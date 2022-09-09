 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Plainsmen name Jared Jones as coach

  • 0
Jared Jones

Jared Jones

 Courtesy photo

The North Platte Plainsmen announced Jared Jones as their 2023 head coach Friday.

Jones currently serves as the hitting coach and director of player development for Highland Community College in Highland, Kansas. He enters his second season at Highland.

He played baseball at Dakota Wesleyan University and Central Christian College in Kansas.

Jones, a native of Edmond, Oklahoma, coached in the Cornbelt Summer Collegiate League, based in Omaha, during the summers of 2021 and 2022 as the coach of the Omaha Crop Dusters.

“We talked to a number of candidates and kept circling back to Jared as the right person for this job,” Plainsmen owner Chuck Heeman said in a press release. “It’s important that our coach understand the level of play we look for and have some summer baseball experience. Having the right demeanor for summer ball is also important, that balance between fun and on-the-field seriousness. We want our players to be fan-friendly and to end their summer as better players. Our job is to give them a great experience while they’re with us in North Platte. Jared gets that concept and we’re happy to have him take us into our second season.”

People are also reading…

Jones takes over for JM Kelly, who coached the Plainsmen in 2022 to a 31-21 record and a third-place overall finish in the Independence League.

Kelly has accepted a position with a team in another league.

The Plainsmen begin their second season on May 23, 2023. More information is available at northplatteplainsmen.com.

In other Plainsmen news, catcher Connor Flagg and pitcher Caden Fiveash were named to the All-Independence League team.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Five TDs from Sanders, 3 defensive scores power Jackson St.

Shedeur Sanders completed his first 17 passes and threw for five touchdowns to lead Jackson State past Florida A&M 59-3 in the Orange Blossom Classic. Sanders completed 29 of 33 passes for 323 yards and the Jackson State defensive effort resulted in an interception return, fumble return and blocked punt for touchdowns. Kev’Ric Wiggins returned an interception 35 yards for a 38-3 lead in the third quarter. After Sanders threw his fifth TD pass,  Aubrey Miller Jr. returned a fumble 19 yards for a touchdown, then Anthony Petty had a block-6 on a punt for the game’s final score.

Immelman picks 5 rookies to fill out depleted PCup team

Immelman picks 5 rookies to fill out depleted PCup team

Trevor Immelman is using five of his six captain’s picks on Presidents Cup rookies. They fill out an International team decimated by defections to Saudi-funded LIV Golf. British Open champion Cameron Smith and Joaquin Niemann of Chile signed with the rival league after qualifying had ended. They played their first LIV Golf event last week, making them ineligible for the Presidents Cup. Immelman picked Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Cameron Davis, Si Woo Kim, K.H. Lee, Sebastian Munoz and Taylor Pendrith. Kim is the only player who has competed in the Presidents Cup. The matches are in two weeks at Quail Hollow in North Carolina.

Watch Now: Related Video

46.6 Americans expected to gamble during football season

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News