NPCC women's basketball defeats Northeastern

Janay Brauer led the Knights with 19 points as the North Platte Community College women’s basketball team defeated Northeastern Junior College 70-51 on the road Sunday.

Diamond Moore-Heath scored 16 and collected 13 rebounds and Jada Ballard added 14 points and 11 rebounds.

The Knights fought off a slow start in which it was trailing 11-4 near the end of the first quarter, but went on a 5-2 run to close the frame down 13-9.

NPCC gained the lead in the second quarter by scoring the first six points. When Northeastern responded with a basket to tie the game, Kayla Pope made back-to-back shots to help the Knights regain the lead for good. NPCC went on a 8-4 run to take a 27-19 lead into halftime.

Northeastern threatened to mount a comeback when it pulled to within three near the end of the third quarter, but Ballard made a layup and Fumnaya Ijeh notched a 3 to push North Platte back up by eight. Northeastern closed out the third with a six-point run to cut the deficit to 38-36.

Northeastern kept the game close at the beginning of the fourth, but eventually went cold. Pope and Brauer made free throws to start a 16-8 run that saw the Knights take a 60-48 lead.