Plainsmen top Hastings in extra innings 4-2

The Plainsmen scored two runs in the 10th inning to defeat Hastings 4-2 on Tuesday in the first game of a three-game road series.

This was the Plainsmen’s fifth game against the Sodbusters in the last four days. It’s the fifth of a seven game-stretch against Hastings.

North Platte starter Blake Priest allowed two runs in four innings off three hits and four walks while striking out three. Garrett Oswald relieved him for 2⅔ innings, holding Hastings scoreless on four hits and a walk.

Will Humphrey tossed an inning and only walked two. Brock Hendrix went 1⅓ innings and walked two and gave up a hit. Caleb Bunch pitched the 10th inning and struck out two.

Sage McMinn, Griffin Myers and Jaylan Ruffin led the Plainsmen with two hits each, and Myers had two RBI. Ruffin had an RBI, and Kade Wood and Conor Higgs also had a hit in the win.

Myers and Ruffin hit back-to-back RBI singles in the second inning as North Platte took a 2-0 lead.

Hastings responded in the fourth with an RBI single. The Sodbusters tied the game with another run on a passed ball.

Neither team scored again until the 10th, when North Platte scored two runs on another Myers single and an error by the pitcher.

Both teams play again at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday in Hastings.

North Platte is currently in second place in the Nebraskaland Division of the Independence League behind the Fremont Moo.

The Plainsmen need to win the second half of the season to reach the divisional playoff at the end of the month. North Platte doesn’t play Fremont again this season.