NPCC women's basketball prepares for season full of new faces

When the North Platte Community College women’s basketball team takes the court for the first time this season in November, the Knights are going to look like a new team.

For the most part, NPCC is a new team just by looking at its roster.

The Knights only have two returning players from last year’s team: Fumnanya Ijeh, who provided solid minutes off the bench, and Dayonna Roberts, who typically played at the end of games.

That leaves 11 new faces via transfers and freshmen, and now, the Knights need to figure out everyone’s role on the team.

“It’s a learning process,” NPCC coach Jeff Thurman said. “It’s going to be a growing process for not only us as a coaching staff, but, you know, the student athletes.”

Thurman said this situation is similar to his first season at NPCC during the 2018-19 year. He had to recruit 14 new players.

“It’s kind of similar, but now we established who we are as a program and what the expectations are of winning a region three out of the four years and back-to-back the last two years,” Thurman said. “So having that understanding, and they know what the understanding is. I think they grasp it.”

He said having 11 new faces is scary, but Thurman also likes what he’s seeing from the new members so far.

“I think with the leadership that we have coming back and the transfers that we have coming in in that leadership role, I think in due time, we’ll be right where we want to be,” Thurman said.

Ijeh will be looked at as a leader due to her game experience from last season. She took a backseat to players like Kayla Pope and Diamond Moore-Heath last year, but she will try to make the most of her time presumably in a starting role.

Roberts could also see more playing time as a returner in the North Platte offense. Just like with Ijeh, Roberts will also be relied on to help the new players get used to being in a new system.

“We’ve done a lot of team bonding out of practice and not with our coaches,” Roberts said. “Just a lot of team bonding and getting to know each other.”

The goal still remains the same: play good basketball and make it back to the national tournament. While Thurman knows it will be a difficult process to get everybody used to playing with each other, he's confident they can reach that level as the season progresses.

“Our goal as a coaching staff, and especially mine being here the fifth year, is we want to be playing our best basketball by the middle of February, second week of February,” he said.