Sports Shorts, Jan. 29

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Arapahoe Darrell Barnes Invite
ARAPAHOE — Several area teams participated at the Darrell Barnes Invite on Saturday.
Team results
1, Pleasanton, 137. 2, Arapahoe, 107. 3, Oberlin, 90. 4, Southern Valley, 86. 5, Cambridge, 85. 6, SEM, 81. 7, Alma, 74. 7, Garden County, 74. 9, Hitchcock County, 71.5. 10, St. Pat’s, 49. 11, Elm Creek, 36. 12, Cozad, 32.5. 13, Norton Community, 27.5. 14, Hi-Line, 19. 15, St. Mary`s, 11.
Individual results
113 — 1, Gatlin Krepela, Pleasanton. 2, Clark Padrnos, SEM. 3, Josh Juenemann, Oberlin. 4, Blake Devitt, Hitchcock County.
132 — 1, Bryan Conn, Arapahoe. 2, Kolton Goff, Cozad. 3, Erik Rojas, Elm Creek. 4, Tanner McLain, Hitchcock County.
145 — 1, Reece Grafel, Oberlin. 2, Carson Gruntorad, Elm Creek. 3, Mason Noel, Southern Valley. 4, Adam Hill, Garden County.
152 — 1, Tristian White, Arapahoe. 2, Trey Kirch, Garden County. 3, Tye Stanton, Cambridge. 4, Maddox Jones, SEM.
160 — 1, Trevor Brown, Southern Valley. 2, Tanner O`Brien, Hitchcock County. 3, Gunner Roberson, Garden County. 4, Matthew Phelps, St. Pat’s.
170 — 1, Chase Pawloski, Pleasanton. 2, Kolyn Gaston, Hitchcock County. 3, Dallas Miller, Garden County. 4, Alek Molzahn, Alma.
182 — 1, Julien Grindle, Cambridge. 2, Luke Pawloski, Pleasanton. 3, Logan Willour, Norton Community. 4, Lane Wright, Cozad.
195 — 1, Keegan Shuler, Hitchcock County. 2, Grant Hawkins, Pleasanton. 3, Justin Schroll, St. Pat’s. 4, Jeremy Felix, Alma.
220 — 1, Andrew Graf, Alma. 2, Landon Nichols, St. Pat’s. 3, Garett Emigh, Oberlin. 4, Colby Noel, Southern Valley.
Warcat Invite
RED CLOUD — Maxwell finished second at the Warcat Invite on Saturday.
Boys team results
1, Red Cloud/Blue Hill, 129.5. 2, Maxwell, 127. 3, Belleville-Republic County, 102. 4, Franklin, 89. 5, Kenesaw, 70. 6, Southwest, 55.5. 7, Shelton, 47. 8, Wilcox-Hildreth, 29. 9, Harvard, 26. 10, Osborne, 22. 11, Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marian, 9.
Girls team results
1, Fairbury Girls, 42. 2, Red Cloud/Blue Hill Girls, 29.5. 3, Southwest Girls, 18. 4, Harvard Girls, 7.
Boys & Girls individual results
(Top 4)
106 — 1, Sebastian Sauceda, Shelton. 2, Kyler Carraher, Franklin. 3, Wyatt Heessel, Maxwell. 4, Gavin Patterson, Wilcox-Hildreth.
113 — 1, Owen Weatherhead, Belleville-Republic County. 2, Gunner Spotanski, Shelton.
G114 — 1, Ambie Custard, Southwest Girls. 2, Lily Gomez, Red Cloud/Blue Hill Girls. 3, Maria Perez, Harvard Girls.
120 — 1, Grant Haussermann, Franklin. 2, Aiden Piel, Red Cloud/Blue Hill. 3, Graiden Ritner, Wilcox-Hildreth. 4, Mitchel Stritt, Southwest.
126 — 1, Carter VanPelt, Southwest. 2, Keller Twohig, Franklin. 3, Braydon Binder, Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marian. 4, Carter Auten, Red Cloud/Blue Hill.
132 — 1, Nickolas Kuehn, Kenesaw. 2, Jacob Kerns, Southwest. 3, Hunter Reynolds, Belleville-Republic County. 4, Easton Messersmith, Maxwell.
G132 — 1, Patricia Arroyo, Red Cloud/Blue Hill Girls.
