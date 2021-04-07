 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Seven North Platte High School athletes signs letters of intent
0 comments
top story

Seven North Platte High School athletes signs letters of intent

{{featured_button_text}}

Darian Diaz was one of seven North Platte High School Bulldogs to sign letters of intent Wednesday at North Platte High School.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Diaz signed with Chadron State College to continue his wrestling career.

Along with Diaz, Will Coe signed to play baseball at the University of Jamestown; Derrick Kuhlman, baseball at Iowa Western Community College; Tyler Tobey, baseball at Kaskaskia College; Baylee Evarts, cross country-track and field at Hastings College; Tom Moss, cross country-track and field at Morningside College; and Tahjza Botts, softball at Southeast Community College.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keith Hernandez cat 'emergency' overshadows Mets' first homer of season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News