Sports Shorts, Jan. 18

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Air Force Prep 57, NPCC 47
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Huskies defeated the Knights 57-47 on Tuesday.
Diamond Moore-Heath was the Knights top rebounder finishing with nine rebounds to accompany her 13 points. Fumnaya Ijeh was the only other Knight in double-digits, finishing with 11 points.
The Knights travel to York on Thursday.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Anselmo-Merna 42, SEM 29
SUMNER — Anselmo-Merna defeated SEM 42-29 on Tuesday.
Anselmo-Merna hosts North Central on Friday.
Arthur County 35, Sandhills Valley 31
TRYON — Arthur County edged Sandhills Valley 35-31 on Tuesday.
Sandhills Valley travels to Maxwell on Thursday and Arthur County hosts Hyannis on Friday.
Cozad 34, Valentine 32
VALENTINE — Cozad outlasted Valentine 34-32 on Tuesday.
Cozad travels to Lexington on Thursday.
HCC 38, Paxton 23
TRENTON — Hitchcock County downed Paxton 38-23 on Tuesday.
Paxton hosts Wauneta-Palisade on Thursday and Hitchcock County starts RPAC play on Saturday.
Wallace 54, DCS 28
WALLACE — Wallace downed Dundy County-Stratton on Tuesday.
Dundy County-Stratton hosts Cambridge on Thursday and Wallace starts RPAC play on Saturday.
McCook 44, Lexington 39
LEXINGTON — McCook held off Lexington 44-39 on Tuesday.
Lexington host Cozad on Thursday and Lexington travels to North Platte on Friday.
Southwest 57, Loomis 46
LOOMIS — Southwest defeated Loomis 57-46 on Tuesday.
Southwest starts RPAC play on Saturday.
Overton 70, Hi-Line 30
OVERTON — Overton defeated Hi-Line 70-30 on Tuesday.
Hi-Line hosts Medicine Valley on Thursday.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
SEM 67, Anselmo-Merna 49
SUMNER — SEM downed Anselmo-Merna 67-49 on Tuesday.
Anselmo-Merna hosts North Central on Friday.
Cozad 63, Valentine 31
VALENTINE — Cozad defeated Valentine 63-31 on Tuesday.
Cozad travels to Lexington on Thursday.
McCook 66, Lexington 27
LEXINGTON — McCook downed Lexington 66-27 on Tuesday.
Lexington host Cozad on Thursday and Lexington travels to North Platte on Friday.
Paxton 43, HCC 33
TRENTON — Paxton defeated Hitchcock County 43-33 on Tuesday.
Paxton hosts Wauneta-Palisade on Thursday and Hitchcock County starts RPAC play on Saturday.
Overton 78, Hi-Line 38
OVERTON — Overton downed Hi-Line 78-38 on Tuesday.
Hi-Line hosts Medicine Valley on Thursday.
DCS 63, Wallace 50
WALLACE — Dundy County-Stratton defeated Wallace 63-50 on Tuesday.
Dundy County-Stratton hosts Cambridge on Thursday and Wallace starts RPAC play on Saturday.
South Loup 75, Arcadia/Loup City 65
ARCADIA — South Loup downed Arcadia/Loup City 75-65 on Tuesday.
South Loup travels to Ansely-Litchfield on Thursday.
Mullen 57, Twin Loup 21
MULLEN — Mullen defeated Twin Loup 57-21 on Tuesday.
Mullen hosts Gordon-Rushville on Friday.
SPVA TOURNEY
First round
Chase County 52, Hershey 47
Perkins County 57, Sutherland 38
Bridgeport 56, Kimball 32
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Gothenburg/Cozad Dual
COZAD — Cozad defeated Gothenburg 69-12 on Tuesday.