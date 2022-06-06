Plainsmen lose two against Pioneers on Sunday

North Platte’s bats were quiet in the second game of a doubleheader Sunday at the end of a three-game series against the Western Nebraska Pioneers.

The two teams agreed to play a seven-inning game after rain forced the completion of Saturday night’s game earlier Sunday.

The Plainsmen only scored three runs on three hits in a 6-3 loss in extra innings to the Pioneers in an eight-inning game. It was their second loss of the day.

Micah Ford started for the Plainsmen, allowing three runs — two earned — off six hits and two walks. Will Coe only gave up one hit over the next three innings in relief while striking out two. Garrett Oswald pitched the final two innings, giving up all three of his runs in the extra eighth inning.

Giancarlo Servin, Griffin Myers and Cesar Garcia each had a hit. Myers also drove in two runs.

The Pioneers took an early lead with a run in the top of the second and two runs in the third.

North Platte didn’t tie the game until the bottom of the sixth inning. Kade Wood walked with the bases loaded to score the first run, then Myers brought two with a single.

Neither team scored again until the eighth, when Western Nebraska plated three to win.

North Platte also lost to Western Nebraska 11-8 earlier in the day. The game was suspended Saturday due to inclement weather. The Pioneers held an 8-5 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning, and the game was resumed as a seven-inning game.

Asher Hastings, who pitched an inning for the Plainsmen on Saturday, came back out for the fifth inning Sunday. He finished with five runs allowed on three hits and two walks while striking out five through 2 2/3 innings.

Bryce Butterfield went the final 1 1/3 innings, giving up two hits without a run while striking out two.

Bryce Zimmerer and Reese Lipoma had two hits each, and Lipoma drove in two runs. Oskar Stark, Connor Flagg and Nate Windle each recorded a hit.

Lipoma and Stark hit back-to-back RBI doubles in the top of the fifth to cut the deficit to one at 8-7. The Pioneers scored three in the top of the sixth to push their lead back to four. North Platte got a run back in the bottom of the seventh, but the rally was cut short.