Plainsmen fall to Gem City Bison 13-6 in series opener

Giancarlo Servin hit a grand slam and went 3-for-5 with five RBI, but pitching woes and a handful of mistakes in the field helped the Gem City Bison defeat the North Platte Plainsmen 13-6 Friday to open a three-game series.

“We didn’t play very well,” Plainsmen coach JM Kelly said. “They played better than we did, they swung better than we did and that’s all there is to it. We just didn’t play good baseball. We didn’t give ourselves a chance.”

Thomas Walsh started for the Plainsmen and only allowed two hits, but his six walks in four innings helped Gem City get three runs on the board. Micah Ford relieved him for two innings, giving up five runs — two earned — on seven hits.

Bryce Butterfield pitched an inning and allowed five runs — four earned — on six hits, and Will Coe closed out the game only allowing two hits.

Servin led the offense with three hits and five RBI. Garrett Thompson had two hits.

The Bison struck first with three runs in the top of the first with an RBI double and an RBI single. Bryce Zimmerer answered back in the bottom of the frame with an RBI single to left.

Servin’s grand slam over the left field fence in the third inning gave the Plainsmen a 5-3 lead, their only lead of the night.

“He’s a good hitter, and I’ve always known he’s a good hitter since I’ve gotten around him,” Kelly said. “Excited for (Giancarlo) and his next adventure and what he’s going to do.”

Gem City responded with four runs in the fifth off Ford to go up 7-5. The Bison scored a run in each of the next two innings, then piled on four more in the top of the eighth.

North Platte plated one more in the bottom of the ninth with Servin’s double to right with two outs, but the next batter popped up to end the game.

Game 2 of the series starts at 6:35 p.m. Saturday.

“It’s a long season,” Kelly said. “We’re .500 right now, and obviously, we don’t want to be at .500. We want to be better than that, but that’s where we’re at. We’ve got to find a way to finally get over that hump and get a couple of games ahead of .500.”

