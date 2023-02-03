Jada Grigsby scored a team-high 14 points, but the North Platte Community College women’s basketball lost to Central 60-50 on Friday in North Platte.

Reece Halley added 11 points for NPCC, while Chrishelle Washington scored six and Mariah Gardner finished with five.

Amy Mitchell led Central with 21 points, and Nikie Nelson scored 19.

NPCC and Central traded points, and the lead, multiple times throughout the first quarter. The lead either changed hands or the game was tied eight times in the frame, but Central still took a 15-13 lead going into the second quarter.

The Knights struggled to make a shot early in the second quarter. Central couldn’t capitalize either, only growing the lead to seven at 21-14.

North Platte scored the final three points of the second quarter to go into halftime down 21-17.

The Knights came out stronger in the third quarter. NPCC quickly tied the game at 26-26, then took the lead at 28-26 on a Noel Warrior basket.

Central briefly took a lead on a 3, but the Knights made two free throws to regain the lead 30-29.

NPCC played with the lead for the rest of the third, but Central kept it within a possession.

Both teams traded baskets early in the fourth, but Central finally recaptured the lead for good at 49-48. Central went on a 9-2 run to close out the game 60-50.

NPCC next plays Lamar Community College on the road at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Central (60)

Amy Mitchell 21, Nikie Nelson 19, Allie Neujahr 7, Madisen Jelinek 4, Ashley Brown 4, Alyssa Reardon 3, Makenna Pelster 2.

North Platte (50)

Jada Grigsby 14, Reece Halley 11, Chrishelle Washington 6, Mariah Gardner 5, Fumnanya Ijeh 4, Noel Warrior 4, Samantha Riggles 4, Remie Haynes 2.