 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NPCC women's basketball defeats Northeastern
0 Comments

NPCC women's basketball defeats Northeastern

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Local Sports

Janay Brauer led the Knights with 19 points as the North Platte Community College women’s basketball team defeated Northeastern Junior College 70-51 on the road Sunday.

Diamond Moore-Heath scored 16 and collected 13 rebounds and Jada Ballard added 14 points and 11 rebounds.

The Knights fought off a slow start in which it was trailing 11-4 near the end of the first quarter, but went on a 5-2 run to close the frame down 13-9.

NPCC gained the lead in the second quarter by scoring the first six points. When Northeastern responded with a basket to tie the game, Kayla Pope made back-to-back shots to help the Knights regain the lead for good. NPCC went on a 8-4 run to take a 27-19 lead into halftime.

Northeastern threatened to mount a comeback when it pulled to within three near the end of the third quarter, but Ballard made a layup and Fumnaya Ijeh notched a 3 to push North Platte back up by eight. Northeastern closed out the third with a six-point run to cut the deficit to 38-36.

Northeastern kept the game close at the beginning of the fourth, but eventually went cold. Pope and Brauer made free throws to start a 16-8 run that saw the Knights take a 60-48 lead.

Later in the quarter, NPCC used a nine-point swing to take a lead as large as 20 and win the game 70-51.

The NPCC men were supposed to play following the end of the women’s game, but the contest was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Northeastern program.

The Knights men host Lamar Community College at 7 p.m. Friday, which would be their first game of 2022. The Knights women play again Tuesday against Air Force Prep in Colorado Springs at 5 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

American skater gives Olympic spot to friend

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News