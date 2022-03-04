NPCC women face Dakota College at Bottineau in Northwest Plains District Championship

The North Platte Community College women’s basketball team’s road back to the NJCAA DII Women’s National Tournament continues at 2 p.m. Saturday when it travels to Bottineau, North Dakota, to face Dakota College at Bottineau in the Northwest Plains District Championship.

The Knights are trying to reach the tournament for the second straight season.

NPCC is coming off an 82-45 win over Central in the Region IX championship game Saturday. Dakota College of Bottineau defeated Bay College (Michigan) 70-48 in the Region XIII championship game to reach the district championship.

The Knights will look to sophomores Kayla Pope and Diamond Moore-Heath, who has led the team this season with 14.9 and 14.6 points per game, respectively. Moore-Heath is 10th in the NJCAA with 8.8 rebounds per game.

NPCC is 11th in offensive rebounds per game (17.1), led by Jordyn Moon’s 118 total offensive boards.

North Platte has also had some help off its bench. Fumnanya Ijeh averaged 7.1 points per game this season, and Avery Johnson averaged 4.5 points and 3.9 rebounds per game in 14.2 minutes per game.

As a team, the Knights are shooting 37.1% from the field and 24.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Dakota College of Bottineau is led by sophomore Maria Moore, who averaged 15.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game.

The Ladyjacks currently are fourth in the nation in attempted 3s per game (32) but only shoot 29.1% from beyond the arc. They are on a four-game winning streak and are 9-6 at home this season.

The winner advances to the NJCAA Women’s National Tournament in Port Huron, Michigan, on March 15 through 19 at the SC4 Fieldhouse.