NPCC women's basketball defeats Air Force Prep

McCOOK — Diamond Moore-Heath scored 18 and Kayla Pope 15 as the North Platte Community College women’s basketball team topped Air Force Prep 72-65 on the final day of the Cobblestone Hotel & Suites Classic in McCook.

The Knights extended a seven-point third quarter lead to 11 early in the fourth quarter and held off Prep down the stretch to earn the victory Saturday at Peter and Delores Graff Events Center on the campus of McCook Community College.

“I am proud of how our student-athletes responded today,” said head coach Jeff Thurman. “After a tough loss last night (to Colby Community College), we showed a lot of resolve and heart.”

Moore-Heath also pulled down 13 rebounds for a double-double, while Jordyn Moon also notched a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds. The Knights shot 42% from the field, but hit just one 3-pointer.

Air Force Prep outscored the Knights 20-10 in the first quarter to put North Platte into an early hole, but the Knights used a 12-2 run midway through the second period to retake the lead and took a 29-27 lead to the break.

Janay Brauer added eight points and Fumnaya Ijeh added eight off the bench. Moon and Pope both finished with three assists and Moon had three steals defensively.

North Platte (3-1) will return to McDonald-Belton Gymnasium Monday to face York College JV for a 5 p.m. tip.