Sports Shorts, Dec. 4

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Pius X 62, North Platte 33
FREMONT — Lincoln Pius X beat North Platte 62-33 on Saturday.
North Platte travels to Skutt on Friday.
Maxwell 43, Creek Valley 20
MAXWELL — Maxwell defeated Creek Valley 43-20 on Saturday.
Creek Valley travels to Arthur County and Maxwell hosts Hi-Line on Tuesday.
Garden County 66, Banner County 9
HARRISON — Garden County topped Banner County 66-9 on Saturday.
Garden County hosts Sioux County on Thursday.
Arthur County 49, Hay Springs 30
ARTHUR — Arthur County defeated Hay Springs 49-30 on Saturday.
Arthur County hosts Creek Valley on Tuesday.
Minden 52, Ogallala 43
OGALLALA — Minden held off Ogallala 52-43 on Saturday.
Ogallala hosts Sterling (Colo.) on Friday.
Bridgeport 75, Mullen 27
BRIDGEPORT — Bridgeport topped Mullen 75-27 on Saturday.
Mullen hosts Valentine on Tuesday.
Franklin 40, Sandhills Valley 28
FRANKLIN — Franklin defeated Sandhills Valley 40-28 on Saturday.
Sandhills Valley travels to Sutherland.
Amherst 45, South Loup 39
AMHERST — Amherst held off South Loup 45-39 on Saturday.
South Loup hosts Cambridge on Friday.
Southwest 52, Maywood-Hayes Center 49
HAYES CENTER — Southwest edged Maywood-Hayes Center 52-49 on Saturday.
Maywood-Hayes Center and Southwest play in the Cattle Trail Tourney beginning on Tuesday.
Sandhills/Thedford 51, Twin Loup 22
DUNNING — Sandhills/Thedford downed Twin Loup 51-22 on Saturday.
Sandhills/Thedford travels to Wallace on Tuesday.
McCook 44, Valentine 27
MCCOOK — McCook defeated Valentine 44-27 on Saturday.
McCook plays in the Topside Tip Off beginning Thursday in Kansas.
Hemingford 53, Hyannis 16
HYANNIS — Hemingford downed Hyannis 53-16 on Saturday.
Hyannis hosts Mullen on Thursday.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Pius X 61, North Platte 41
FREMONT — Pius X defeated North Platte 61-41 on Saturday.
North Platte travels to Skutt on Friday.
Maxwell 56, Creek Valley 18
MAXWELL — Maxwell topped Creek Valley 56-18 on Saturday.
Creek Valley travels to Arthur County and Maxwell hosts Hi-Line on Tuesday.
Garden County 65, Banner County 22
HARRISBURG — Garden County defeated Banner County 65-22 on Saturday.
Garden County hosts Sioux County on Thursday.
Arthur County 42, Hay Springs 39
ARTHUR — Arthur County held off Hay Springs 42-39 on Saturday.
Arthur County hosts Creek Valley on Tuesday.
Bridgeport 44, Mullen 31
BRIDGEPORT — Bridgeport downed Mullen 44-31 on Saturday.
Mullen travels to Hyannis on Thursday.
Sandhills Valley 69, Franklin 48
FRANKLIN — Sandhills Valley defeated Franklin 69-48 on Saturday.
Sandhills Valley Sandhills Valley travels to Sutherland.
Amherst 59, South Loup 36
AMHERST — Amherst defeated South Loup 59-36 on Saturday.
South Loup South Loup hosts Cambridge on Friday.
Maywood-Hayes Center 74, Southwest 28
HAYES CENTER — Maywood-Hayes Center downed Southwest 74-28 on Saturday.
Maywood-Hayes Center and Southwest play in the Cattle Trail Tourney beginning Tuesday.
Sandhills/Thedford 48, Twin Loup 21
DUNNING — Sandhills/Thedford defeated Twin Loup 48-21 on Saturday.
