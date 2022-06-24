Plainsmen defeat Horseheads 8-4

Conor Higgs had four hits in five appearances at the plate, and the North Platte Plainsmen offense came alive with 13 hits in their 8-4 win over the Casper Horseheads on Friday at Bill Wood Field.

“We just came out and competed. I’m proud of them,” Plainsmen coach JM Kelly said. “Those three innings early were big for us.”

Both teams will play again at 3:08 p.m. Saturday before wrapping up the series Sunday.

Higgs also scored a run and drove in a run. Reese Lipoma, Giancarlo Servin and Carson Lydon each had two hits, and Servin had two RBI.

Lydon, from the University of Oregon, played in his first game for the Plainsmen and went 2 for 4.

“He had some good at-bats,” Kelly said. “He’ll throw for us a bit I’m sure either tomorrow or Sunday. If he can give us what we lost, honestly, we’ll be just fine. I think he’ll be able to give us a little more.”

Peyton Leon started for the Plainsmen with five innings, allowing one run on two hits and three walks while striking out six. Micah Ford relieved him for two innings while giving up three runs on three hits while striking out three.

Preston Davis and Caden Fiveash pitched the final two innings only allowing one baserunner each.

“The pitchers did a phenomenal job,” Kelly said. “All the guys, they all gave us really good outings out of the bullpen.”

North Platte took advantage of multiple Casper errors and plenty of hits over the first three innings to take a 7-0 lead.

Servin and Higgs hit RBI infield singles in the bottom of the first to put the Plainsmen up 2-0. North Platte scored two more runs in the second off errors.

Seth Williams and Nate Windle hit RBI singles in the third, and Higgs scored after eluding getting tagged in a rundown.

Casper answered in the fourth inning with an RBI double to center to cut the deficit to six. The Horseheads didn’t score again until the seventh inning with a three-run frame off Ford thanks to an RBI single and a two-RBI single.

North Platte picked up an insurance run off Servin’s RBI single in the eighth inning.

