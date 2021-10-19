NPCC volleyball team sweeps Hastings College JV

Kim Krise notched nine kills, Allie Schneider and Morgan Ramsey combined for 10 and Katy Bartell had four aces as the North Platte Community College volleyball team swept Hastings College JV 25-15, 25-22, 25-17 on Tuesday at home.
“I was really pleased with how we played today,” NPCC coach Alexa McCall said. “I thought for us to be able to finish in three, I was glad to see us do that. I also thought we made some really good adjustments as we continued to play, and that was helpful for our side.”
Serving played a huge role, especially in the first set for NPCC. Krise led off the match with an ace, and Madi Neely added two more and Sarah Wamsley and Bartell had one each as the Knights opened on a 13-5 run. The Knights totaled 11 aces through three sets.
Bartell had another one later in the set to help North Platte go up by as many as 11 and close out the set 25-15.
“I think (serving) made a huge difference,” McCall said. “And I think we are good servers, and we went away from that a little bit, and that’s a big key to our defense is serving well. So I was happy to see us get them out of system, and I thought we executed on the serve well.”
As much as serving helped North Platte win the first set, it helped the Broncos keep the second close. Midway through, Hastings College JV went on a 6-0 run fueled by three aces to not only erase a four-point deficit, but to also go up by two at 18-16.
“We just needed to be more disciplined on our side,” McCall said. “We were kind of throwing hands up and not playing our positions that we needed to. They just needed a reminder of that, to take a deep breath and control the ball on our side. And I thought that we went out and executed that well.”
North Platte settled down after that and traded points until the score was tied at 22-22, then two hits out of play and a Krise ace gave NPCC the 25-22 win.
As soon as the Knights found that same momentum in the third set, the Broncos couldn’t recover. NPCC used a 4-0 run that featured points from Neely, Schneider and Krise to go up 14-10, creating enough separation as both teams went back to trading points most of the set.
The Knights then scored the set’s last four points to win 25-17.
“I thought that we needed to feel good about what we’re doing, and I thought that showed today,” McCall said. “We played with a lot of energy, and the girls had fun and that’s what I would like to see on the floor all the time.”
North Platte Community College celebrated McCall’s 100th win, which came earlier in the season against Northeast Community College Aug. 28 in Norfolk.