Plainsmen walk-off against Hastings in ninth inning

Sage McMinn has already made an impact in his first three games as a Plainsmen, but in Monday’s home series finale against Hastings, McMinn got to be the hero.

He lined a walk-off single to right field with the bases loaded and no outs in the ninth inning to help North Platte defeat the Sodbusters 6-5 at Bill Wood Field.

“I’m speechless,” McMinn said. “It’s good for us, and the guys hopefully get to trust me a little more in the box.”

In only his third game with the program, McMinn picked up his first two hits and his first game winner.

Giancarlo Servin led the Plainsmen with three hits. Angel De La Cruz and Garrett Thompson hit home runs, with De La Cruz’s cutting North Platte’s deficit to 4-3 in the sixth inning.

Starting pitcher Carson Lydon went two innings, allowing four runs on three hits, three walks and a hit batter. Micah Ford shut down Hastings the next four innings, only surrendering four hits and a walk.

Asher Hastings tossed the seventh and allowed a run, and Caleb Bunch kept the Sodbusters off the board in the eighth and ninth.

“If we’re in the game through the ninth inning, I like our odds,” Plainsmen coach JM Kelly said. “Night in and night out, we’re going to compete for nine innings. Really honored to get to coach this group of guys.”

Hastings jumped on Lydon in the second inning and scored four runs. North Platte answered with Thompson’s home run in the bottom of the third.

De La Cruz sent his two-run home run over the left field wall in the sixth inning, and the Plainsmen tied the game later in the inning with a Cesar Garcia RBI single to left.

Hastings regained the lead in the seventh inning on a wild pitch, but North Platte tied the game in the bottom of the frame with a bases-loaded walk.

McMinn’s single to right with the bases loaded put North Platte ahead for good at 6-5.

“It’s a gritty ball game,” Kelly said. “Every game we seem to play against guys in this division is a gritty ball game. Those are fun. I like being a part of those. I think anybody that’s a competitor will tell you the same thing, they like to be a part of those types of games.”

Plainsmen 3, Sodbusters 0

Peyton Leon tossed a two-hit complete game shutout in a 3-0 win in the second game of North Platte’s doubleheader Sunday against Hastings.

The Plainsmen starter struck out 11 batters and walked two through seven innings, and North Platte used a three-run sixth inning to pull away.

AJ Lausten led the Plainsmen with two hits and a run, and Conor Higgs had a hit, an RBI and a run. Servin and De La Cruz also recorded hits, and Servin and McMinn had an RBI each.

Higgs and Servin hit back-to-back RBI singles in the sixth to score the first Plainsmen runs, then McMinn’s sacrifice fly brought in the final run.

Sodbusters 7, Plainsmen 3

Hastings scored five runs in the third inning to take the first game of its Sunday doubleheader against North Platte 7-3.

Carlton Perkins allowed six runs — two earned — on four hits and two walks through three innings. Garrett Oswald tossed the next two innings and held Hastings scoreless while giving up a hit and two walks.

Brock Hendrix pitched the sixth without putting a runner on base, and Preston Davis pitched the seventh, giving up a run.

Six Plainsmen players had a hit, and Oskar Stark led the team with two RBI.

Hastings scored in the top of the first inning, but North Platte tied the game in the second when Higgs scored on an error.

Hastings added five runs in the third to go up 6-1. Stark’s two-RBI double in the sixth cut the Plainsmen deficit to three, but the Sodbusters scored another run in the seventh to set the score at 7-3.