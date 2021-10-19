NPCC volleyball team sweeps Hastings College JV

Kim Krise notched nine kills, Allie Schneider and Morgan Ramsey combined for 10 and Katy Bartell had four aces as the North Platte Community College volleyball team swept Hastings College JV 25-15, 25-22, 25-17 on Tuesday at home.

“I was really pleased with how we played today,” NPCC coach Alexa McCall said. “I thought for us to be able to finish in three, I was glad to see us do that. I also thought we made some really good adjustments as we continued to play, and that was helpful for our side.”

Serving played a huge role, especially in the first set for NPCC. Krise led off the match with an ace, and Madi Neely added two more and Sarah Wamsley and Bartell had one each as the Knights opened on a 13-5 run. The Knights totaled 11 aces through three sets.

Bartell had another one later in the set to help North Platte go up by as many as 11 and close out the set 25-15.

“I think (serving) made a huge difference,” McCall said. “And I think we are good servers, and we went away from that a little bit, and that’s a big key to our defense is serving well. So I was happy to see us get them out of system, and I thought we executed on the serve well.”

