Plainsmen game against Pioneers suspended until Sunday

The Western Nebraska Pioneers held an 8-5 lead over the North Platte Plainsmen heading into the bottom of the fourth inning on Saturday when the game was postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will resume at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in a seven-inning game. The second game will also be seven innings and will start a half hour after the first one ends.

Both starting pitchers struggled early on. There were 13 runs scored before the delay on 8 total hits. Robbie Spencer went three innings for the Plainsmen, allowing six runs — four earned — on four hits and two walks. Nick Soudah walked five and gave up two hits for five runs for the Pioneers.

Each team scored two runs in each inning until the third. While the Pioneers scored two in the top of the third, North Platte only scored one while leaving the bases loaded.

The Pioneers posted two more runs in the top of the fourth before the game was postponed.

Bryce Zimmerer, Connor Flagg and Nate Windle each had a hit for the Plainsmen. Zimmerer scored twice and walked twice, and Oskar Stark was hit by a pitch in all three of his at-bats.

Asher Hastings relieved Spencer in the top of the fourth inning, giving up two runs on a hit and a walk.

