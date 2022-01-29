 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports Shorts, Jan. 29
Sports Shorts, Jan. 29

Sports Shorts

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Arapahoe Darrell Barnes Invite

ARAPAHOE — Several area teams participated at the Darrell Barnes Invite on Saturday.

Team results

1, Pleasanton, 137. 2, Arapahoe, 107. 3, Oberlin, 90. 4, Southern Valley, 86. 5, Cambridge, 85. 6, SEM, 81. 7, Alma, 74. 7, Garden County, 74. 9, Hitchcock County, 71.5. 10, St. Pat’s, 49. 11, Elm Creek, 36. 12, Cozad, 32.5. 13, Norton Community, 27.5. 14, Hi-Line, 19. 15, St. Mary`s, 11.

Individual results

113 — 1, Gatlin Krepela, Pleasanton. 2, Clark Padrnos, SEM. 3, Josh Juenemann, Oberlin. 4, Blake Devitt, Hitchcock County.

132 — 1, Bryan Conn, Arapahoe. 2, Kolton Goff, Cozad. 3, Erik Rojas, Elm Creek. 4, Tanner McLain, Hitchcock County.

145 — 1, Reece Grafel, Oberlin. 2, Carson Gruntorad, Elm Creek. 3, Mason Noel, Southern Valley. 4, Adam Hill, Garden County.

152 — 1, Tristian White, Arapahoe. 2, Trey Kirch, Garden County. 3, Tye Stanton, Cambridge. 4, Maddox Jones, SEM.

160 — 1, Trevor Brown, Southern Valley. 2, Tanner O`Brien, Hitchcock County. 3, Gunner Roberson, Garden County. 4, Matthew Phelps, St. Pat’s.

170 — 1, Chase Pawloski, Pleasanton. 2, Kolyn Gaston, Hitchcock County. 3, Dallas Miller, Garden County. 4, Alek Molzahn, Alma.

182 — 1, Julien Grindle, Cambridge. 2, Luke Pawloski, Pleasanton. 3, Logan Willour, Norton Community. 4, Lane Wright, Cozad.

195 — 1, Keegan Shuler, Hitchcock County. 2, Grant Hawkins, Pleasanton. 3, Justin Schroll, St. Pat’s. 4, Jeremy Felix, Alma.

220 — 1, Andrew Graf, Alma. 2, Landon Nichols, St. Pat’s. 3, Garett Emigh, Oberlin. 4, Colby Noel, Southern Valley.

Warcat Invite

RED CLOUD — Maxwell finished second at the Warcat Invite on Saturday.

Boys team results

1, Red Cloud/Blue Hill, 129.5. 2, Maxwell, 127. 3, Belleville-Republic County, 102. 4, Franklin, 89. 5, Kenesaw, 70. 6, Southwest, 55.5. 7, Shelton, 47. 8, Wilcox-Hildreth, 29. 9, Harvard, 26. 10, Osborne, 22. 11, Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marian, 9.

Girls team results

1, Fairbury Girls, 42. 2, Red Cloud/Blue Hill Girls, 29.5. 3, Southwest Girls, 18. 4, Harvard Girls, 7.

Boys & Girls individual results

(Top 4)

106 — 1, Sebastian Sauceda, Shelton. 2, Kyler Carraher, Franklin. 3, Wyatt Heessel, Maxwell. 4, Gavin Patterson, Wilcox-Hildreth.

113 — 1, Owen Weatherhead, Belleville-Republic County. 2, Gunner Spotanski, Shelton.

G114 — 1, Ambie Custard, Southwest Girls. 2, Lily Gomez, Red Cloud/Blue Hill Girls. 3, Maria Perez, Harvard Girls.

120 — 1, Grant Haussermann, Franklin. 2, Aiden Piel, Red Cloud/Blue Hill. 3, Graiden Ritner, Wilcox-Hildreth. 4, Mitchel Stritt, Southwest.

126 — 1, Carter VanPelt, Southwest. 2, Keller Twohig, Franklin. 3, Braydon Binder, Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marian. 4, Carter Auten, Red Cloud/Blue Hill.

132 — 1, Nickolas Kuehn, Kenesaw. 2, Jacob Kerns, Southwest. 3, Hunter Reynolds, Belleville-Republic County. 4, Easton Messersmith, Maxwell.

G132 — 1, Patricia Arroyo, Red Cloud/Blue Hill Girls.

2, Alea Broschkowski, Fairbury Girls. 3, Arica Hartman, Red Cloud/Blue Hill Girls

138 — 1, Caden Trew, Red Cloud/Blue Hill. 2, Alex Dyke, Belleville-Republic County. 3, Lathem Schumm, Harvard. 4, Lorance Davis, Franklin.

145 — 1, Brooks Armstrong, Red Cloud/Blue Hill. 2, Jordan Williams, Belleville-Republic County. 3, Riley Miller, Maxwell. 4, Ryder Prescott, Kenesaw.

152 — 1, Jacob Tobey, Maxwell. 2, Riley Lambrecht, Red Cloud/Blue Hill. 3, Jacob Leighton, Maxwell. 4, Silas Purdy, Kenesaw.

