Plainsmen fall 14-11 to Fremont

FREMONT — Offense was on full display for the North Platte Plainsmen and the Fremont Moo on Tuesday in the series opener.

Both teams combined for 26 hits and 25 runs, and while North Platte outhit Fremont, the Moo take the 1-0 series lead with a 14-11 victory.

Game 2 starts at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday.

Kade Wood led the Plainsmen with three hits, two RBI and two runs scored on five at-bats. He’s hitting .444 through North Platte’s first seven games.

Jaylan Ruffin, Bryce Zimmerer and Connor Flagg added two hits apiece. Flagg led with three RBI.

All three North Platte pitchers struggled to contain Fremont. Peyton Leon allowed five runs off three hits and four walks in two innings. Garrett Oswald went the next three innings and gave up three runs on five hits and three walks. Will Coe tossed the final three innings, allowing six runs off four hits and four walks.

Both teams traded runs in the first inning, with North Platte scoring three and Fremont responding with four. The Moo added another run in the second inning, then both teams scored a run in the third to put the score at 6-4.

Nate Windle and Oskar Stark both scored in the fourth to tie the game at 6-6, then the Plainsmen took a brief lead in the top of the fifth off Flagg’s RBI double. Fremont scored twice in the bottom of the inning, the added five in the sixth to regain the lead for good at 13-7.

North Platte rallied with three runs in the seventh and another in the eighth. The Plainsmen got a runner on base in the top of the ninth after Griffin Myers was hit by a pitch, but Fremont shut North Platte down by striking out the next three batters.