Sandhills/Thedford travels to Wallace on Tuesday.
Hyannis 44, Hemingford 33
HYANNIS — Hyannis downed Hemingford 44-33 on Saturday.
Hyannis hosts Mullen on Thursday.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Easten Wyoming 76, North Platte 65
TORRINGTON, Wyo. — Eastern Wyoming topped North Platte 76-65 in overtime on Saturday.
Janay Brauer led the Knights with 18 points. Diamond Moore-Heath added 14 points and 11 rebounds and Kayla Pope also finished with a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
The Knights (8-4) host Lamar at 7 p.m. on Friday.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Eastern Wyoming 81, North Platte 78
TORRINGTON, Wyo. — Eastern Wyoming held off North Platte 81-78 on Saturday.
German Plotnikov scored 20 and Caleb Horne added 19 points and 13 rebounds.
The Knights (3-6) travel to Central for a 6 p.m. tip in Columbus on Wednesday.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Kearney High Invite
KEARNEY — North Platte finished second at the Kearney Invite on Saturday.
Team results
1, Grand Island, 176.5. 2, North Platte, 155. 3, Lincoln Southwest, 127. 4, Kearney, 120. 5, Creighton Prep, 97.5. 6, Lincoln Southeast, 88. 7, Scottsbluff, 87.
Individual results
106 — 1, Tony Phillips, Lincoln Southwest. 2, Alex Gates, Grand Island. 3, Christopher Gamino, Scottsbluff. 4, Tavean Miller, Kearney. 5, Brody Pitner, North Platte.
113 — 1, Javier Pedro, Grand Island. 2, Kole Weigel, North Platte. 3, Owen McLaughlin, Lincoln Southwest. 4, Kaedun Goodman, Kearney. 5, Oscar Felix, Scottsbluff. 6, Joseph Schaffer, Lincoln Southeast.
120 — 1, Hunter Jacobsen, Lincoln Southwest. 2, Presden Sanchez, Creighton Prep. 3, Joey Canseco, Scottsbluff. 4, Archer Heelan, Kearney. 5, Jason Perez, Grand Island. 6, Rafael Lima Martinez, Lincoln Southeast.
126 — 1, Ein Obermiller, Grand Island. 2, Jace Kennel, North Platte. 3, Evan Fuchs, Lincoln Southeast. 4, Nate Sanchez, Creighton Prep. 5, Jackson Lavene, Kearney. 6, Roman Perales, Scottsbluff. 7, Jacob Snow, Lincoln Southwest.
132 — 1, Kash Bates, Lincoln Southwest. 2, Cristian Cortez, Grand Island. 3, Ethan Jackson, North Platte. 4, Andrew Smith, Kearney. 5, Victor Kaminski, Creighton Prep. 6, Rylee Rauner, Lincoln Southeast.
138 — 1, Caleb Durr, Lincoln Southeast. 2, Mason Wagner, Scottsbluff. 3, Perry Swarm, Kearney. 4, Cisco Rivas, Kearney. 5, Milo Cervantes, Scottsbluff. 6, Kyan Young, Lincoln Southwest. 7, Dane Arrants, Grand Island. 8, Lathen Huntsman, North Platte. 9, Caden Kowal, Creighton Prep.
145 — 1, Tyler Salpas, Grand Island. 2, Landan McLaughlin, Lincoln Southwest. 3, Sam Nachtigal, Kearney. 4, Tate Choplin, Kearney. 5, Ayden Briseno, Grand Island. 6, Drue Huntsman, North Platte. 7, Beau Howard, Lincoln Southeast. 8, Karsen Leonard, Scottsbluff. 9, Cayden Russell, Creighton Prep.
152 — 1, Alex Dzingle, Grand Island. 2, Christian Graser, Creighton Prep. 3, Nick Sutton, Kearney. 4, Garrett Morgan, Lincoln Southwest.
