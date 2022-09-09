Plainsmen name Jared Jones as coach

The North Platte Plainsmen announced Jared Jones as their 2023 head coach Friday.
Jones currently serves as the hitting coach and director of player development for Highland Community College in Highland, Kansas. He enters his second season at Highland.
He played baseball at Dakota Wesleyan University and Central Christian College in Kansas.
Jones, a native of Edmond, Oklahoma, coached in the Cornbelt Summer Collegiate League, based in Omaha, during the summers of 2021 and 2022 as the coach of the Omaha Crop Dusters.
“We talked to a number of candidates and kept circling back to Jared as the right person for this job,” Plainsmen owner Chuck Heeman said in a press release. “It’s important that our coach understand the level of play we look for and have some summer baseball experience. Having the right demeanor for summer ball is also important, that balance between fun and on-the-field seriousness. We want our players to be fan-friendly and to end their summer as better players. Our job is to give them a great experience while they’re with us in North Platte. Jared gets that concept and we’re happy to have him take us into our second season.”
Jones takes over for JM Kelly, who coached the Plainsmen in 2022 to a 31-21 record and a third-place overall finish in the Independence League.
Kelly has accepted a position with a team in another league.
The Plainsmen begin their second season on May 23, 2023. More information is available at northplatteplainsmen.com.
In other Plainsmen news, catcher Connor Flagg and pitcher Caden Fiveash were named to the All-Independence League team.