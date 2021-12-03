Sports Shorts, Dec. 3

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Laramie County 77, North Platte 71
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County defeated North Platte 77-71 on Friday in the first of a two-game weekend swing for the Knights.
Nico Felici scored 27 and Timur Krupalija had 16 to lead the Knights in scoring. Felici was 8-of-17 from the field with three 3-pointers, and also hit all eight of his free throw attempts. Krupalija added 10 rebounds for a double-double. Laramie County’s Jaedon Bradley led all scorers with 30.
The Knights (3-5) face Eastern Wyoming at 5 p.m. on Saturday in Torrington, Wyoming.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Laramie County 70, North Platte 67
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County held off a late North Platte run a 70-67 victory on Friday.
Janay Brauer led the Knights with 14 points on 5-of-18 shooting. Jordyn Moon grabbed seven rebounds and added four steals and two assists.
The Knights (8-3) take on Eastern Wyoming at 3 p.m. on Saturday in Torrington, Wyoming.
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Anselmo-Merna 68, Sandhills Valley 29
TRYON — Anselmo-Merna beat Sandhills Valley 68-29 on Friday.
Anselmo-Merna hosts Arcadia/Loup City on Tuesday and Sandhills Valley travels to Sutherland on Friday.
Ansley-Litchfield 47, Hi-Line 37
EUSTIS — Ansley-Litchfield defeated Hi-Line 47-37 on Friday.
Hi-Line travels to Maxwell on Tuesday.
Garden County 54, Brady 31
BRADY — Garden County topped Brady 54-31 on Friday.
Garden County hosts Sioux County on Thursday and Brady travels to Paxton on Friday.
Hershey 56, Gothenburg 45
HERSHEY — Hershey defeated Gothenburg 56-45 on Friday.
Hershey travels to Cozad and Gothenburg hosts Southern Valley on Friday.
Hyannis 47, Creek Valley 30
CHAPPELL — Hyannis beat Creek Valley 47-30 on Friday.
Creek Valley travels to Arthur County on Tuesday and Hyannis hosts Mullen on Thursday.
Sandhills/Thedford 62, Maxwell 25
DUNNING — Sandhills/Thedford defeated Maxwell 62-25 on Friday.
Maxwell host Hi-Line on Tuesday and Sandhills/Thedford travels to Wallace on Thursday.
MHC 47, Wallace 36
WALLACE — Maywood-Hayes Center downed Wallace 47-36 on Friday.
Maywood-Hayes Center will play in the Cattle Trail Invite starting on Tuesday and Wallace hosts Sandhills/Thedford on Thursday.
Paxton 43, Medicine Valley 40
PAXTON — Paxton outlasted Medicine Valley 43-40 in overtime on Friday.
Medicine Valley will play in the Cattle Trail Invite starting on Tuesday and Paxton hosts Brady on Friday.
Bridgeport 78, Perkins County 34
BRIDGEPORT — Bridgeport downed Perkins County 78-34 on Friday.
Perkins County hosts Kimball on Friday.
Cambridge 53, Wauneta-Palisade 43
CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge defeated Wauneta-Palisade 53-43 on Friday.
Wauneta-Palisade travels to the Cattle Trail Invite starting on Tuesday.
Yuma (Colo.) 50, DCS 31
BENKELMAN — Yuma topped Dundy County-Stratton 50-31 on Friday.
Dundy County-Stratton will play in the Cattle Trail Invite starting on Tuesday.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Sandhills Valley 74, Anselmo-Merna 58
TRYON — Sandhills Valley defeated Anselmo-Merna 74-58 on Friday.
Anselmo-Merna hosts Arcadia/Loup City on Tuesday and Sandhills Valley travels to Sutherland on Friday.
Ansley-Litchfield 47, Hi-Line 41
EUSTIS — Ansley-Litchfield edged Hi-Line 47-41 on Friday.
Hi-Line travels to Maxwell on Tuesday.
Brady 50, Garden County 39
BRADY — Brady downed Garden County 50-39 on Friday.
Garden County hosts Sioux County on Thursday and Brady travels to Paxton on Friday.
Gothenburg 69, Hershey 34
HERSHEY — Gothenburg defeated Hershey 69-34 on Friday.
Hershey travels to Cozad and Gothenburg hosts Southern Valley on Friday.
Hyannis 47, Creek Valley 30
CHAPPELL — Hyannis downed Creek Valley 47-30 on Friday.
Creek Valley travels to Arthur County on Tuesday and Hyannis hosts Mullen on Thursday.