160 — 1, Pierce Johnson, Creighton Prep. 2, Haedyn Brauer, North Platte. 3, Isaac Guevara, Grand Island. 4, Jacob Ashman, Lincoln Southwest. 5, Jakob Ransdell, Kearney. 6, Loren Pasco, Lincoln Southeast. 7, Logan Driver, Lincoln Southwest.
170 — 1, Tate Kuchera, Kearney. 2, Frankie Trevino, Scottsbluff. 3, Cooper Jackson, Lincoln Southwest. 4, Brock Roblee, North Platte. 5, Justyce Hostetler, Grand Island. 6, Adonis Bonar, Creighton Prep. 7, Hudson Oliver, Grand Island. 8, Zakyri Geiger, Lincoln Southeast.
182 — 1, Luke Rathjen, North Platte. 2, Josiah Mobley, Scottsbluff. 3, Cailyb Weekley, Grand Island. 4, Colin Hulbert, Creighton Prep. 5, Peyton Haupt, Lincoln Southeast. 6, Titus Miron, Lincoln Southwest. 7, Riley Johnson, Kearney. 8, Tristan Kuhlman, Lincoln Southwest. 9, Jalen Vaughn, Creighton Prep.
195 — 1, Max McClatchey, Lincoln Southeast. 2, Xavier Albertson, North Platte. 3, De Andre Brock, Grand Island. 4, Sebastien Boyle, Scottsbluff. 5, Everett Swartz, Lincoln Southwest. 6, Pray Pope, Creighton Prep. 7, Ahmar Brown, Creighton Prep. 8, Lane Kovarik, Kearney.
220 — 1, Vincent Genatone, North Platte. 2, Caiden James, Lincoln Southeast. 3, Peyton Dimmitt, North Platte. 4, Noah Molina, Kearney. 5, Justin Ahlers, Scottsbluff. 6, Joe Hayes, Creighton Prep. 7, Bryan Gonzalez-Lopez, Lincoln Southwest. 8, Stephen Sullivan-Diaz, Lincoln Southeast.
285 — 1, Sam Sledge, Creighton Prep. 2, Trysten Terry, North Platte. 3, Zachary Pittman, Grand Island. 4, Brandon Moore, Kearney. 5, Owen Anthony, Lincoln Southeast. 6, Braxton Peters, Lincoln Southwest. 7, Chance Symons, Scottsbluff.
Bronco Invite
MULLEN — Hitchcock County won the Bronco’s invite on Saturday.
Team results
1, Hitchcock County, 131. 2, Mullen, 123. 3, Anselmo-Merna, 91. 4, Southwest, 85. 5, Hershey, 72. 5, St. Pat’s, 72. 7, North Central, 64.5. 8, Sandhills Valley Girls, 59. 9, Bridgeport, 54. 10, Brady, 53. 11, Hyannis, 52. 12, Bayard, 50. 13, Morrill, 46. 14, Sandhills Valley, 40.5. 15, Kimball, 39. 16, Bridgeport Girls, 37. 17, Crawford, 35. 18, Southwest Girls, 34. 19, Sandhills-Thedford, 31. 20, Hay Springs, 29. 21, Ainsworth, 26. 22, Leyton, 23. 23, Ainsworth Girls, 22. 24, Banner County, 16. 25, Paxton, 8. 26, Hyannis Girls, 0. 26, South Loup Girls, 0.
Boys individual results
106 — 1, Ethan Elliott, Hershey. 2, Tristan Olson, Anselmo-Merna. 3, Jeffery Forsen, Mullen. 4, Matthew Johnson, Kimball.
113 — 1, Kaden Thompson, Hershey. 2, Tristen Krueger, North Central. 3, Lucio Carrizales, Hershey. 4, Cash Davis, Hyannis
120 — 1, Dayton Gipe, Sandhills Valley. 2, Eli Paxton, Mullen. 3, Kaleb Christofferson, Hitchcock County. 4, Mitchel Stritt, Southwest.
