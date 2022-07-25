Plainsmen lose out on sweeping Hastings

The Plainsmen couldn’t break Sodbusters starter Drew D’Ambra and reliever Ryan Jacobs in the third game of the series Sunday. North Platte only got seven hits as Hastings avoided the sweep with a 5-0 win.

North Platte starter Blake Priest went seven innings, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five. Asher Hastings tossed the final inning and gave up a run on a hit and two walks.

Connor Flagg and Braden Hendrix led the offense with two hits each, while Kade Wood, AJ Lausten and Nathan Hostetler each recorded a hit.

Hastings took the lead right away. The Sodbusters scored two runs on an error in left field to take the early 2-0 lead.

The Sodbusters added another run in the third inning on an error by the first baseman. North Platte had a chance in the top of the fifth to start a comeback with the bases loaded and two outs, but a fielder’s choice ended the frame.

Hastings added another run in the bottom of the frame when a run scored on a double play.

North Platte had another runner reach third in the seventh, but he didn’t score. The Plainsmen didn’t put another runner on base in the eighth or ninth, and Hastings scored once more in the eighth on an RBI single.

Fremont won both of their games in a doubleheader against the Nebraska Prospects on Sunday, growing its lead over the Plainsmen to three.

North Platte only has five games left in the regular season. The Plainsmen start a three-game series against the Prospects at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday.

It’s the final home series of the season, then the Plainsmen head to Gem City for a two-game series against the Bison on Friday.