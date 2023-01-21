 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Plainsmen release 2023 schedule

The North Platte Plainsmen released their 2023 schedule on Friday.

This is the Plainsmen's second season in North Platte after finishing 31-21 in their inaugural go-round.

The regular season begins May 23 when North Platte travels to Gering to start a three-game series against the Pioneers. The home opener is on May 29, also against the Pioneers in a two-game series.

North Platte will also host a firework show after the game and will honor all military, veterans and their families for Memorial Day.

The Plainsmen have a schedule full of new opponents, including the Colorado Springs Outlaws, the Dodge City A's, the Denver Cougars, the Denver Roughriders, the Game Day Saints, the Hays Larks, the Idaho Catch and the Liberal Bee-Jays.

The Plainsmen also host the U.S. Military All-Stars on June 30.

“We’ve been fortunate to have received great response from a number of teams in our region as we put this schedule together,” Plainsmen owner Chuck Heeman said in a release. “One of our goals in taking on an unaffiliated schedule was to make the player experience a better one, with fewer and shorter road trips, and we believe we’ve accomplished that. With 33 home games and 18 road games, and the possibility of adding a few more home games, we should have an exciting second season and build on the success we had in 2022.”

A full promotional schedule will be released sometime in the spring. The team currently has plans for four firework shows, movie nights on the first Saturday of each month presented by the North Platte Visitors' Bureau, a Fan Fest scheduled for June 2 and an opening night T-Shirt giveaway presented by NebraskaLand Bank.

