NPCC's Allie Schneider signs LOI for Peru State

NPCC’s Allie Schneider signs her letter of intent to continue her volleyball career at Peru State on Thursday at North Platte Community College.

 Jake Dreilinger / The North Platte Telegraph

For NPCC volleyball player Allie Schneider, the decision to pick Peru State to continue her volleyball career was an easy one. There’s a new coach at the helm, and she loves the opportunities that coach was giving her when she visited.

“I thought she had a lot of potential, and I wanted to be part of that potential for the next season,” Schneider said.

Schneider signed her letter of intent to play volleyball at Peru State, and while she’s not entirely sure what position she’s going to play yet, she hopes to continue playing setter as she did in North Platte.

“They also considered me doing right-side hitting since I did that in high school as well,” Schneider said. “You never know.”

She was one of four NPCC players to be named to the National Junior College Athletic Association All-Region IX Team this season. According to a NPCC Communications release, Schneider tallied 999 assists this season, which was 10th in the country. Her average of 8.32 assists per game ranked 31st. She finished her career with the Knights with 1,156 assists, 138 kills and 346 digs.

She’s ready to take what she learned at NPCC and take that to the next level at Peru State.

“I’m not sure, but I know I’ll figure it out,” Schneider said. “I know I’m very loud, a lot of people say that. So I’m not afraid to just go out there and do what I can do, and I’m also not afraid to take in the criticism so I can get better.”

Before she leaves for Peru State, though, Schneider had some advice for those returning to the NPCC volleyball team next year.

“Just go out and have fun doing it,” she said. “It ends a lot quicker than you think it does, especially when you want something so bad and you get it cut short when you don’t expect it to be cut short. It hurts. Go out there and do your best every single day and show up every single day.”

