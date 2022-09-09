Plainsmen name Jared Jones as coach

“We talked to a number of candidates and kept circling back to Jared as the right person for this job,” Plainsmen owner Chuck Heeman said in a press release. “It’s important that our coach understand the level of play we look for and have some summer baseball experience. Having the right demeanor for summer ball is also important, that balance between fun and on-the-field seriousness. We want our players to be fan-friendly and to end their summer as better players. Our job is to give them a great experience while they’re with us in North Platte. Jared gets that concept and we’re happy to have him take us into our second season.”