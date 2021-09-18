Quade Potter picks up fastest time in steer wrestling during Night 3 of MPCC Stampede

Mid-Plains Community College sophomore Quade Potter had a pretty good idea what the steers at the third night of the MPCC Stampede were like.

He ran them most of the summer at different events, so it wasn’t a surprise when Potter, who entered Saturday with the fourth-fastest time, came out on top with a 5.2 second run. It was enough for Potter to believe he earned the weeklong win with the highest average time of 10.6 seconds.

“I had a pretty good idea of what they were like,” Potter said. “It’s just nice to be able to go out and win the hometown. It’s one of the hardest rodeos to win.”

What makes the hometown rodeo so tough to win is the added pressure of not competing in your events, but also running the show. Potter said he was tripping the gates for the roughstock events and sorted cattle. He did whatever was needed.

“It’s a lot of work, but it’s worth it,” Potter said.

But the most rewarding thing about competing in the hometown rodeo was that cowboys and cowgirls from west central Nebraska got to see their families and friends cheering them on.