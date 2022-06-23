Plainsmen's Seth Williams making the most of his time in North Platte

Every time North Platte Plainsmen middle infielder Seth Williams walks into the Walgreens in town, there’s always someone who recognizes him and asks if there’s a game that day.

When he got a tattoo on Tuesday, a woman and her kid recognized him from their time watching the Plainsmen this summer.

It’s been a month since the Plainsmen started their inaugural season at Bill Wood Field, and Williams, who has traveled from school to school while trying to find his baseball home, has been making the most of his time in North Platte, a town where everyone seems to know his name.

“It’s really cool to see kids, adults, everybody care about this team,” Williams said. “I’m completely blown by my time here so far, and I can’t wait to see where this goes.”

Williams’ baseball journey has taken him to many different places. He was fully committed to the University of Louisville after they showed interest when he entered high school. Williams was so committed to the Cardinals through high school he never looked elsewhere.

“They had just won the national title the year before, so I took it,” Williams said. “I never really talked to anyone else.”

COVID-19 created some problems for Williams. He transferred schools his senior year of high school, and the pandemic shut down his spring season.

The NCAA also granted everyone an extra year of eligibility and exempted any senior who would have graduated in 2021 from a team’s roster.

Williams was a freshman seeking playing time on a crowded roster.

“I told myself, ‘I need reps, I need to play,’” he said.

That led him to Northwest Florida State, where a friend was playing. He later moved again to Rend Lake College in Illinois, and right before heading to North Platte to play for the Plainsmen this summer, Williams announced he will be attending Virginia Commonwealth University in the fall.

“I talked to VCU for a month and a half,” Williams said. “We Zoomed, I drew it out a little bit to make sure that was right.

“I was waiting until we got the tournament over and got some things out of the way.”

Williams is hitting .250 with eight hits and three RBI in eight games with the Plainsmen. North Platte as of Wednesday is half a game back from catching the Hastings Sodbusters and the Western Nebraska Pioneers.

The Plainsmen have four games left in the first half of the season. If they should have the best record in the first half, they will automatically qualify for the divisional playoffs starting July 31.

“Hopefully, we can close this first half out and get a lock for the playoffs,” Williams said. “JM (Kelly) said he has a couple more dudes coming in. It’s going to be fun. Getting to bring more guys in is always fun cause you get to have those different perspectives.”