G152 — 1, Heidi Ramos of Fairbury Girls

160 — 1, Klayton Niles, Red Cloud/Blue Hill. 2, Cyrrus Messersmith, Maxwell. 3, Eric Villalbaso, Harvard. 4, Blake Steer, Kenesaw.

170 — 1, Chris Heise, Osborne. 2, Ayden Steffens, Maxwell. 3, Carson Simmons, Belleville-Republic County. 4, Alec Lounsbury, Red Cloud/Blue Hill.

182 — 1, Sean Duffy, Kenesaw. 2, Barett Haussermann, Franklin. 3, Jake Hodson, Red Cloud/Blue Hill. 4, Logan Knaus, Wilcox-Hildreth.

G185 — 1, Makena Schramm, Fairbury Girls. 2, Arielle Perez, Fairbury Girls.

195 — 1, Jaycob Young, Maxwell. 2, Jacob Harrison, Franklin. 3, Joshua Shelly, Belleville-Republic County. 4, Mason Johnson, Wilcox-Hildreth.

220 — 1, Kayden Stubbs, Maxwell. 2, Clayton Hardy, Southwest. 3, Brody Fischer, Red Cloud/Blue Hill.

285 — 1, Sam Stewart, Shelton. 2, Ayden Polansky, Belleville-Republic County. 3, Gabe Toelle, Maxwell.

Ainsworth Invite

AINSWORTH — Brady participated at the Ainsworth Invite on Saturday.

Team results

1, Burke/Gregory, 190.5. 1, Valentine, 190.5. 3, Central City, 141. 4, Sidney, 121. 5, Winside, 87.5. 6, Twin Loup, 78. 7, North Central, 49. 8, Brady, 38. 9, Todd County, 34. 10, Crawford, 26. 11, Hay Springs, 25. 12, Loomis/Bertrand, 10. 13, Ainsworth, 4.

Brady individual results

170 — 1, Triston Stearns, Brady.

Raymond Central Invite

RAYMOND — Cozad won the championship at the Raymond Central Invite on Saturday.

Team results

1, Cozad, 211. 2, Beatrice, 199. 3, Raymond Central, 193. 4, Syracuse, 129.5. 5, Fort Calhoun, 122. 6, Falls City, 100. 7, Bellevue West, 97. 8, Malcolm, 94. 9, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer, 65. 10, Omaha Burke, 46.5. 11, Auburn, 43. 12, Lincoln High, 26. 13, Southern, 7. 14, Friend, 5.

Cozad Individual results

106 — 1, Aaron Wilson, Cozad

120 — 3, Bryson Bussinger, Cozad

126 — 4, Boston Irish, Cozad

132 — 6, Kooper Pohl, Cozad

145 — 1, Dreu White, Cozad

152 — 1, Hayden Russman, Cozad

160 — 4, Brock Malcom, Cozad

170 — 1, Isaac White, Cozad

182 — 4, Juan Rodriguez, Cozad

195 — 3, Eli Boryca, Cozad

285 — 3, Tyree Smith, Cozad

Plainview Invite

PLAINVIEW — Hyannis participated in the Plainview Invite on Saturday.

Team results

1, Plainview, 192.5. 2, Wayne, 145. 3, East Butler, 141. 4, Norfolk Catholic, 131. 5, Neligh-Oakdale, 85.5. 6, Palmer, 84. 7, Osmond, 78. 8, West Holt, 77.5. 9, Quad County Northeast, 70. 10, Ponca, 66. 11, Hartington CC, 51. 11, Winnebago, 51. 13, Kimball, 40. 14, Hyannis, 28. 14, Wakefield, 28. 16, Niobrara/Verdigre, 16. 17, West Holt Girls, 8. 18, Lutheran High Northeast, 6. 19, Creighton, 3. 20, Quad County Northeast Girls, 0.

Hyannis individual results

138 — 6, Ezekiel Heaton, Hyannis

Central Conference Tourney

COLUMBUS — The Lexington boys finished sixth and the girls second at the Central Conference Tournament.

Boys team results

1, Columbus Lakeview, 245. 2, Aurora, 197. 3, Seward, 147. 4, Northwest, 141.5. 5, Schuyler, 133. 6, Lexington, 132.5. 7, York, 132. 8, Adams Central, 83. 9, Holdrege, 68.5. 10, Crete, 59.

Girls team results

1, Schuyler Girls, 190. 2, Lexington Girls, 136. 3, Aurora Girls, 123. 4, Lakeview Girls, 119. 5, Northwest Girls, 100. 6, Crete Girls, 67. 7, Adams Central Girls, 55.

