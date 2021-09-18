Quade Potter picks up fastest time in steer wrestling during Night 3 of MPCC Stampede

Mid-Plains Community College sophomore Quade Potter had a pretty good idea what the steers at the third night of the MPCC Stampede were like.
He ran them most of the summer at different events, so it wasn’t a surprise when Potter, who entered Saturday with the fourth-fastest time, came out on top with a 5.2 second run. It was enough for Potter to believe he earned the weeklong win with the highest average time of 10.6 seconds.
“I had a pretty good idea of what they were like,” Potter said. “It’s just nice to be able to go out and win the hometown. It’s one of the hardest rodeos to win.”
What makes the hometown rodeo so tough to win is the added pressure of not competing in your events, but also running the show. Potter said he was tripping the gates for the roughstock events and sorted cattle. He did whatever was needed.
“It’s a lot of work, but it’s worth it,” Potter said.
But the most rewarding thing about competing in the hometown rodeo was that cowboys and cowgirls from west central Nebraska got to see their families and friends cheering them on.
“My whole family is here, so it’s nice to have the whole family here to watch, and all the friends here and all the kids I high-school rodeoed with are here now for the High School Rodeo here tomorrow,” Potter said.
Potter also competed in team roping, but he and his partner didn’t post a score after they couldn’t rope the steer.
He had to come back from a rough opening night that saw him post a 16.8 on the long go. Potter recovered on the second night by posting a 5.4, which was the fourth-fastest time behind Coy Nelson (5.2) and MPCC teammates Kaden Wooters (4.4) and Jacob Haren (4.1).
That earned him an appearance in the final night of the Stampede, where his time of 5.2 seconds was the fastest of the night. Only Chance Grill posted another time below six seconds.
Wooters scored a 7.4 on Saturday and Haren got a no-time, which adds 100 seconds to his overall score.
“I broke out of my first steer, and then my second one, my steer ran a little bit, but I made a good run and made it back to short go,” Potter said. “(Tonight), I thought I made a pretty good run with what I had.”