Plainsmen crush Hastings to open road series

Carlton Perkins allowed just two hits in six innings, and North Platte countered with 17 hits as the Plainsmen defeated Hastings 10-4 on the road Friday to start a three-game series.

“Carlton goes out in his last start and gives us six really good innings,” said North Platte coach JM Kelly in the Plainsmen postgame show on the Plainsmen Radio Network. You can’t ask for more than that.”

Perkins walked three and struck out seven batters. Nathan Hostetler relieved him in the seventh and allowed two runs on two hits and a walk.

Micah Ford tossed the eighth and gave up one run on a hit and two walks while striking out one. Brock Hendrix gave up the final run in the ninth on one hit and two walks.

North Platte also found its offense against Hastings with five players having multi-hit games.

Connor Flagg had four hits, scored three runs and drove in a pair. Kade Wood and Angel De La Cruz had three hits each, and AJ Lausten and Sage McMinn followed with two.

Every Plainsmen starter had a hit, and Griffin Myers had two RBI.

“Our guys came out and punched early. Kind of took off with it,” Kelly said. “Great baseball all the way around.”

North Platte scored three runs in the first two innings and set the pace for what was to come. Lausten and Flagg hit RBI singles in the first inning, then Jake McCool brought in Myles Proctor on a sacrifice fly to center.

The Plainsmen pushed the score to 8-0 with a five-run fifth inning. De La Cruz and Flagg hit RBI singles, Myers drove in two on a single and De La Cruz scored on a wild pitch.

North Platte added another run in the top of the seventh when Proctor’s groundout scored a run, but Hastings cut the deficit to seven with two runs in the bottom of the frame.

Hastings scored another run in the bottom of the eighth, then both teams traded runs in the ninth to set the score at 10-4. Flagg scored the Plainsmen’s final run on an error by the catcher.

North Platte still trails Fremont by two games in the Nebraskaland Division with seven games left in the season. The Plainsmen do not play the Moo in the second half of the season.

North Platte plays two more against Hastings before returning home for the final home series against the Nebraska Prospects starting Tuesday. The Plainsmen close out the season with a two-game road series against the Gem City Bison.

“We don’t control our fate anymore with them, but what we can control is giving ourselves an opportunity at the end,” Kelly said.