Sandhills/Thedford 62, Maxwell 25
DUNNING — Sandhills/Thedford defeated Maxwell 62-25 on Friday.
Maxwell host Hi-Line on Tuesday and Sandhills/Thedford travels to Wallace on Thursday.
Wallace 65, MHC 53
WALLACE — Wallace downed Maywood-Hayes Center 65-53 on Friday.
Maywood-Hayes Center will play in the Cattle Trail Invite starting on Tuesday and Wallace hosts Sandhills/Thedford on Thursday.
Ogallala 79, Lexington 42
LEXINGTON — Ogallala defeated Lexington 79-42 on Friday. Lexington hosts minden on Tuesday and Ogallala travels to Sterling, Colorado, on Friday.
Perkins County 55, Bridgeport 45
BRIDGEPORT — Perkins County downed Bridgeport 55-45 on Friday.
Perkins County host Kimball on Friday.
South Loup 77, Twin Loup 35
SARGENT — South Loup defeated Twin Loup 77-35 on Friday.
South Loup hosts Cambridge on Friday.
South Platte 53, Minatare 34
MINATARE — South Platte downed Minatare 53-34 on Friday. South Platte travels to Sedgwick County, Colorado, on Tuesday.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Ravenna ‘Dom Reicks’ Invite
RAVENNA — Hershey finished 11th at the Dom Reicks Invite on Friday.
Team Results
1, Ravenna, 173. 2, Amherst, 146. 3, Twin River, 121.5. 4, Twin Loup, 113.5. 5, Arcadia-Loup City, 97.5. 6, Pleasanton, 78. 7, Southern Valley, 77. 8, Franklin, 75. 8, Wood River, 75. 10, Centura, 60.5. 11, Hershey, 59. 12, Central Valley, 56. 13, Ansley/Litchfield, 42. 14, Shelton, 37. 15, Loomis/Bertrand, 35. 16, Elm Creek, 34.
Hershey results
106 — 1, Sebastian Sauceda, Shelton. 2, Braxton Hammond, Southern Valley. 3, Ethan Elliott, Hershey. 4, Cannon Holley, Central Valley.
113 — 1, Kaden Thompson, Hershey. 2, Garrett Wedemeyer, Ravenna. 3, Nolan Osborn, Twin Loup. 4, Dierks Nekoliczak, Central Valley.
120 — 1, Ayden Berney, Centura. 2, Grady Rasmussen, Ravenna. 3, Grant Haussermann, Franklin. 4, Lucio Carrizales, Hershey.
Lexington vs. Plattsmouth Dual
LEXINGTON — Lexington defeated Plattsmouth 45-36 on Friday.
Lexington 45, Plattsmouth 36
106 — Daylen Naylor, Lexington win by forfeit
113 — Miles Gutierrez, Lexington win by forfeit
120 — Jayden Thorell, Lexington win by forfeit
126 — Daven Naylor, Lexington def. Randy Morehead, Plattsmouth, Fall 1:43
132 — Jackson Konrad, Lexington def. Hayden Coleman, Plattsmouth, Fall 0:42
138 — Christian Rodriguez, Lexington def. Logan Wooten, Plattsmouth, Dec 6-3
145 — Bryce Neuin, Plattsmouth def. Jose Espinoza, Lexington, Fall 1:28
152 — Jason Hernandez, Lexington def. Dominic Vercellino, Plattsmouth, Fall 4:11
160 — Adrian Navarrete, Lexington win by forfeit
170 — Josh Colgrove, Plattsmouth def. Jose Ramirez, Lexington, Fall 2:24
182 — Cameron Aughenbaugh, Plattsmouth def. Cayden Gibbons, Lexington, Fall 0:38
195 — Josh Adkins, Plattsmouth def. Ismael Ayala, Lexington, Fall 4:38
220 — Caleb Adkins, Plattsmouth def. Jesse Arevalo, Lexington, Fall 1:14
285 — Eli Michel, Plattsmouth def. Sebastian Dones, Lexington, Fall 3:28
Ogallala vs. Alliance Dual
OGALLALA — Ogallala beat Alliance 57-23 on Friday.
