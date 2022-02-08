 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports Shorts, Feb. 8
0 Comments

Sports Shorts, Feb. 8

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sports Shorts

SPECIAL OLYMPICS

Team Nebraska to begin practices

Team Nebraska Bowling Team will have its first practice at 1 p.m. Sunday at Wild Bill’s at 1100 S. Jeffers St. in North Platte. The team is preparing for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games June 5 to 12 in Orlando.

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

St. Pat’s 2, DCS 0

BENKELMAN — St. Pat’s won by forfeit over Dundy County-Stratton on Tuesday.

St. Pat’s travels to Hershey on Thursday and Dundy County-Stratton travels to Southern Valley on Friday.

Ord 57, Broken Bow 50

ORD — Ord edged Broken Bow 57-50 on Tuesday.

Broken Bow hosts Cozad on Friday.

Elm Creek 56, Hi-Line 31

EUSTIS — Elm Creek defeated Hi-Line 56-31 on Tuesday.

Hi-Line travels to South Loup on Friday.

Gothenburg 41, Ogallala 24

OGALLALA — Gothenburg downed Ogallala 41-24 on Tuesday.

Gothenburg travels to Ainsworth and Ogallala travels to Mitchell on Friday.

Sutherland 45, Maxwell 30

SUTHERLAND — Sutherland defeated Maxwell 45-30 on Tuesday.

Sutherland travels to Paxton and Maxwell travels to Medicine Valley on Thursday.

Perkins County 63, Creek Valley 21

CHAPPELL — Perkins County downed Creek Valley 63-21 on Tuesday.

Creek Valley hosts South Platte on Friday.

Wauneta-Palisade 65, Rawlins County 52

WAUNETA — Wauneta-Palisade defeated Rawlins-County 65-52 on Tuesday.

Wauneta-Palisade travels to Maywood-Hayes Center on Friday.

Cozad 46, Sandhills Valley 26

COZAD — Cozad downed Sandhills Valley 46-26 on Tuesday.

Sandhills Valley travels to Mullen on Thursday and Cozad travels to Broken Bow on Friday.

South Loup 40, Anselmo-Merna 29

MERNA — South Loup defeated Anselmo-Merna 40-29 on Tuesday.

South Loup hosts Hi-Line and Anselmo-Merna hosts Ansley-Litchfield on Friday.

Southwest 53, Wallace 46

WALLACE — Southwest outlasted Wallace 53-46 on Tuesday.

Wallace travels to Hitchcock County and Southwest travels to Axtell on Friday.

Sandhills/Thedford 54, Mullen 35

MULLEN — Sandhills/Thedford downed Mullen 54-35 on Tuesday.

Sandhills/Thedford hosts Arthur County and Mullen hosts Sandhills Valley on Thursday.

Garden County 55, Hyannis 29

HYANNIS — Garden County defeated Hyannis 55-29 on Tuesday.

Garden County travels to Leyton on Thursday and Hyannis travels to Potter-Dix on Friday.

South Platte 45, MHC 38

BIG SPRINGS — South Platte held off Maywood-Hayes Center 45-38 on Tuesday.

Maywood-Hayes Center hosts Wauneta-Palisade and South Platte travels to Creek Valley on Friday.

Chase County 60, HCC 30

IMPERIAL — Chase County downed Hitchcock County 60-30 on Tuesday.

Hitchcock County hosts Wallace on Friday and Chase County travels to Gering on Saturday.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

St. Pat’s 70, DCS 55

BENKELMAN — St. Pat’s defeated Dundy County-Stratton 70-55 on Tuesday.

St. Pat’s travels to Hershey on Thursday and Dundy County-Stratton travels to Southern Valley on Friday.

Chase County 50, HCC 36

IMPERIAL — Chase County downed Hitchcock County 50-36 on Tuesday.

Hitchcock County hosts Wallace on Friday and Chase County travels to Gering on Saturday.

Perkins County 68, Creek Valley 22

CHAPPELL — Perkins County defeated Creek Valley 68-22 on Tuesday.

Perkins County travels to Alliance on Thursday and Creek Valley hosts South Platte on Friday.

Cozad 73, Sandhills Valley 53

COZAD — Cozad downed Sandhills Valley 73-53 on Tuesday.

Sandhills Valley travels to Mullen on Thursday and Cozad travels to Broken Bow on Friday.

Wauneta-Palisade 52, Rawlins County 46

WAUNETA — Wauneta-Palisade defeated Rawlins County 52-46 on Tuesday.

Wauneta-Palisade travels to Maywood-Hayes Center on Friday.

Broken Bow 54, Ord 49

ORD — Broken Bow out lasted Ord in overtime 54-49 on Tuesday.

Broken Bow hosts Cozad on Friday.

Mullen 44, Sandhills/Thedford 43

MULLEN — Mullen held off Sandhills/Thedford 44-43 on Tuesday.

Sandhills/Thedford hosts Arthur County and Mullen hosts Sandhills Valley on Thursday.

Wallace 47, Southwest 40

WALLACE — Wallace defeated Southwest 47-40 on Tuesday.

Wallace travels to Hitchcock County and Southwest travels to Axtell on Friday.

MHC 66, South Platte 46

BIG SPRINGS — Maywood-Hayes Center topped South Platte 66-46 on Tuesday.

Maywood-Hayes Center hosts Wauneta-Palisade and South Platte travels to Creek Valley on Friday.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NPCC 68, Lamar 44

LAMAR, Colo. — North Platte Community College women’s basketball team defeated Lamar 68-44 on Tuesday.

The Knights host Southeast on Saturday.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Lamar 73, NPCC 65

LAMAR, Colo. — Lamar defeated the North Platte Community College men’s basketball team 73-65 on Tuesday.

The Knights host Central on Thursday.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Eileen Gu lands first 1620 of her career to win Olympic gold

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Episode 25 Sip 'n Sam Showdown Snippet: National Signing Day reflections
College

Episode 25 Sip 'n Sam Showdown Snippet: National Signing Day reflections

  • Updated

National Signing Day has come and gone and Scott Frost has yet to name a starting QB. Sip and Sam dive in to the 2022 recruiting class in this week’s episode. For the full podcast of the Sip ‘n Sam Showdown, subscribe at http://www.huskerextra.com/SnS.   Support the show: https://huskerextra.com/ See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News