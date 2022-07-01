Plainsmen sweep Western Nebraska on the road

GERING — The Plainsmen defeated Western Nebraska 10-3 Friday in the continuation of a game delayed Thursday night because of storms in the Scottsbluff-Gering area.

The Plainsmen defeated the Pioneers in the seven-inning second game 5-2.

“It was really good, I was really happy with how they came out and performed,” North Platte assistant coach Eric Sandoz said. “We almost had a really rocky start there with the bases loaded and nobody out and we managed to get out of that. Everything pretty much went to the plan we wanted it to.”

The first game was the start of the second half of the season, bringing a clean slate and a chance to make the playoffs.

“I mean, it’s a big big deal for us to get going on the right foot and get a win to start off the first half, these guys,” Sandoz said. “Obviously we tied with them and they had the tiebreaker so they won the first half, so we need to do everything we can to get in the playoffs.”

The game picked up in the top of the fourth inning with the Plainsmen up 2-0 with two outs and Conor Higgs on second base. Nate Swindle grounded out for the third out.

In the bottom of the inning, the Pioneers loaded the bases but were unable to get anything across.

The 2-0 Plainsmen lead remained until the top of the sixth. With the bases loaded, Angel De La Cruz reached first on an error, bringing in two runs for a 4-0 lead.

Garrett Thompson scored on a throwing error to start a three-run seventh inning for the Plainsmen. Giancarlo Servin connected on a 2-run home run moments later to put the Plainsmen up 7-0.

Connor Higgs scored on a sacrifice fly by Conor Higgs in the eighth inning. Thompson scored in the ninth on a Bryce Zimmerer double. Zimmerer also scored on an Oskar Stark single for a 10-0 lead.

With two outs, Pioneer Jason Luke hit a 3-run home run over the right field fence for their first runs of the game, cutting the Plainsmen lead to 10-3.

Micah Ford picked up pitching duties in the fourth inning as the game resumed, giving up a hit and a walk while striking out one. Carson Lydon gave up one hit while recording three strikeouts in two innings of work and Blake Priest finished the game, giving up three runs on four hits with one strikeout.

“I thought they threw the ball really well today,” Sandoz said. “Starting with Micah on the mound for us today, he did a good job. He worked himself into a jam and got himself out of it and gave us three quality innings there. Then Carson came in and did what he needed to do, Priest tried to get away from us a little bit, but did what he needed to do to get us away.”

Peyton Leon pitched three innings Thursday, prior to the delay.

“He was good yesterday too, he got us into the game. Obviously, it’s unfortunate for him that he can’t get a decision in this game, but it is what it is, you have to pitch five innings,” Sandoz said.