126 — 1, Carter VanPelt, Southwest. 2, Harrison Barnette, Bridgeport. 3, Keltin Vanarsdall, Hershey. 4, Zane Druery, Anselmo-Merna.
132 — 1, Jacob Kerns, Southwest. 2, Kyle Durfee, Mullen. 3, Wesley Jacobs, Hay Springs. 4, James McGinnis, Kimball.
138 — 1, Gaven Nutter, St. Pat’s. 2, Jadon Wells, Anselmo-Merna. 3, Gavin Prewitt, North Central. 4, Tanner McLain, Hitchcock County.
145 — 1, Tyce Porter, Anselmo-Merna. 2, Chase Gracey, Mullen. 3, Daniel Kohel, Morrill. 4, Brenton Abbott, Leyton.
152 — 1, Levi Lewis, North Central. 2, Spencer DeNaeyer, Mullen. 3, Trey Schindler, Kimball. 4, Ezekial Heaton, Hyannis.
160 — 1, Steven Menke, Bridgeport. 2, Tanner O`Brien, Hitchcock County. 3, Kolton Kriha, Bayard. 4, Wyatt Reichenberg, Banner County.
170 — 1, Triston Stearns, Brady. 2, Matthew Phelps, St. Pat’s. 3, Kolyn Gaston, Hitchcock County. 4, kolby Houchin, Bayard.
182 — 1, Kolby Welling, Crawford. 2, Anthony Christofferson, Hitchcock County. 3, Jensen Williams, Ainsworth. 4, Caden Zutavern, Sandhills-Thedford.
195 — 1, Reece Zutavern, Sandhills-Thedford. 2, Justin Schroll, St. Pat’s. 3, Sid Miller, Anselmo-Merna. 4, Kaden Vasquez, Paxton.
220 — 1, Keegan Shuler, Hitchcock County. 2, Gavin Anderson, Hyannis. 3, Clayton Hardy, Southwest. 4, Cameron Carr, Brady.
285 — 1, Isaac Welch, Mullen. 2, Taylor Hubl, Hitchcock County. 3, Reegan French, Morrill. 4, Clayton Baxter, Hitchcock County.
Girls individual results
G100 — 1, Carlie McKibbin, Bayard Girls.
G114 — 1, Jolyn Pozehl, Ainsworth Girls. 2, Chloe Schaeffor, Sandhills Valley Girls. 3, Jonelle Bowman, Bridgeport Girls. 4, Mara Soto, Bridgeport Girls.
G120 — 1, Ambie Custard, Southwest Girls. 2, Kyra Robbins, Bridgeport Girls. 3, Saije Phelps, Sandhills Valley Girls. 4, Sharon Garza, Bayard Girls.
G138 — 1, Kamden Parker, Bridgeport Girls. 2, Isabelle Zuniga, Sandhills Valley Girls. 3, Olivia Joles, Bridgeport Girls.
G165 — 1, Mariah Duran, Sandhills Valley Girls. 2, Ashlynn Latimer, Southwest Girls.
Broken Bow Invite
BROKEN BOW — Broken Bow won their home invite on Saturday.
Team results
1, Broken Bow, 245.5. 2, Gordon-Rushville, 126. 3, Ord, 108.5. 4, St. Paul, 101. 5, Malcolm, 90. 6, Mitchell, 81. 7, Southern Valley, 68.5. 8, Kearney Catholic, 58. 9, Chase County, 51. 10, Broken Bow JV, 43. 11, Perkins County, 39. 12, GICC, 36. 13, South Loup, 33.
Individual results
106 — 1, Chauncey Watson, Broken Bow. 2, Braxton Hammond, Southern Valley. 3, Ace Hobbs, Mitchell. 4, Derrick Ruzicka, St. Paul.
113 — 1, TC Hughson, Mitchell. 2, Ethan Furne, South Loup. 3, Austin Child, Gordon-Rushville. 4, Chase Hamilton, Southern Valley.
