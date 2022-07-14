Plainsmen top Hastings for fifth straight win

The North Platte Plainsmen scored five runs in the eighth inning of their 9-7 comeback win over the Hastings Sodbusters on Thursday in Hastings.

The Plainsmen had three RBI hits in the eighth, led by Sage McMinn’s two-RBI double. North Platte had 15 hits in the win.

McMinn was one of three players with two RBI, alongside Lucas Johnson and Conor Higgs. Johnson and Drew Sturgeon led the team with three hits each, while McMinn, Higgs and Griffin Myers had two each.

Sturgeon, McMinn and Angel De La Cruz scored two runs each.Plainsmen starter Trent Eaves went four innings, allowing six runs – five earned – on nine hits and three walks while striking out two. Micah Ford relieved him in the fifth, giving up one run on two hits and a walk.

Kade Wood tossed the next 3⅔ innings and kept the Sodbusters off the board with only two hits and two walks. Caleb Bunch came in to record the final out with runners on first and second.

North Platte has won five straight games and is tied with Fremont at 8-3 for the Nebraskaland Division lead in the Independence League. The Plainsmen need to win the division to make the playoffs at the end of the month.

They start a six-game home stretch on Friday, the first three games against the Nebraska Prospects.

Hastings took the lead in the first inning with an unearned run off an error by the shortstop. The Sodbusters added another run in the third inning on a sacrifice fly.

North Platte scored its first run in the fourth inning on a Johnson RBI single, then took control with three runs in the top of the fifth. De La Cruz and Higgs hit RBI singles; then Johnson stole home.

Hastings responded with a five-run bottom of the fifth inning to regain the lead.

The Plainsmen didn’t answer until the eighth inning. Sturgeon hit an RBI single to score the first run; then McMinn hit a two-RBI double with the bases loaded to tie the game at 7-7.

Johnson hit an RBI single the next at bat, and Higgs brought in the last run on a sacrifice fly.

The Plainsmen face the Prospects at 4:35 p.m. Friday.