Lexington boys & girls results

G100 — 2, Josalyn Hernandez-DeLeon, Lexington

106 — 1, Daylen Naylor, Lexington

G107 — 1, Fransisca Walsh, Lexington

113 — 4, Jaden Thorell, Lexington

G114 — 4, Ashley Leiva-Miranda, Lexington

120 — 2, Daven Naylor, Lexington

G120 — 4, Kytzia Hernandez, Lexington. 5, Valeria Perez, Lexington

G126 — 2, Karen Santoyo, Lexington. 6, Linda Campuzano, Lexington

132 — 1, Jackson Konrad, Lexington

G132 — 5, Jennifer Najera-Gonzalez, Lexington. 6, Yesenia Munoz, Lexington

138 — 5, Christian Rodriguez, Lexington

G138 — 6, Andrea Melendez, Lexington

G145 — 3, Sara Anaya, Lexington

G152 — 3, Elsa Garcia, Lexington

160 — 3, Landon Johnson, Lexington

G160 — 4, Chantal Hernandez, Lexington

195 — 2, Ismael Ayala, Lexington

220 — 6, Sebastian Dones, Lexington

Doniphan-Trumbull Invite

DONIPHAN — Several area teams participated at the Doniphan-Trumbull Invite on Saturday,

Team results

1, Minden, 268. 2, Tri County, 130. 3, Gibbon, 115. 4, Conestoga, 108. 5, Doniphan-Trumbull, 80. 6, Kearney Catholic, 77. 7, GISH JV, 65. 8, Cross County/Osceola, 59. 9, Hastings, 49. 10, Grand Island Central Catholic, 48. 11, Sandhills/Thedford, 27.5. 12, Perkins County, 24. 13, Hastings St. Cecilia, 17. 14, Dorchester, 0.

Perkins County & Sandhills/Thedford results

195 — 1, Reece Zutavern, Sandhills/Thedford

220 — 3, Austin Meyer, Perkins County

285 — 3, Juan Perez, Perkins County

Amherst Girls Invite

AMHERST — Sandhills Valley finished fifth at the Amherst Girls Invite on Saturday.

Team results

1, Grand Island, 143.5. 2, Amherst, 91. 3, West Point-Beemer, 85. 4, Minden, 58. 5, Sandhills Valley, 50. 6, Ord, 42. 7, South Loup, 38. 8, McCook, 32. 9, Weeping Water, 25. 10, Ainsworth, 24. 11, Arcadia/Loup City, 23. 12, Ansley, 18. 13, Overton, 15.5. 14, Gothenburg, 3.

Individual results

100 — 1, Aubree Stutzman, South Loup

114 — 4, Marianne Zuniga, Sandhills Valley

120 — 2, Saije Phelps, Sandhills Valley

132 — 4, Isabelle Zuniga, Sandhills Valley

138 — 3, Gwyneth Davis, McCook

165 — 1, Makayla Pate, McCook

185 — 1, Lila Bloomer, South Loup

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

North Platte 62, Alliance 32

ALLIANCE — North Platte defeated Alliance 62-32 on Saturday.

North Platte travels to Lincoln Pius X on Tuesday.

St. Pat’s 56, Kimball 17

St. Pat’s downed Kimball 56-17 on Saturday.

St. Pat’s hosts Paxton on Tuesday.

Chase County 49, Hershey 26

IMPERIAL — Chase County defeated Hershey 49-26 on Saturday.

Chase County travels to Yuma (Colo.) and Hershey travels to Mullen on Tuesday.

RPAC Tourney

Third place

Cambridge 39, Wallace 16

Championship

Maywood-Hayes Center 49, Alma 34

MNAC Tourney

Third place

Sandhills/Thedford 39, Mullen 31

Championship

South Loup 54, Anselmo-Merna 44

FKC Tourney

First round

Loomis 64, Hi-Line 25

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

St. Pat’s 60, Kimball 12

St. Pat’s topped Kimball 60-12 on Saturday.

St. Pat’s hosts Paxton on Tuesday.

North Platte 68, Alliance 38

ALLIANCE — North Platte defeated Alliance 68-38 on Saturday.

North Platte travels to Lincoln Pius X on Tuesday.

Hershey 59, Chase County 46

IMPERIAL — Hershey defeated Chase County 59-46 on Saturday.

Chase County travels to Yuma (Colo.) and Hershey travels to Mullen on Tuesday.

MNAC Tourney

Third place

Sandhills/Thedford 50, Anselmo-Merna 32

Championship

Mullen 43, Hyannis 32

RPAC Tourney

Third place

Medicine Valley 49, Hitchcock County 47

Championship

Dundy County-Stratton 42, Bertrand 30

FKC Tourney

First round

Hi-Line 54, Overton 38

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NCMC 94, NPCC 80

TRENTON, Mo. — Janay Brauer matched her career high with 24 on Saturday, but it was not enough against No. 17 North Central Missouri College in a 94-80 loss.

After cutting an early deficit to seven in the second quarter, the Knights saw the Pirates push their lead back to as much as 20. NCMC led 49-34 at the break.

North Platte was able to get within 11 in the third quarter, but it would not be enough.

Diamond Moore-Heath finished with 19 points and seven rebounds and Fumnanya Ijeh had 12 and Kayla Pope 11.

The Knights (14-8) conclude the weekend trip with a 2 p.m. tip against Peru State College on Sunday.

