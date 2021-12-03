Sports Shorts, Dec. 3

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Laramie County 77, North Platte 71

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County defeated North Platte 77-71 on Friday in the first of a two-game weekend swing for the Knights.

Nico Felici scored 27 and Timur Krupalija had 16 to lead the Knights in scoring. Felici was 8-of-17 from the field with three 3-pointers, and also hit all eight of his free throw attempts. Krupalija added 10 rebounds for a double-double. Laramie County’s Jaedon Bradley led all scorers with 30.

The Knights (3-5) face Eastern Wyoming at 5 p.m. on Saturday in Torrington, Wyoming.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Laramie County 70, North Platte 67

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County held off a late North Platte run a 70-67 victory on Friday.

Janay Brauer led the Knights with 14 points on 5-of-18 shooting. Jordyn Moon grabbed seven rebounds and added four steals and two assists.

The Knights (8-3) take on Eastern Wyoming at 3 p.m. on Saturday in Torrington, Wyoming.