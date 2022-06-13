Plainsmen defeat Moo for third straight win

A five-run eighth inning helped the North Platte Plainsmen open a three game road series against the Fremont Moo with an 11-6 win.

Trailing 5-4 at the time, the Plainsmen took the lead with three RBI singles, including a two-RBI single from Angel De La Cruz with the bases loaded.

De La Cruz led North Platte with four hits on six at bats. He drove in three runs and scored twice. Jaylan Ruffin, Conor Higgs, Connor Flagg and Nate Windle each had two hits. Windle drove in two runs, scored twice and walked twice.

Peyton Leon started for the Plainsmen, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk through two innings. Blake Priest relieved him for the next two innings, only surrendering a walk while striking out four.

Garrett Oswald went the next four, giving up four runs on seven hits and two walks. Preston Davis only recorded one out in the bottom of the ninth, as he was pulled after walking three batters. Caleb Bunch recorded the final two outs.

Fremont struck first with two runs in the first inning, and North Platte didn’t respond until the fourth inning, when Windle’s RBI single scored two.

The Moo scored three in the fifth and the Plainsmen added two in the sixth to set the score at 5-4. Then North Platte got those five runs in the eighth inning, and held Fremont to one in the bottom of the frame. The Plainsmen added two more insurance runs in the ninth.

The Plainsmen take the field against the Moo again at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday for Game 2 of the series.