Plainsmen rained out Thursday against Hastings

The North Platte Plainsmen’s game against the Hastings Sodbusters on Thursday was postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up on June 17 with a doubleheader in Hastings, the team announced on its Twitter page. A game between both teams was also rained out Tuesday in Hastings.

North Platte defeated Hastings 4-3 on Wednesday. Starting pitcher Caden Fiveash struck out 12 batters into the sixth inning.

Neither team got a run on the board in the inning and a half played on Thursday. Plainsmen starting pitcher Peyton Leon tossed a 1-2-3 inning in the top of the first, and North Platte got two hits and a walk in the bottom of the inning but didn’t score a run.

Hastings threatened to score in the second with runners on second and third after an error at shortstop, but Leon forced back-to-back ground outs to second base to end the inning before the delay.

The Plainsmen continue a five-game home stretch Friday when they start a three-game series against the Gem City Bison. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.

