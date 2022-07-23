Plainsmen shut out Sodbusters in 1-0 win

One run was all the Plainsmen needed to defeat Hastings 1-0 in the second game of a three-game series on Saturday in Hastings.

The game’s only run crossed the plate in the top of the sixth inning to give North Platte the edge. The third game starts at 6:35 p.m. Sunday.

Connor Flagg’s single scored AJ Lausten with one out in the sixth inning. Flagg also had two of the Plainsmen’s three hits. Griffin Myers had the other hit in the second inning.

Lausten walked twice, and Kade Wood and Jake McCool each reached base on walks.

North Platte starter Peyton Leon went 5 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing just four hits and a walk while striking out six batters.

Caleb Bunch finished off the game, striking out seven batters and holding Hastings to a lone hit in the eighth inning.

Both teams had runners in scoring position, but couldn’t find a run. North Platte had a runner on third in the second, and Hastings had one on second in the bottom of the frame.

The Sodbusters loaded the bases in the bottom of the fifth, but Leon escaped the jam with a flyout to center, and North Platte answered with the run in the sixth.

Hastings also had a runner on third in the bottom of the sixth, but a strikeout ended the inning.

North Platte had the chance to extend its lead in the top of the eighth with runners on second and third, but a strikeout left the runners stranded.

Bunch recorded two of his seven strikeouts in the ninth inning. A diving catch in the outfield ended the game.

North Platte now sits 1.5 games behind Fremont for the Nebraskaland Division second-half lead. The Moo were scheduled to play Western Nebraska (the first-half winners) on Saturday, but inclement weather postponed the game to Sunday, when they will play a doubleheader.

Should Fremont lose both games Sunday and North Platte complete the sweep against Hastings, both teams will have six losses each.

North Platte has six games remaining in its regular season schedule. The Plainsmen play at 6:35 p.m. Sunday, then return home for a three-game series against the Nebraska Prospects starting Tuesday.

The Plainsmen will travel to Gem City for a two-game series against the Bison starting Friday. The divisional playoffs, should North Platte make it, will start July 31. The championship series starts Aug. 4.