Plainsmen top Sodbusters 4-3

Caden Fiveash struck out 12 batters in 5⅓ innings, and Caleb Bunch, Garrett Oswald and Bryce Butterfield held Hastings to just two runs and four hits the rest of the game as the Plainsmen defeated the Sodbusters 4-3 to open up a five-game home stretch.

“It went well, we pitched really well from the get-go,” Plainsmen coach JM Kelly said. “We scratched one run across and I kind of looked at coach (Eric) Sandoz and said, ‘We have to figure out how to get a big inning.’ And we did the next inning.”

Fiveash allowed a run off five hits and two walks in one of the strongest Plainsmen starts this season.

“Caden had 13 strikeouts his last outing, then 12 this one, so 25 punches in two outings,” Kelly said. “He didn’t have a great first outing, but like I said then, it was a fluke. It probably wouldn’t happen again. It hasn’t so far. Just attacked … and Caden executed pitches.”

The offense also provided Fiveash enough support when he needed it most. North Platte got 10 hits and scored three of its four runs in the bottom of the fifth, right after Hastings tied the game in the top of the frame.

Garrett Thompson led the offense with three hits in four at-bats. Bryce Zimmerer went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, and Connor Flagg also went 2-for-4 with two RBI. Seth Williams, Griffin Myers and Reese Lipoma each got a hit, with Lipoma’s coming on a solo home run to left field.

“That was good for him,” Kelly said of Lipoma. “He’s barreled up so many balls over the last couple days and nothing’s falling for him. So for him to get that big one right there was good. I think it probably helped his confidence a bit, he’s been getting frustrated.”

Both teams were held scoreless through the first three innings, but North Platte got a run on the board when Flagg’s RBI single to center field scored Zimmerer.

Hastings responded the next inning with an RBI single to right with one out, leaving runners on first and third. Fiveash got the next batter to pop up, and Myers threw out the runner trying to steal second to escape the jam.

Lipoma started the bottom of the fifth with a solo shot to left, then Giancarlo Servin’s sacrifice flyout scored a run and Flagg’s RBI double to left center put a fourth run on the board.

North Platte brought in Oswald to start the ninth, and he was pulled after putting two runners on with two outs for Butterfield. He let up a two-RBI double to right field as the Sodbusters cut the deficit to one, but he struck out the next batter to end the game.

“I want to see them go out and punch first, and I want Peyton (Leon) to throw strikes and compete early on, and I think we’ll be in good shape,” Kelly said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.