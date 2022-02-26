NPCC women knock off Central to win Region IX championship

Kayla Pope scored 19 points, Diamond Moore-Heath added 18 and the North Platte Community College women’s basketball team led for most of its 82-45 win over Central in the Region IX Championship game.

“It’s the culmination of the work these kids put in all year,” NPCC coach Jeff Thurman said. “To be on your home floor and have a region championship, these kids deserve it. This group deserves it, especially the sophomores. The two years they’ve been here. Two region champions, back-to-back. I’m proud of our effort.”

Fumnanya Ijeh and Jordyn Moon each scored in double digits with 13 and 11, respectively. Amy Mitchell led Central with 14, followed by Madisen Jelinek’s 11.

The Knights now will face the Region 13 champion on Saturday in the Northwest Plains District Final for the right to go to the NJCAA Division II Championship.

After allowing the first basket, NPCC scored the next 14 points — fueled by six straight from Pope — to take a commanding lead. Central only scored seven in the first quarter, and the Knights went into the second with a 19-7 lead.

NPCC opened the second quarter with a 19-2 run to extend its lead to 30 at 39-9, and the Knights would go to the half with a 43-13 lead.

“That was kind of our key today, just set the tone early and kind of impose what we want to do on the defensive end,” Thurman said. “Just really happy with our effort, especially on the defensive end where we’re creating offense out of our defense.

“It just shows the type of character that our student athletes have to have the whole week off, not playing and just practicing,” he added. “Having the focus and the preparedness to be ready for today.”

Central finally found a bit of offense in the second half, tripling the amount of points it scored in the first half, but it couldn’t stop NPCC’s offense.

The Raiders never strung together enough points to mount a comeback, as each basket or stretch of points was met with a Knights’ run that kept the lead around 30 points.

By the time the game was over, NPCC extended the lead to 37.

“I give a lot of credit to the coaching staff … keeping them focused and keeping them centered this week on what we need to do and what we have to accomplish,” Thurman said. “And give all the credit to the student athletes on buying in on what we want to do, and moving forward and putting practice to theory and coming out and showing we were the better team today.”

NPCC (82)

Kayla Pope 19, Diamond Moore-Heath 18, Fumnanya Ijeh 13, Jordyn Moon 11, Tahmeya King 7, Jada Ballard 4, Avery Johnson 4, Dayonna Roberts 3, Janay Brauer 3.

Central (45)

Amy Mitchell 14, Madisen Jelinek 11, Brittney Veik 8, Macey Thege 8, Bailey Keller 2, Julia Jurek 2.

