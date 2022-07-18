Plainsmen defeat Canyon County in series opener

Pitchers Bryce Butterfield and Karson Shepherd each delivered strong performances, and Angel De La Cruz hit a go-ahead ground-rule double in the eighth inning as the North Platte Plainsmen defeated the Canyon County Spuds 2-1 in the series opener Monday at Bill Wood Field.

“It feels really good,” Plainsmen coach JM Kelly said. “At any point in that game, you could sit there and go, ‘Hey, we’re getting punched.’ I think every inning they had guys on base and they had an opportunity to score. Our pitchers hung in there, and they kept making big pitches.”

Butterfield went 6 2/3 innings for the Plainsmen, holding the Spuds to one run on five hits and three walks while striking out a batter. He didn’t allow a hit until the fourth inning.

Shepherd relieved Butterfield with two outs in the seventh inning and a runner on second, and he got out of the inning with a flyout to center. He only allowed one runner to reach base on a walk in the top of the eighth.

“Karson Shepherd came in and did a really good job. Really glad to have him back,” Kelly said. “But you can’t overlook Bryce Butterfield’s start. That was key. That’s going to open the door for us to be able to use a couple more arms tomorrow.”

Kade Wood had two hits for North Platte, while Conor Higgs and De La Cruz had RBI for the Plainsmen, both in the eighth inning.

A quiet night offensively for the Plainsmen left North Platte looking for answers all game long. North Platte had runners in scoring position in the first three innings, but couldn’t get a run on the board.

Canyon County had the bases loaded with no outs in the fifth inning and scored a run on a double play. North Platte escaped the jam without allowing another run.

The Plainsmen had another runner on second in the bottom of the frame, but Wood hit into a double play to end the inning.

North Platte didn’t strike again until the eighth. Jaylan Ruffin and Wood hit back-to-back singles to lead off the inning, and Drew Sturgeon bunted to move the runners to second and third.

Higgs hit a deep sacrifice fly to left to score the first run, then De La Cruz followed with a two-out RBI ground-rule double to give the Plainsmen the lead for good.

“That dude has a slow heartbeat,” Kelly said of De La Cruz. “Not really much gets to him. Not one moment is too big for him. And he’s just a really good ball player. He understands the game, he knows that he doesn’t have to do too much.”

North Platte now sits 1.5 games behind Fremont for the Nebraskaland Division lead with only 10 games remaining in the season. The teams do not play each other at any point in the second half.

The Plainsmen need to win the division to advance to the division playoffs against Western Nebraska on July 31.

The second game of their series against Canyon County starts at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday.