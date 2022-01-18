 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports Shorts, Jan. 18
0 Comments

Sports Shorts, Jan. 18

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sports Shorts

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Air Force Prep 57, NPCC 47

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Huskies defeated the Knights 57-47 on Tuesday.

Diamond Moore-Heath was the Knights top rebounder finishing with nine rebounds to accompany her 13 points. Fumnaya Ijeh was the only other Knight in double-digits, finishing with 11 points.

The Knights travel to York on Thursday.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Anselmo-Merna 42, SEM 29

SUMNER — Anselmo-Merna defeated SEM 42-29 on Tuesday.

Anselmo-Merna hosts North Central on Friday.

Arthur County 35, Sandhills Valley 31

TRYON — Arthur County edged Sandhills Valley 35-31 on Tuesday.

Sandhills Valley travels to Maxwell on Thursday and Arthur County hosts Hyannis on Friday.

Cozad 34, Valentine 32

VALENTINE — Cozad outlasted Valentine 34-32 on Tuesday.

Cozad travels to Lexington on Thursday.

HCC 38, Paxton 23

TRENTON — Hitchcock County downed Paxton 38-23 on Tuesday.

Paxton hosts Wauneta-Palisade on Thursday and Hitchcock County starts RPAC play on Saturday.

Wallace 54, DCS 28

WALLACE — Wallace downed Dundy County-Stratton on Tuesday.

Dundy County-Stratton hosts Cambridge on Thursday and Wallace starts RPAC play on Saturday.

McCook 44, Lexington 39

LEXINGTON — McCook held off Lexington 44-39 on Tuesday.

Lexington host Cozad on Thursday and Lexington travels to North Platte on Friday.

Southwest 57, Loomis 46

LOOMIS — Southwest defeated Loomis 57-46 on Tuesday.

Southwest starts RPAC play on Saturday.

Overton 70, Hi-Line 30

OVERTON — Overton defeated Hi-Line 70-30 on Tuesday.

Hi-Line hosts Medicine Valley on Thursday.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

SEM 67, Anselmo-Merna 49

SUMNER — SEM downed Anselmo-Merna 67-49 on Tuesday.

Anselmo-Merna hosts North Central on Friday.

Cozad 63, Valentine 31

VALENTINE — Cozad defeated Valentine 63-31 on Tuesday.

Cozad travels to Lexington on Thursday.

McCook 66, Lexington 27

LEXINGTON — McCook downed Lexington 66-27 on Tuesday.

Lexington host Cozad on Thursday and Lexington travels to North Platte on Friday.

Paxton 43, HCC 33

TRENTON — Paxton defeated Hitchcock County 43-33 on Tuesday.

Paxton hosts Wauneta-Palisade on Thursday and Hitchcock County starts RPAC play on Saturday.

Overton 78, Hi-Line 38

OVERTON — Overton downed Hi-Line 78-38 on Tuesday.

Hi-Line hosts Medicine Valley on Thursday.

DCS 63, Wallace 50

WALLACE — Dundy County-Stratton defeated Wallace 63-50 on Tuesday.

Dundy County-Stratton hosts Cambridge on Thursday and Wallace starts RPAC play on Saturday.

South Loup 75, Arcadia/Loup City 65

ARCADIA — South Loup downed Arcadia/Loup City 75-65 on Tuesday.

South Loup travels to Ansely-Litchfield on Thursday.

Mullen 57, Twin Loup 21

MULLEN — Mullen defeated Twin Loup 57-21 on Tuesday.

Mullen hosts Gordon-Rushville on Friday.

SPVA TOURNEY

First round

Chase County 52, Hershey 47

Perkins County 57, Sutherland 38

Bridgeport 56, Kimball 32

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Gothenburg/Cozad Dual

COZAD — Cozad defeated Gothenburg 69-12 on Tuesday.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

These rare photos show Tom Brady from his baseball days

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Episode 23 Sip 'n Sam Snippet: Are Husker players ready for a new QB?
College

Episode 23 Sip 'n Sam Snippet: Are Husker players ready for a new QB?

  • Updated

Casey Thompson has officially committed to the Huskers, but are his teammates ready for a new QB1 to run the show? Steve Sipple and Sam McKewon debate how the Texas transfer will fit in in Lincoln on the latest episode of the Sip ‘n Sam Showdown. For the full episode, subscribe at http://www.huskerextra.com/SnS. Support the show: https://huskerextra.com/ See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News