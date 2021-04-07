Seven North Platte High School athletes sign letters of intent

Darian Diaz was one of seven North Platte High School Bulldogs to sign letters of intent Wednesday at North Platte High School.
Diaz signed with Chadron State College to continue his wrestling career.
Along with Diaz, Will Coe signed to play baseball at the University of Jamestown; Derrick Kuhlman, baseball at Iowa Western Community College; Tyler Tobey, baseball at Kaskaskia College; Baylee Evarts, cross country-track and field at Hastings College; Tom Moss, cross country-track and field at Morningside College; and Tahjza Botts, softball at Southeast Community College.