120 — 1, William Moninger, Broken Bow. 2, Nicklaus Busse, St. Paul. 3, Wilson Cucul Tzin, Broken Bow JV. 4, Clay Rasmussen, Kearney Catholic.
126 — 1, Braylan Rynearson, Broken Bow. 2, Kyler Vincent, Gordon-Rushville. 3, Kaleb Baker, St. Paul. 4, Sam Luther, Kearney Catholic.
132 — 1, Cyrus Wells, Broken Bow. 2, Tucker Banister, Gordon-Rushville. 3, Josiah Lopez, St. Paul. 4, Austin Miller, GICC.
138 — 1, Hayden Kluthe, Ord. 2, Anthony Wood, St. Paul. 3, Traiton Starr, Gordon-Rushville. 4, Westyn Mendenhall, Chase County.
145 — 1, Connor Wells, Broken Bow. 2, Colton Pouk, Perkins County. 3, Brendan Boyce, Ord. 4, Luis Co, Chase County.
152 — 1, Ashton Schweitzer, Broken Bow. 2, Jack Myers, Broken Bow JV. 3, Jace Freeseman, Gordon-Rushville. 4, Mason Noel, Southern Valley.
Ashton Schweitzer (Broken Bow) 4-1, Sr. over Jack Myers (Broken Bow JV) 160 — 1, Ben Alberts, GICC. 2, Zackary Gaffney, Broken Bow. 3, Trevor Brown, Southern Valley. 4, Aydon McDonald, Gordon-Rushville.
170 — 1, Gavin Zoucha, Malcolm. 2, Zander Schweitzer, Broken Bow. 3, Ashton Meinecke, St. Paul. 4, Tegan Snyder, Gordon-Rushville.
182 — 1, Max Denson, Broken Bow. 2, Taylon Pascoe, Gordon-Rushville. 3, Josh Stewart, Malcolm. 4, Cael Peters, Mitchell.
195 — 1, Ryan Gabriel, Ord. 2, Caleb Courter, Malcolm. 3, Cal Wells, Broken Bow. 4, Rio Remund, South Loup.
220 — 1, Jaret Peterson, Chase County. 2, Keifer Anderson, Broken Bow. 3, James Sucha, Kearney Catholic. 4, Trey Warner, Ord.
285 — 1, Bridger Rice, Ord. 2, Kale Nordmeyer, Malcolm. 3, Daniel Thomas, Mitchell. 4, Tyler Thomas, Broken Bow.
Cozad Invite
COZAD — Cozad finished third at their home invite on Saturday.
Team results
1, Hastings, 261. 2, Gering, 167.5. 3, Cozad, 129. 4, Wahoo, 121.5. 5, Plattsmouth, 93.5. 6, Sidney, 86.5. 7, Aurora, 83. 8, Lexington, 81. 9, Ogallala, 80. 10, Chadron, 76.5. 11, Seward, 73. 12, Gothenburg, 61. 13, Alliance, 30. 14, Adams Central, 29. 15, McCook, 27. 16, Holdrege, 14.
Individual results
106 — 1, Cameron Brumbaugh, Hastings. 2, Ashton Dane, Gering. 3, Daylen Naylor, Lexington. 4, Abel Flores, Gothenburg. 5, Aaron Wilson, Cozad. 6, Quinn Arellano, Sidney.
113 — 1, Jordan Shirley, Gering. 2, Hunter Anderson, Hastings. 3, Kaden Margritz, Gothenburg. 4, Jayden Thorell, Lexington. 5, Presston Duryea, Seward. 6, Ryan Swanson, Alliance.
120 — 1, Tucker Adams, Hastings. 2, Tory Picket Pin, Alliance. 3, Chance Houser, Sidney. 4, Bryson Bussinger, Cozad. 5, Colin Kennedy, Aurora. 6, Justin Barbee, Adams Central.
