Plainsmen fall to Prospects in series opener

Untimely double plays and errors plagued the North Platte Plainsmen in their 4-2 loss to the Nebraska Prospects on Friday at Bill Wood Field.

The Plainsmen hit into four double plays, including one in the fourth inning where Griffin Myers lined out to third with a runner on the bag, who also was out trying to get back to the base.

The Plainsmen also had two errors and allowed a few infield singles.

“We didn’t compete,” Plainsmen coach JM Kelly said. “We didn’t compete hard enough. We weren’t prepared to be here today. And that’s sad we waste an outing by Carlton, a really great job by him. We’ll come back tomorrow and give these guys a little bit of a break and let them try to get through all this.”

North Platte starter Carlton Perkins pitched into the seventh inning, allowing four runs — three earned — on six hits and three walks while striking out eight batters.

“Just a typical Carlton Perkins start,” Kelly said. “Goes out and gets outs. Gonna get soft contact, and we just have to do a better job of playing behind him. It’s not fair to him for us to do that, but it is what it is. We’ll wear it and move on to tomorrow.”

Garrett Oswald went the next 1/3 innings, striking out two batters and giving up a hit. Karson Shepherd tossed the ninth inning, allowing just one hit and striking out one.

Drew Sturgeon led the Plainsmen with three hits, followed by Conor Higgs’ two. Lucas Johnson had North Platte’s two RBIs with a single in the first.

His single gave the Plainsmen the lead after bringing in AJ Lausten and Sturgeon with no outs.

A double play in the next at bat halted any momentum. North Platte didn’t score again the rest of the way, even with runners on base every inning.

Nebraska scored in the top of the third with three straight singles to lead off the inning. The Prospects tied the game in the next at bat on an error, then they took the lead on a wild pitch with two outs.

North Platte had a chance to answer in the bottom of the frame with bases loaded and two outs, but a pop up to the shortstop ended the inning.

The Plainsmen had runners on second and third following back-to-back lead off doubles in the fourth inning, but failed to score after Myers lined into a double play.

North Platte had another runner on third in the fifth inning that didn’t score following another double play.

The Prospects added another run in the top of the seventh with an RBI single to set the score at 4-2, and North Platte didn’t have another runner reach third in the final three innings.

“The better team didn’t win, but the team that played better won tonight,” Kelly said.

The Plainsmen face the Prospects again at 6:35 p.m. Saturday in the second game of a three-game home series.

North Platte is a game behind Fremont in the Nebraskaland division of the Independence League. The Plainsmen need to win the second half of the season to make the divisional playoffs on July 31.

“We’ll be good to go tomorrow,” Kelly said. “We’ll give them a break, probably pregame as far as batting practice and all that goes, and we’ll get back after it tomorrow. We’ll be fine.”