Sports Shorts, Jan. 22

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
John Higgins Invite
LEXINGTON — North Platte finished third at the John Higgins Invite on Saturday.
Team results
1, Bennington, 208.5. 2, Wray 162. 3,Hastings, 155. 3, North Platte, 155. 5, Beatrice, 128. 6, Cozad, 125.5. 7, Gering, 115. 8, Scott Community, 94. 9, Lexington, 88.5. 10, Sidney, 49. 11, Adams Central, 33. 12, Gothenburg, 29. 13, McCook, 21.5. 14, Holdrege, 11.
Individual results
(Top 4)
106 — 1, Cadyn Coyle, Bennington. 2, Cameron Brumbaugh, Hastings. 3, Ashton Dane, Gering. 4, Daylen Naylor, Lexington.
113 — 1, Kael Lauridsen, Bennington. 2, Chance Houser, Sidney. 3, Hunter Anderson, Hastings. 4, Kole Weigel, North Platte.
120 — 1, Connor Ritonya, Bennington. 2, Daven Naylor, Lexington. 3, Tucker Adams, Hastings. 4, Jace Kennel, North Platte.
126 — 1, Braiden Kort, Hastings. 2, Kyler Lauridsen,Bennington. 3, Bryce Karlin, Beatrice. 4, Collin McDaniel, Scott Community.
132 — 1, Brady Collins, Wray. 2, Braxton Peacher, Bennington. 3, Jackson Konrad, Lexington. 4, Ethan Jackson, North Platte.
138 — 1, AJ Parrish, Bennington. 2, Albert Stone, Gering. 3, Elijah Johnson, Hastings. 4, Tayden Chappell, Wray.
145 — 1, Ryan Fox, North Platte. 2, Blake Kile, Hastings. 3, Dreu White, Cozad. 4, Zach Rohrbough, Scott Community.
152 — 1, Landon Weidner, Hastings. 2, Koy Smith, Wray. 3, Hayden Russman, Cozad. 4, Haedyn Brauer, North Platte.
160 — 1, Cole Maschmann, Beatrice. 2, Alex Anthony, McCook. 3, Brock Malcom, Cozad. 4, Dalton Rhoten, Bennington.
170 — 1, Isaac White, Cozad. 2, Torrance Keehn, Beatrice. 3, Payton Wade, Wray. 4, Blane Boehmer, Bennington.
182 — 1, Jacob Awiszus, Gering. 2, Deegan Nelson, Beatrice. 3, Caeden Bauer, Wray. 4, Luke Rathjen, North Platte.
195 — 1, Luke MacDonald, Bennington. 2, Eli Boryca, Cozad. 3, Xavier Albertson, North Platte. 4, Dietrich Lecher, Sidney.
220 — 1, Vincent Genatone, of North Platte. 2, Collin Schwartzkopf, Gering. 3, Brock Ostdiek, Beatrice. 4, JP Harris, Scott Community.
285 — 1, Tell Wade, Wray. 2, Tyler Pavelka, Adams Central. 3, Jacob Olson, Gothenburg. 4, Sam Rocheleau, Gering.
Chadron Invite
CHADRON — Ogallala boys and girls finished third at the Chadron Invite on Saturday.
Boys team results
1, Valentine, 165. 2, Mead, 131.5. 3, Ogallala, 115. 4, Campbell County, 105. 5, Gordon Rushville, 95. 6, Chase County, 85. 7, Bayard, 71.5. 8, Chadron, 63. 9, Newell, 51. 10, Perkins County, 45. 11, Bridgeport, 35. 12, Garden County, 33. 13, Alliance, 32. 14, Crawford, 26. 15, Kimball, 21. 16, Hemingford, 18. 17, Hay Springs, 14.5. 18, Morrill, 1.
Girls team results
1, Chadron, 75. 2, Mitchell, 72. 3, Ogallala, 62. 4, Valentine, 60. 5, Pine Ridge, 54. 6, Bridgeport, G100 — 1, Carlie McKibbin, Bayard. 2, Naila Ford, Ogallala.