126 — 1, Braiden Kort, Hastings. 2, Austin Munier, Sidney. 3, Cash Duncan, Seward. 4, Daven Naylor, Lexington. 5, Isaiah Foster, Wahoo. 6, Logan Stephens, Ogallala.
132 — 1, Caden Smart, Wahoo. 2, Cole Stokey, Ogallala. 3, Markus Miller, Hastings. 4, Jackson Konrad, Lexington. 5, Braden Underwood, Chadron. 6, Kooper Pohl, Cozad.
138 — 1, Malachi Bordovsky, Wahoo. 2, Elijah Johnson, Hastings. 3, Albert Stone, Gering. 4, Devin Serres, Chadron. 5, Logan Wooten, Plattsmouth. 6, Christian Rodriguez, Lexington.
145 — 1, Dreu White, Cozad. 2, Blake Kile, Hastings. 3, Kayleb Saurer, Adams Central. 4, Julian Maytorena, Sidney. 5, Brasen Hakert, Gering. 6, Breckin Schoepf, Seward.
152 — 1, Landon Weidner, Hastings. 2, Griffin Lausterer, Wahoo. 3, Hayden Russman, Cozad. 4, Adrian Navarrete, Lexington. 5, Keenan Allen, Gering. 6, Mason Marquardt, Holdrege.
160 — 1, Jett Samuelson, Hastings. 2, Cameron Zink, Ogallala. 3, Britton Kemling, Aurora. 4, Brock Malcom, Cozad. 5, Jameson Smith, Gothenburg. 6, Canyon Hosick, McCook.
170 — 1, Isaac White, Cozad. 2, Alex Anthony, McCook. 3, Josh Colgrove, Plattsmouth. 4, Rhett Cullers, Chadron. 5, Kaleb Broome, Wahoo. 6, Conner Wademan, Hastings.
182 — 1, Jacob Awiszus, Gering. 2, Cameron Aughenbaugh, Plattsmouth. 3, Nolan Hill, Seward. 4, Zander Lockling, Hastings. 5, Jobidiiah Brunkhorst, Ogallala. 6, Ryan Rapp, Sidney.
195 — 1, Josh Adkins, Plattsmouth. 2, Oaklyn Smith, Hastings. 3, Taydon Gorsuch, Gering. 4, Dietrich Lecher, Sidney. 5, Ismael Ayala, Lexington. 6, Kyan Lausterer, Wahoo.
220 — 1, Collin Schwartzkopf, Gering. 2, Jack Allen, Aurora. 3, Caleb Adkins, Plattsmouth. 4, Dominek Rohleder, Wahoo. 5, Dustin Hurley, Seward. 6, Bo Edmond, Ogallala.
285 — 1, Aaron Jividen, Aurora. 2, Jacob Olson, Gothenburg. 3, Ryan Bickel, Chadron. 4, Jacob Lopez, Hastings. 5, Landon Hanes, Sidney. 6, Sam Rocheleau, Gering.
Bob Arehart Memorial Invite
FRIEND — Hi-Line finished 11th at the Bob Arehart Memorial Invite on Saturday.
Team results
1, Milford, 225.5. 2, Fillmore Central, 154. 3, Thayer Central, 146. 4, Yutan, 142. 5, Tri County, 125. 6, Centennial, 103. 7, Shenandoah, 86. 8, Crete, 66. 9, Lincoln Lutheran, 61.5. 10, Palmer, 54.5. 11, Hi-Line, 47.5. 12, Southern, 26. 13, Friend, 12. 14, Dorchester, 4.
Hi-Line results
120 — 4, Aidan Shutts, Hi-Line.
126 — 6, Wryston Brell, Hi-Line
145 — 14. Broden Dean, Hi-Lin
160 — 8, Nate Redwine, Hi-Line. 9, Ayden Moore, Hi-Line.
182 — 5, Jadeyn Kohl, Hi-Line.
220 — 3, Drew Knoerzer, Hi-Line.