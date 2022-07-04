Plainsmen defeat Hastings 7-4

The North Platte Plainsmen used two high-scoring innings to defeat the Hastings Sodbusters 7-4 on the road Monday.

The Plainsmen scored three runs in the first inning for an early lead, then scored four in the seventh after Hastings tied the game in the sixth.

Caden Fiveash started for the Plainsmen, holding Hastings to three runs on four hits through 5⅓ innings while striking out five.

Caleb Bunch relieved him over the next 2⅔, allowing a run on five hits. Will Humphrey closed the game with a hit and a walk in the ninth.

Drew Sturgeon, Connor Flagg, Giancarlo Servin and Angel De La Cruz had two hits each, and Sturgeon and Flagg scored two runs each. Servin, De La Cruz and Oskar Stark had two RBI each.

Servin and De La Cruz had RBI hits in the first inning as North Platte took a 3-0 lead. Hastings tied the game in the sixth inning.

Servin and De La Cruz brought in runs in the top of the seventh inning, and Stark brought in another run on a sacrifice fly. Lucas Johnson scored a fourth run on an error to put North Platte ahead 7-3.

Hastings scored a run in the eighth on an RBI double.

SUNDAY

W. Nebraska 7, North Platte 1

Western Nebraska took advantage of eight North Platte walks to defeat the Plainsmen 7-1 on Sunday in Gering.

The game was supposed to be the first of a doubleheader, but the second game was rained out and will be finished at a later date.

Conor Higgs led the Plainsmen offense with two of their five hits.

Garrett Thompson, Kade Wood and Nate Windle each had a hit, and Windle had the lone RBI.

Blake Priest went 3⅔ innings, allowing four runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out four.

Asher Hastings relieved him for 1⅓ innings, giving up two runs on a hit and two walks.

Preston Davis tossed the final inning and allowed the final run on three walks while striking out two.

Western Nebraska held a lead right away with a run in the first inning. It added two more in the third and another in the fourth.

Windle singled in the top of the fifth inning to score Wood and cut the deficit to 4-1, but the Pioneers responded with two runs in the bottom of the frame and another in the sixth inning.