Individual
106 — 1, Nathaniel Barker,Bayard. 2, Charlie Clements, Newell. 3, Destin Soares, Mead. 4, Jarhett Anderson, Hay Springs.
G107 — 1, Taylee Williamson, Chadron. 2, Jamie Biel, Ogallala. 3, Joslyn Yarbrough, Valentine. 4, Kyra Skiles, Ogallala.
113 — 1, William Sprenger, Valentine. 2, Creel Weber, Hemingford. 3, Austin Enriquez, Campbell County. 4, Abrym Heinert, Newell.
G114 — 1, Audrey Morris, Mitchell. 2, Amelie Avalos, Ogallala. 3, Jonelle Bowman, Bridgeport. 4, Delilah Gallegos, Ogallala.
120 — 1, Darron Provost, Campbell County. 2, Tory Picket Pin, Alliance. 3, Vinko Villavicencio, Mead. 4, Sage Krebs, Gordon-Rushville.
126 — 1, Logan Stephens, Ogallala. 2, Kyler Vincent, Gordon-Rushville. 3, Zaniyan Iron Eyes,f Pine Ridge. 4, Will Guerra, Mead.
G126 — 1, Emma K Pester, Mitchell. 2, Ariana Blume, Valentine. 3, Olivia Joles, Bridgeport. 4, Sharon Garza, Bayard.
132 — 1, Cole Stokey, Ogallala. 2, Braden Underwood, Chadron. 3, Gavin Sandoz, Valentine. 4, Tucker Banister, Gordon-Rushville.
G132 — 1, Emma Richards, Valentine. 2, Fia Rasmussen, Chadron. 3, Lake McClure, Ogallala. 4, Kamden Parker, Bridgeport.
138 — 1, Jake Glade, Mead. 2, Cody Miller, Valentine. 3, Luis Co, Chase County. 4, Logan Johnson, Campbell County.
145 — 1, Quinn Bailey, Chadron. 2, Chase VanDerBoom, Newell. 3, Cayden Lamb, Valentine. 4, Lucas Hill, Campbell County.
G145 — 1, Kenli Boeselager, Chadron. 2, Maria Barnes, Ogallala. 3, Hayden Marks, Bridgeport. 4, Ember Diers, Chadron.
152 — 1, Cameron Zink, Ogallala. 2, Ashton Lurz, Valentine. 3, Leister Bowling, Mead. 4, Trey Schindler, Kimball.
160 — 1, Steven Menke, Bridgeport. 2, Beau Lake, Bayard. 3, Kadon Wenig, Valentine. 4, Logan Ketterling, Campbell County.
G165 — 1, Kyliah Engledow, Mitchell. 2, Isabell Gomez, Hemingford. 3, Addie Diers, Chadron. 4, Mia Valenzuela Favela, Ogallala.
170 — 1, Dalton Berg, Mead. 2, Kolby Houchin, Bayard. 3, Tegan Snyder, Gordon-Rushville. 4, Rhett Cullers, Chadron.
182 — 1, Kolby Welling, Crawford. 2, Taylon Pascoe, Gordon-Rushville. 3, Thomas Reeves, Chase County. 4, Logan Witte, Valentine.
195 — 1, Richard Hagen, Pine Ridge. 2, Logan Mayhew, Valentine.3, Zach Tarin, Chase County. 4, Jacob Gordon, Mead.
220 — 1, Jaret Peterson, Chase County. 2, Austin Meyer, Perkins County. 3, Tommy Tatham, Mead. 4, Lee Major, Valentine.
G235 — 1, Abilene Miller, Garden County. 2, Mady Radspinner, Hemingford.
285 — 1, Ashton Meyer, Perkins County. 2, Juan Perez, Perkins County. 3, Blake Messervy, Ogallala. 4, Colton Niles, Newell.
Neligh-Oakdale Invite
NELIGH — Anselmo-Merna and Hyannis participated at the Neligh-Oakdale Invite on Saturday.
Team results
1. Crofton-Bloomfield, 236. 2, Elkhorn Valley, 218. 3, Wayne, 154. 4, North Central, 131. 5, Summerland, 128. 5, Wisner-Pilger, 128. 7, Kenesaw, 126. 8, Clarkson/Leigh, 116. 9, High Plains Community, 113.5. 10, Pleasanton, 106. 11, West Holt, 94. 12, Anselmo-Merna, 89. 13, Neligh-Oakdale, 87. 14, Franklin, 77. 15, Central Valley, 64. 16, Osmond, 61. 17, Fullerton, 46. 18, Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur, 39. 19 Hyannis, 35. 20, Creighton, 26. 21, Riverside, 19. 22, Nebraska Christian, 10. 23, Elgin Public/Pope John, 3.
Anselmo-Merna & Hyannis result
106 — 2, Tristan Olson, Anselmo-Merna
138 — 6, Ezekiel Heaton, Hyannis
145 — 4, Tyce Porter, Anselmo-Merna.
195 — 1, Sid Miller, Anselmo-Merna
Mullen Dual Invite
Mullen 66, Red Cloud, 0
Mullen 66, Sioux County 0
Mullen 66, Sandhills Valley 0
Burwell 60, Sioux County 12
Ainsworth 18, Sioux County 12
Burwell 63, Sandhills Valley 0
Burwell 60, Ainsworth 0
Sandhills Valley 18, Red Cloud 6
Ainsworth 18, Sandhills Valley 12
Ainsworth 18, Red Cloud 6
Mullen 66, Ainsworth 0
Sioux County 18, Red Cloud 6
Sandhills Valley 18, Sioux County 12
Burwell 39, Mullen 33
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
McCook Triangular
McCOOK — North Platte, McCook and Scottsbluff/Gering participated in a triangular at the McCook YMCA on Friday.
Individual
(Top 3)
Girls
200-yard medley relay — 1, McC. 2:02.79. 2, N.P. 2:04.68. 3, Scottsbluff/Gering 2:13.92.
200-yard freestyle — Alexis Tucker, McC., 2:03.57. 2, Kailynn Rodewald, McC., 2:11.72. 3, Karragan Shaw, McC., 2:36.27.
200-yard IM — 1, Megan Kicken, S/G, 2:52.41. 2, Abi Nielsen, McC., 2:54.23. 3, Aspen Cheek, S/G, 2:58.34.
50-yard freestyle — 1, Dana Sorenson, N.P., 26.47. 2, Patricia Woolsey, S/G, 26.83. 3, Izzy Renner, McC., 27.24.
100-yard butterfly — 1, Alexis Tucker, McC., 1:04.67. 2, Hannah Crow, McC., 1:32.51.
100-yard freestyle — 1, Leah Spencer, McC., 54.98. 2, Patricia Woolsey, S/G, 58.27. 3, Izzy REnner, McC., 59.8.
500-yard freestyle — 1, Kadence Dowhower, N.P., 5:52.21. 2, Kailynn Rodewald, McC., 5:56.13. 3, Abi Nielsen, McC., 6:59.34.
200-yard freestyle relay — 1, McC., 1:47.24. 2, Scottsbluff/Gering, 1:55.53. 3, N.P., 1:59.56.
200-yard backstroke — 1, Leah Spencer, McC., 1:01.05. 2, Megan Kicken, S/G, 1:20.48. 3, Hannah Crow, McC., 1:23.95.
100-yard breaststroke — 1, Sydney Hatch, N.P., 1:23.7. 2, Emma Graff, McC., 1:23.79. 3, Olivia Wharton, S/G, 1:26.68.
400-yard freestyle relay — 1, N.P. 4:15.32. 2, McC. 4:15.32. 3, Scottsbluff/Gering 5:22.42.
1-meter diving — 1, Mackenzie Bruns, N.P., 248.1. 2, Emma Graff, McC., 228.3.
Boys
200-yard medley relay — 1, N.P. 1:53.92. 2, McC., 1:55.72.
200-yard freestyle — 1, Christian Short, N.P., 2:02.08. 2, Kevin Bantam, McC., 2:04.17. 3, David Fitzpatrick, N.P., 2:17.96.
200-yard IM — David Hinson, McC., 2:30.05.
50-yard freestyle — 1, Ethan Spencer, McC., 24.68. 2, Christian Short, N.P., 25.53. 3, Cooper Leibhart, N.P., 25.59.
100-yard butterfly — 1, Wisley mooc, S/G, 1:01.00. 2, Caleb Wilkinson, McC., 1:03.58.
100-yard freestyle — 1, Tanner Schmid-Sutton, N.P., 53.12. 2, Ethan Spencer, McC., 53.93. 3, Kevin Bantam, McC., 55.3.
500-yard freestyle — 1, Tanner Schmid-Sutton, N.P., 5:30.92. 2, Dien Nguyen, S/G, 5:58.32. 3, Deacon Kinne, McC., 6:15.06.
200-yard freestyle relay — 1, McC., 1:40.19. 2, Scottsbluff/Gering, 1:45.03. 3, N.P., 1:48.73.
100-yard backstroke — 1, Cooper Leibhart, N.P., 57.84. 2, Deacon Kinne, McC., 1:14.80. 3, Blayzon Mooney, McC., 1:21.59.
100-yard breaststroke — 1, Maddux Janecek, S/G, 1:11.1. 2, Joe Barenberg, McC., 1:12.71. 3, Wisley Mooc, S/G, 1:19.51.
400-yard freestyle relay — 1, N.P. 3:43.8. 2, Scottsbluff/Gering 4:05.56. 3, McC. 4:15.5.
1-meter diving — 1, Ethan Graff, McC., 309.4. 2, Lincoln Michaelis, McC., 222.85.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NPCC 66, Southeast 52
BEATRICE — Jada Ballard used her second-career double-double to help power North Platte Community College to a 66-52 win over Region IX foe Southeast on Saturday.
Kayla Pope led the team with 14, while Ballard added 13 points to go with 11 rebounds. Diamond Moore-Heath had 12 points and 11 rebounds and Jordyn Moon and Fumnanya Ijeh each added 10.
The Knights face McCook at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in McCook.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Otero 101, NPCC 94
LA JUNTA, Colo. — Timur Krupalija scored a career-high 29 points for North Platte Community College, but it would not be enough for the Knights to beat Otero.
The Rattlers topped North Platte 101-94 in La Junta, Colorado, on Saturday.
German Plotnikov added 20, Trevon Dennis 18 and Caleb Horne 12 for the Knights.
The Knights face McCook at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in McCook.
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
York 41, North Platte 34
YORK — York defeated North Platte 41-34 on Saturday.
North Platte travels to Alliance on Saturday.
Ainsworth 57, Ogallala 34
OGALLALA — Ainsworth topped Ogallala 57-34 on Saturday.
Ogallala starts the SWC Tournament on Monday.
SPVA Tourney
Fifth place
Kimball 41, Perkins County 32
Third place
Chase County 58, Hershey 43
Championship
Bridgeport 77, St. Pat’s 47
MNAC Tourney
First round
Hyannis 51, Brady 38
Sandhills Valley 48, Cody-Kilgore 30
RPAC Tourney
Trista Detmer scored 13 and Jayden Gartner scored 10 as the Paxton girls topped Hitchcock County 42-35 in the opening round of the RPAC tournament on Saturday.
West Division
First round
Wallace 54, Maxwell 37
Paxton 42, Hitchcock County 35
East Division
First round
Southern Valley 54, Medicine Valley 29
Southwest 53, Arapahoe 40
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
North Platte 56, York 38
YORK — North Platte earned their fifth win in a row by defeating York 56-38 on Saturday.
North Platte travels to Alliance on Saturday.
Ogallala 67, Ainsworth 38
OGALLALA — Ogallala topped Ainsworth 67-38 on Saturday.
Ogallala starts the SWC Tournament on Monday.
SPVA Tourney
Fifth place
Hershey 61, Kimball 24
Third place
Chase County 58, Perkins County 46
Championship
St. Pat’s 73, Bridgeport 41
MNAC Tourney
Brady 65, Twin Loup 38
RPAC Tourney
East Division
First round
Southwest 44, Arapahoe 32
West Division
First round
Hitchcock County 52, Maxwell 39
Maywood-Hayes Center 46, Paxton 44