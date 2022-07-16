Prospects clinch series against Plainsmen with 8-5 win

Nebraska took advantage of four Plainsmen errors to defeat North Platte 8-5 to clinch the series Saturday at Bill Wood Field.

“We didn’t play hard enough,” Plainsmen coach JM Kelly said. “Effort wasn’t really there, and that’s the sad part. When you make four errors in a game, you better have 20 hits.”

Some of the same issues as Friday’s loss to the Prospects plagued the Plainsmen in the second game of the series. Errors on the field and on the base paths thwarted any momentum for North Platte when it needed to most.

Griffin Myers was thrown out at second trying to reach second on an error on a throw to first. Oscar Stark was out at third trying to take an extra base on a Prospect error at shortstop.

“I wish there was a column for base-running errors,” Kelly said. “There’s not but I wish there was because you can go back at the end of the game and look at how many outs you gave them offensively that you didn’t make them earn.”

Kade Wood led the offense with three hits and an RBI. Connor Flagg had two hits, an RBI and a walk, and six other Plainsmen recorded a hit.

North Platte starter Micah Ford allowed seven runs on 11 hits while striking out two through five innings. Will Humphrey relieved him in the sixth inning, and while he didn’t give up a run or a hit, he was the pitcher when two of Ford’s runs crossed the plate.

Zack Reid made his North Platte debut in the seventh. He gave up a run on a hit and three walks in 1 2/3 innings. Preston Davis kept Nebraska off the board the rest of the game.

“Pitchers have done a really good job,” Kelly said. “We have to figure out how to quit punishing them, because they don’t deserve the way we’ve been playing at all.”

The Prospects figured out Ford in the first, scoring three runs off four hits, including a two-RBI single.

North Platte cut the deficit to one following Wood’s RBI single and Jaylan Ruffin’s RBI double.

Ford settled in until the fifth, when the Prospects scored two runs on back-to-back RBI doubles to extend their lead to 5-2. North Platte scored in the bottom of the frame on a fielder’s choice.

Nebraska added two more in the top of the sixth on a wild pitch followed by a sacrifice fly, but North Platte answered with Flagg’s RBI single in the seventh.

The Prospects hit an RBI double in the top of the eighth and North Platte scored its final run on an error at shortstop in the bottom of the frame to set the score at 8-5.

The final game of the series starts at 3:08 p.m. Sunday at Bill Wood Field.

“We have to play with more effort and we have to play smarter,” “I don’t know what we’ve done the last couple of days, but we have to figure it out.”