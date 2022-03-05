NPCC women lose in Northwest Plains District Championship

BOTTINEAU, N.D. — The North Platte Community College women’s basketball team was held to one of their lowest scoring outputs of the season Saturday in a 72-52 loss to Dakota College at Bottineau in the Northwest Plains District Championship.

Janay Brauer led the Knights with 19 points on 5-of-14 shooting from the field, including 4-of-11 from beyond the arc. Kayla Pope finished with 10 points, six rebounds and three steals. Diamond Moore-Heath was held to just six points.

“We ran into an inspired team this afternoon,” NPCC coach Jeff Thurman said. “I’m proud of this team and these sophomores, they set the standard for what we want this program to be for the future.”

NPCC shot 27.6% from the field and 24% from 3. The Knights couldn’t contain the Ladyjacks, though, as they shot 48.1% from the field and made over half of their 3s.

The Knights were held to just five points in the first quarter and nine in the second, while Dakota College at Bottineau took a 33-14 lead at halftime.

The struggles continued for NPCC, who only scored 10 in the third quarter, while the Ladyjacks posted 24 points to take a comfortable 57-24 lead going into the fourth.

NPCC finally found its offense late in the game, scoring a game-high 28 in the fourth, but it was too late for the Knights to erase the rest of the 20-point deficit. Brauer and Pope scored eight points each in the forth quarter.

The Knights (22-10) close out the year posting their best record in school history and having clinched back-to-back Region IX titles.