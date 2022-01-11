NPCC women's basketball defeats Northeastern

Janay Brauer led the Knights with 19 points as the North Platte Community College women’s basketball team defeated Northeastern Junior College 70-51 on the road Sunday.
Diamond Moore-Heath scored 16 and collected 13 rebounds and Jada Ballard added 14 points and 11 rebounds.
The Knights fought off a slow start in which it was trailing 11-4 near the end of the first quarter, but went on a 5-2 run to close the frame down 13-9.
NPCC gained the lead in the second quarter by scoring the first six points. When Northeastern responded with a basket to tie the game, Kayla Pope made back-to-back shots to help the Knights regain the lead for good. NPCC went on a 8-4 run to take a 27-19 lead into halftime.
Northeastern threatened to mount a comeback when it pulled to within three near the end of the third quarter, but Ballard made a layup and Fumnaya Ijeh notched a 3 to push North Platte back up by eight. Northeastern closed out the third with a six-point run to cut the deficit to 38-36.
Northeastern kept the game close at the beginning of the fourth, but eventually went cold. Pope and Brauer made free throws to start a 16-8 run that saw the Knights take a 60-48 lead.
Later in the quarter, NPCC used a nine-point swing to take a lead as large as 20 and win the game 70-51.
The NPCC men were supposed to play following the end of the women’s game, but the contest was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Northeastern program.
The Knights men host Lamar Community College at 7 p.m. Friday, which would be their first game of 2022. The Knights women play again Tuesday against Air Force Prep in Colorado Springs at 5 p.m.