Plainsmen's Reese Lipoma making a name for himself through summer baseball

Ever since his high school days, North Platte Plainsmen outfielder Reese Lipoma knew he could make a name for himself through summer baseball.

Injuries kept him from playing baseball in the spring his junior year, and COVID-19 shut down his senior season. But American Legion baseball in the summer was still there. His team even won the Louisiana state championship in his senior year.

Now, Lipoma is back playing summer baseball, this time with the Plainsmen after spending his first two years at Northwestern State (Louisiana). And just like those summers before, he’s making a name for himself.

In just four games, Lipoma is batting .357 with five hits (two of which are doubles), five runs, two RBI, four walks and four stolen bases. And he’s doing it with players and places he’s unfamiliar with.

“I’m excited to meet people,” he said. “See people from different areas. My teammates from here said no matter where you go, you’re going to have fun. I’m excited to meet new people and see a different way of playing baseball.”

Lipoma grew up in Gonzales about three hours from Northwestern State, and when he wasn’t playing baseball for his high school, he was playing American Legion baseball. He even made a return to legion ball after his first year at college.

He redshirted in his first season for the Demons as a preferred walk-on, and went back to Legion ball the following summer to focus on getting stronger and better.

“It’s been good. I feel like I’ve gotten a lot better,” Lipoma said. “I knew coming in that the talent was going to be higher than I’ve ever played, but I never realized the jump between high school and D-I.”

He said he was expecting to play more his second year at Northwestern State, but he acknowledged there are some good, older players in the outfield.

This summer, Lipoma knew he wanted to experience something different. His college coaches asked if he was interested in playing somewhere, and they found the Independence League and the North Platte Plainsmen.

“I don’t know a lot about Nebraska,” Lipoma said, “but I want to try something different.”

Lipoma likes playing center field the most because he likes having control of the outfield and having more free range.

“It gives me more confidence because I can play more freely,” he said.

Lipoma, though, said he just wants to play anywhere. But he knows his focus needs to be on hitting if he wants to make more appearances in the lineup.

So far, he’s making the most of his time in the starting lineup.

“I like where I’m at and the opportunities I get in the future,” Lipoma said. “I’m looking forward to it.”

