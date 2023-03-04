The North Platte Community College basketball teams saw their seasons come to an end on Saturday in their respective Region IX tournaments.

Fumnanya Ijeh paced the Knights women in her final game, but Southeast Community College utilized a long run in the third quarter to pull away in a 74-52 win in the Region IX Championship on Saturday.

Ijeh connected on 11-of-13 free throws on her way to 19 points against the Storm. Reece Halley led the Knights on the glass with 10 rebounds to accompany her 10 points for her second double-double of her collegiate career.

The Storm jumped out to a 10-5 lead before extending the lead to 18-9 on a baseline jumper by Matalynn Campbell. North Platte ended the opening quarter on a 4-0 spurt to narrow the margin to four at the quarter break.

Southeast surged ahead in the opening minutes of the second on an 8-2 run to stretch the margin to 12 with 7:10 to play. The Knights trimmed the margin inside 10, but another run helped Southeast carry a 40-26 lead into the locker room.

Jada Grigsby opened the third with four straight points to cut the margin to 10, but a 9-0 run stretched the lead to 49-30 with six minutes to play. Southeast continued to roll down the stretch to build a 58-38 lead by the end of the third, never taking their foot off the gas to earn the Region IX Championship.

North Platte concluded the 2022-23 season with a 9-21 record.

The North Platte men regained control of the lead in the closing seconds, but a pair of late free throws propelled Western Nebraska to an 87-86 win in the opening round of the Region IX tournament.

North Platte finished the game with four players in double figures. Ramiah Adedigba led the Knights with 24 points, while teammates Antwone Gonzales had 22, Kayden Crosby 13 and Bruce Carpenter 11.

Inside the final five minutes of regulation, North Platte held a 77-71 lead after Gonzales connected from beyond the arc. The Cougars recaptured the momentum with a 9-0 run before a turnover and two-handed jam by Gonzales gave the Knights the one-point advantage just inside a minute to play.

The Cougars and Knights traded the lead. Crosby battled for the offensive rebound before getting his putback to fall to temporarily give the lead back to the Knights inside 20 seconds to play. Western Nebraska responded by attacking the rim and were awarded two free throw opportunities.

Biko Johnson stepped to the free throw line and knocked down both his attempts with one second remaining, as the lead changed hands one final time. Aleksa Rudic received the inbound and fired a half-court shot that was just off the mark, as the Cougars survived and advanced in postseason play.

The Knights finished the game shooting 50.8% (32-63) from the field, but just 61.1% (11-18) from the free throw line. North Platte won the rebounding battle 42-28, but Western Nebraska converted 14 turnovers into 19 points.

North Platte leapt out to an 18-8 lead on a long-range jumper by Adedigba. The Cougars matched the energy as a run midway through the half gave Western Nebraska the 30-26 advantage with 7:55 to play.

The Knights and Cougars traded baskets for the remainder of the half before four straight points gave North Platte the 49-46 halftime lead.

North Platte finished the 2022-23 season with a 13-16 overall record.