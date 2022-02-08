Sports Shorts, Feb. 8

SPECIAL OLYMPICS
Team Nebraska to begin practices
Team Nebraska Bowling Team will have its first practice at 1 p.m. Sunday at Wild Bill’s at 1100 S. Jeffers St. in North Platte. The team is preparing for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games June 5 to 12 in Orlando.
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
St. Pat’s 2, DCS 0
BENKELMAN — St. Pat’s won by forfeit over Dundy County-Stratton on Tuesday.
St. Pat’s travels to Hershey on Thursday and Dundy County-Stratton travels to Southern Valley on Friday.
Ord 57, Broken Bow 50
ORD — Ord edged Broken Bow 57-50 on Tuesday.
Broken Bow hosts Cozad on Friday.
Elm Creek 56, Hi-Line 31
EUSTIS — Elm Creek defeated Hi-Line 56-31 on Tuesday.
Hi-Line travels to South Loup on Friday.
Gothenburg 41, Ogallala 24
OGALLALA — Gothenburg downed Ogallala 41-24 on Tuesday.
Gothenburg travels to Ainsworth and Ogallala travels to Mitchell on Friday.
Sutherland 45, Maxwell 30
SUTHERLAND — Sutherland defeated Maxwell 45-30 on Tuesday.
Sutherland travels to Paxton and Maxwell travels to Medicine Valley on Thursday.
Perkins County 63, Creek Valley 21
CHAPPELL — Perkins County downed Creek Valley 63-21 on Tuesday.
Creek Valley hosts South Platte on Friday.
Wauneta-Palisade 65, Rawlins County 52
WAUNETA — Wauneta-Palisade defeated Rawlins-County 65-52 on Tuesday.
Wauneta-Palisade travels to Maywood-Hayes Center on Friday.
Cozad 46, Sandhills Valley 26
COZAD — Cozad downed Sandhills Valley 46-26 on Tuesday.
Sandhills Valley travels to Mullen on Thursday and Cozad travels to Broken Bow on Friday.
South Loup 40, Anselmo-Merna 29
MERNA — South Loup defeated Anselmo-Merna 40-29 on Tuesday.
South Loup hosts Hi-Line and Anselmo-Merna hosts Ansley-Litchfield on Friday.
Southwest 53, Wallace 46
WALLACE — Southwest outlasted Wallace 53-46 on Tuesday.
Wallace travels to Hitchcock County and Southwest travels to Axtell on Friday.
Sandhills/Thedford 54, Mullen 35
MULLEN — Sandhills/Thedford downed Mullen 54-35 on Tuesday.
Sandhills/Thedford hosts Arthur County and Mullen hosts Sandhills Valley on Thursday.
Garden County 55, Hyannis 29
HYANNIS — Garden County defeated Hyannis 55-29 on Tuesday.
Garden County travels to Leyton on Thursday and Hyannis travels to Potter-Dix on Friday.
South Platte 45, MHC 38
BIG SPRINGS — South Platte held off Maywood-Hayes Center 45-38 on Tuesday.
Maywood-Hayes Center hosts Wauneta-Palisade and South Platte travels to Creek Valley on Friday.
Chase County 60, HCC 30
IMPERIAL — Chase County downed Hitchcock County 60-30 on Tuesday.
Hitchcock County hosts Wallace on Friday and Chase County travels to Gering on Saturday.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
St. Pat’s 70, DCS 55
BENKELMAN — St. Pat’s defeated Dundy County-Stratton 70-55 on Tuesday.
St. Pat’s travels to Hershey on Thursday and Dundy County-Stratton travels to Southern Valley on Friday.
Chase County 50, HCC 36
IMPERIAL — Chase County downed Hitchcock County 50-36 on Tuesday.
Hitchcock County hosts Wallace on Friday and Chase County travels to Gering on Saturday.
Perkins County 68, Creek Valley 22
CHAPPELL — Perkins County defeated Creek Valley 68-22 on Tuesday.
Perkins County travels to Alliance on Thursday and Creek Valley hosts South Platte on Friday.
Cozad 73, Sandhills Valley 53
COZAD — Cozad downed Sandhills Valley 73-53 on Tuesday.
Sandhills Valley travels to Mullen on Thursday and Cozad travels to Broken Bow on Friday.
Wauneta-Palisade 52, Rawlins County 46
WAUNETA — Wauneta-Palisade defeated Rawlins County 52-46 on Tuesday.
Wauneta-Palisade travels to Maywood-Hayes Center on Friday.
Broken Bow 54, Ord 49
ORD — Broken Bow out lasted Ord in overtime 54-49 on Tuesday.
Broken Bow hosts Cozad on Friday.
Mullen 44, Sandhills/Thedford 43
MULLEN — Mullen held off Sandhills/Thedford 44-43 on Tuesday.
Sandhills/Thedford hosts Arthur County and Mullen hosts Sandhills Valley on Thursday.
Wallace 47, Southwest 40
WALLACE — Wallace defeated Southwest 47-40 on Tuesday.
Wallace travels to Hitchcock County and Southwest travels to Axtell on Friday.
MHC 66, South Platte 46
BIG SPRINGS — Maywood-Hayes Center topped South Platte 66-46 on Tuesday.
Maywood-Hayes Center hosts Wauneta-Palisade and South Platte travels to Creek Valley on Friday.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NPCC 68, Lamar 44
LAMAR, Colo. — North Platte Community College women’s basketball team defeated Lamar 68-44 on Tuesday.
The Knights host Southeast on Saturday.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lamar 73, NPCC 65
LAMAR, Colo. — Lamar defeated the North Platte Community College men’s basketball team 73-65 on Tuesday.
The Knights host Central on Thursday.