Ogallala 57, Alliance 23
106 — Jackson Bailey, Alliance def. Barrett Renfro, Ogallala, TF 17-0 2:28
113 — Ryan Swanson, Alliance win by forfeit
120 — Tory Picket Pin, Alliance win by forfeit
126 — Logan Stephens, Ogallala def. Benjamin Cassatt-Reina, Alliance, Fall 0:44
132 — Cole Stokey, Ogallala def. Tate Thompson, Alliance, Fall 1:53
138 — Maxwell Mueller, Ogallala def. Jaden Rodriguez, Alliance, Dec 8-2
145 — Zane Stoike, Alliance def. Caiden Castillo, Ogallala, Fall 2:00
152 — Morgan Donason, Ogallala def. Matthew Moomey, Alliance, Fall 3:04
160 — Landon Holecheck, Ogallala win by forfeit
170 — Cameron Zink, Ogallala win by forfeit
182 — Jobidiiah Brunkhorst, Ogallala win by forfeit
195 — Ryan Oatts, Ogallala win by forfeit
220 — Bo Edmond, Ogallala def. Matthias Benzel, Alliance, Fall 0:46
285 — Blake Messervy, Ogallala def. Angel Trejo, Alliance, Fall 3:03
Gothenburg vs. Sidney Dual
SIDNEY — Sidney defeated Gothenburg 42-33 on Friday.
Sidney 42, Gothenburg 33
106 — Abel Flores, Gothenburg def. Quinn Arellano, Sidney, Dec 4-2
113 — Carsen Farr, Gothenburg def. Jeffrey Lovato, Sidney, Fall 0:24
120 — Chance Houser, Sidney def. Tyler Trumbley, Gothenburg, Fall 0:36
126 — Austin Munier, Sidney def. Kaden Carlson, Gothenburg, Fall 0:56
132 — Ty Kreis, Gothenburg def. Gabriel Neufeld, Sidney, Fall 2:37
138 — Sawyer Therrien, Gothenburg def. Owen Gillham, Sidney, TF 20-4 5:59
145 — Julian Maytorena, Sidney def. Kade Cox, Gothenburg, Fall 5:27
152 — Abe Mendez, Gothenburg def. Patrick McCartney, Sidney, Dec 11-6
160 — Jameson Smith, Gothenburg def. Cauyer Glanz, Sidney, MD 8-0
170 — Caleb Graham, Sidney win by forfeit
182 — Ethan Rademacher, Sidney win by forfeit
195 — Ryan Rapp, Sidney def. Maxwell Wyatt, Gothenburg, Fall 0:15
220 — Dietrich Lecher, Sidney def. Cole Atkinson, Gothenburg, Fall 0:31
285 — Jacob Olson, Gothenburg def. Landon Hanes, Sidney, Fall 1:18
Hi-Line Invite
EUSTIS — Sutherland won the Hi-Line Invite on Friday.
Team results
1, Sutherland, 205. 2, Arapahoe, 139. 3, Chase County, 125. 4, Cambridge, 105. 5, SEM, 100. 6, Perkins County, 79.5. 7, Garden County, 78. 8, Hi-Line, 77. 9, Lexington JV, 70.5. 10, Maxwell, 67. 11, Overton, 44. 12, Dundy County-Stratton, 12. 12, Wauneta-Palisade, 12. 14, Medicine Valley, 3.
Individual results
106 — 1, Wyatt Heessel, Maxwell. 2, Garrett Kaiser, Lexington JV. 3, Treu Atkins, SEM. 4, Grady Dempcy, Sutherland.
113 — 1, Clark Padrnos, SEM. 2, Lazaro Adame, Lexington JV. 3, Arturo Miscles, Chase County. 4, Alex Diaz, Arapahoe.
120 — 1, Cayden White, Chase County. 2, Luke Harper, Sutherland. 3, Aidan Shutts, Hi-Line. 4, Corbin Carpenter, Arapahoe.
126 — 1, Mason Toner, Perkins County. 2, Dierks Sayer, Cambridge. 3, Wryston Brel, Hi-Line. 4, Tony Lyon, Perkins County.
132 — 1, Matt Bruns, Sutherland. 2, Cesar Cano, Lexington JV. 3, Ethan Atkins, SEM. 4, Bryan Conn, Arapahoe.
138 — 1, Jon Peterka, Sutherland. 2, Cinch Kiger, Overton. 3, Ashton Downey, Arapahoe. 4, Easton Messersmith, Maxwell.
145 — 1, Colton Pouk, Perkins County. 2, Samuel Foster, Sutherland. 3, Rafe Hill, Arapahoe. 4, Greg Treffer, Lexington JV.
152 — 1, Hunter Cook, Sutherland. 2, Tristian White, Arapahoe. 3, Maddox Jones, SEM. 4, Cody Duffy, Chase County.
