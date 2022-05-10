NPCC's German Plotnikov signs with Hofstra

German Plotnikov is moving on to the next level after two notable seasons with the North Platte Community College men’s basketball team.

The Minsk, Belarus, native, made a commitment to Hofstra University official on Tuesday afternoon.

He said his recruitment to the Colonial Athletic Association program was a whirlwind that came together over the past few weeks.

“I had been in touch with an assistant coach for a while and then we set it up real quick for me to come down there and show what I can do,” said Plotnikov, a guard who averaged 20.7 points per game to lead the Knights this year. “It definitely means a lot. I fell like nothing in this life is given and I’m just blessed to be in this position. Honestly the recruiting process was a little stressful for me and I’m just glad it is finally over with and I found a spot where I am really happy.”

Plotnikov, who had a season-high 47 point performance against Otero College on Feb. 18, also took a visit to Austin Peay University and had interest from programs in Texas and California. Plotnikov, who is 6-foot-6, said Hofstra envisions him as either a shooting guard or small forward.

Plotnikov said he intends to major in either sports management or business at the Long Island, New York, university and plans to be on campus by the end of June.

He has three more seasons of college eligibility left in his basketball career.

Knights coach Kevin O’Connor said the Pride is getting an individual who should be able to contribute.

“He was able to do a lot of things (on the court) and his versatility was key,” O’Connor said. “He has ability to score from the perimeter and drive (to the basket), plus he can pass. He is just a very good offensive player all the way around.”

Plotnikov is set to take his last final exam on Wednesday and then shortly afterward he is headed to Texas for about a month to work on his game with his former high school coach.

“There’s always room to grow,” said Plotnikov, who earned Nebraska Community College Athletic Conference and All-Region IX first-team honors this year. “It’s never enough and there is always things to get better at.”

That was the case during his time in North Platte.

“I had a lot of positive moments and I also had to deal with some negative moments,” Plotnikov said. “At the end of the day, all things considered, they made me learn a lot. They made me realize a lot and to grow as a player and grow as a person.”

