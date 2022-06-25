Plainsmen defeat Horseheads 6-5 in extra-inning walk off

Conor Higgs was supposed to have the day off to rest, but in the second game of North Platte’s series against Casper on Saturday, he became the hero.

Higgs had a team-leading three RBI in two at bats after coming in as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning, one of which tied the game at 5-5 and the other walked it off for the Plainsmen in their 6-5 win.

“He plays in a program that is a very similar style program that I come from,” coach JM Kelly said. “That’s what we preach. We preach the clutch factor.”

Only Connor Flagg and Lucas Johnson also had an RBI in the win. Flagg, Johnson and Oskar Stark led the offense with two hits each.

Robbie Spencer held the Horseheads to three runs through six innings, allowing six hits and two walks while striking out four.

Asher Hastings pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning and was pulled in the eighth after walking his first batter, who later scored for Casper. Will Humphrey tossed the eighth and ninth innings, giving up one run on four hits.

Blake Priest got the win in the 10th inning without allowing a runner on base.

With the win, North Platte sits half a game behind Western Nebraska. The Plainsmen are also tied with Hastings for second.

“We’re a half a game behind right now with the two teams ahead of us playing, so we’ll see what happens,” Kelly said. “Western Nebraska is ahead of us, but we still have to play them. And hoping Hastings finds a loss in there somewhere.

“You never hope for somebody to lose, but for our sake, we’d like to see something like that happen,” he added. “At the end of the day, no matter what happens in the standings, our guys are doing a phenomenal job. They’re doing what they came here to do.”

North Platte played with a lead early after Flagg drove in a run in the bottom of the first with an RBI single.

Casper tied the game in the top of the fourth on an RBI double, and the Plainsmen responded with Johnson’s RBI single in the bottom of the frame.

Back-to-back Horsehead RBI hits in the fifth put them ahead 3-2. North Platte later tied the game in the seventh with a run on a bunt single.

Casper quickly regained the lead at 5-3 with a no-out two-RBI double off the centerfield wall. Higgs tied the game in the bottom of the eighth with a two-RBI single to left field with the bases loaded.

Higgs later won the game with a bases-loaded sacrifice fly to center in the bottom of the 10th.

“They showed that it doesn’t matter what happens,” Kelly said. “We’re going to continue to play and get at it, and we did that. Plenty of opportunities in the game for us to fall over and kind of say, ‘We’re good, we don’t really want to keep going,’ and we didn’t do that.”