160 — 1, Riley Holthus, Garden County. 2, Gunner Roberson, Garden County. 3, Brice Vitosh, Chase County. 4, Tye Stanton, Cambridge.
170 — 1, Trey Kirch, Garden County. 2, Aydan Kaps, Sutherland. 3, Dylan Pooschke, Overton. 4, Wyatt Jenkins, Arapahoe.
182 — 1, Julien Grindle, Cambridge. 2, Dallas Miller, Garden County. 3, Thomas Reeves, Chase County. 4, Jadeyn Kohl, Hi-Line.
195 — 1, Austin Lee, Sutherland. 2, Eric Halsted, Sutherland. 3, Jacob Copper, Maxwell. 4, Wyatt Ervin, Cambridge.
220 — 1, Gavin White, Sutherland. 2, Kayden Stubbs, Maxwell. 3, Drew Knoerzer, Hi-Line. 4, Zach Tarin, Chase County.
285 — 1, Levi Kerner, Arapahoe. 2, Ashton Meyer, Perkins County. 3, Jaret Peterson, Chase County. 4, Keithen Huntley, Cambridge.
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Friday Night
Fracas-Girls
NEBRASKA CITY — Lexington finished fourth at the Friday Night Fracas on Friday.
Team results
1, South Sioux City, 140. 2, West Point-Beemer, 133. 3, Grand Island, 105. 4, Lexington, 99. 5, Nebraska City, 92. 6, Millard South, 71. 6, Weeping Water, 71.0
8, Bellevue East-West, 70. 9, BRLD, 57. 10, Millard North, 54. 11, Yutan, 50. 12, Crete, 46. 13, Fairbury, 44. 14, Bennington, 41. 14, Southwest Iowa, 41. 16, Omaha Westside, 36. 17, SW Valley Schools, 30. 18, Omaha Burke, 28. 19, Stanton, 23. 20, Falls City, 18. 21, Malcolm, 14. 22, Cedar Bluffs, 13. 23, Palmyra, 6. 24, Omaha Bryan, 2. 25, Bedford-Lenox, 0.
Individual results
100 — 1, Riley Hohn, Weeping Water. 2, Sandra Gutierrez, Grand Island. 3, Gloria Flores, South Sioux City. 4, Josalyn Hernandez-DeLeon, Lexington.
107 — 1, Maycee Peacher, Bennington. 2, Raelyn Wilson, Weeping Water. 3, Fransisca Walsh, Lexington. 4, Azaria Ruby, Nebraska City.
114 — 1, Aubrie Pehrson, Yutan. 2, Brisa Figueroa, West Point-Beemer. 3, Rylee Stracke, Nebraska City. 4, Lilee Kaasch, Millard South.
120 — 1, Adyson Lundquist, SW Valley Schools. 2, Alexis Pehrson, Yutan. 3, Valeria Perez, Lexington. 4, Corah Linnaus, Stanton.
126 — 1, Diana Cervantes, West Point-Beemer. 2, Jocelyn Davis, Nebraska City. 3, Pacie Lee, Nebraska City. 4, Karen Santoyo, Lexington.
132 — 1, Brooklin Kuester, West Point-Beemer. 2, Sophia Scott, Omaha Burke. 4, Sage McCallum, Grand Island. 4, Kloee Mitcham, Millard North.
138 — 1, Alannah Osborne, BRLD. 2, Lluvia Fierro, Grand Island. 3, Daphne Schramm, Falls City. 4, Le Nelson, Crete.
145 — 1, Emily Kesterson, Southwest Iowa. 2, Adriana Cabello, Grand Island. 3, Emily Lesser, Millard North. 4, Libby Sutton, Weeping Water.
152 — 1, Yohaly Quinones, South Sioux City. 2, Jayda Parker, Bellevue East-West. 3, Promise Seal, Millard South. 4, Anyia Roberts, Grand Island.
165 — 1, Piper Zatechka, Omaha Westside. 2, Saige Miserez, West Point-Beemer. 3, Stephanie Gonzalez, South Sioux City. 4, Rowyn Wiltgen, Millard South.
185 — 1, McKena Schramm, Fairbury. 2, Zeena Villanueva, BRLD. 3, Hailey Siebrass, Millard North. 4, Zulema Godinez, South Sioux City.
235 — 1, Claire Paasch, West Point-Beemer. 2, Neva Ybarzabal, Bellevue East-West. 3, Aileen Rueda, Crete. 4, Melissa De La Torre, South Sioux City.