2, Alea Broschkowski, Fairbury Girls. 3, Arica Hartman, Red Cloud/Blue Hill Girls
138 — 1, Caden Trew, Red Cloud/Blue Hill. 2, Alex Dyke, Belleville-Republic County. 3, Lathem Schumm, Harvard. 4, Lorance Davis, Franklin.
145 — 1, Brooks Armstrong, Red Cloud/Blue Hill. 2, Jordan Williams, Belleville-Republic County. 3, Riley Miller, Maxwell. 4, Ryder Prescott, Kenesaw.
152 — 1, Jacob Tobey, Maxwell. 2, Riley Lambrecht, Red Cloud/Blue Hill. 3, Jacob Leighton, Maxwell. 4, Silas Purdy, Kenesaw.
G152 — 1, Heidi Ramos of Fairbury Girls
160 — 1, Klayton Niles, Red Cloud/Blue Hill. 2, Cyrrus Messersmith, Maxwell. 3, Eric Villalbaso, Harvard. 4, Blake Steer, Kenesaw.
170 — 1, Chris Heise, Osborne. 2, Ayden Steffens, Maxwell. 3, Carson Simmons, Belleville-Republic County. 4, Alec Lounsbury, Red Cloud/Blue Hill.
182 — 1, Sean Duffy, Kenesaw. 2, Barett Haussermann, Franklin. 3, Jake Hodson, Red Cloud/Blue Hill. 4, Logan Knaus, Wilcox-Hildreth.
G185 — 1, Makena Schramm, Fairbury Girls. 2, Arielle Perez, Fairbury Girls.
195 — 1, Jaycob Young, Maxwell. 2, Jacob Harrison, Franklin. 3, Joshua Shelly, Belleville-Republic County. 4, Mason Johnson, Wilcox-Hildreth.
220 — 1, Kayden Stubbs, Maxwell. 2, Clayton Hardy, Southwest. 3, Brody Fischer, Red Cloud/Blue Hill.
285 — 1, Sam Stewart, Shelton. 2, Ayden Polansky, Belleville-Republic County. 3, Gabe Toelle, Maxwell.
Ainsworth Invite
AINSWORTH — Brady participated at the Ainsworth Invite on Saturday.
Team results
1, Burke/Gregory, 190.5. 1, Valentine, 190.5. 3, Central City, 141. 4, Sidney, 121. 5, Winside, 87.5. 6, Twin Loup, 78. 7, North Central, 49. 8, Brady, 38. 9, Todd County, 34. 10, Crawford, 26. 11, Hay Springs, 25. 12, Loomis/Bertrand, 10. 13, Ainsworth, 4.
Brady individual results
170 — 1, Triston Stearns, Brady.
Raymond Central Invite
RAYMOND — Cozad won the championship at the Raymond Central Invite on Saturday.
Team results
1, Cozad, 211. 2, Beatrice, 199. 3, Raymond Central, 193. 4, Syracuse, 129.5. 5, Fort Calhoun, 122. 6, Falls City, 100. 7, Bellevue West, 97. 8, Malcolm, 94. 9, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer, 65. 10, Omaha Burke, 46.5. 11, Auburn, 43. 12, Lincoln High, 26. 13, Southern, 7. 14, Friend, 5.
Cozad Individual results
106 — 1, Aaron Wilson, Cozad
120 — 3, Bryson Bussinger, Cozad
126 — 4, Boston Irish, Cozad
132 — 6, Kooper Pohl, Cozad
145 — 1, Dreu White, Cozad
152 — 1, Hayden Russman, Cozad
160 — 4, Brock Malcom, Cozad
170 — 1, Isaac White, Cozad
182 — 4, Juan Rodriguez, Cozad
195 — 3, Eli Boryca, Cozad
285 — 3, Tyree Smith, Cozad
Plainview Invite
PLAINVIEW — Hyannis participated in the Plainview Invite on Saturday.
Team results
1, Plainview, 192.5. 2, Wayne, 145. 3, East Butler, 141. 4, Norfolk Catholic, 131. 5, Neligh-Oakdale, 85.5. 6, Palmer, 84. 7, Osmond, 78. 8, West Holt, 77.5. 9, Quad County Northeast, 70. 10, Ponca, 66. 11, Hartington CC, 51. 11, Winnebago, 51. 13, Kimball, 40. 14, Hyannis, 28. 14, Wakefield, 28. 16, Niobrara/Verdigre, 16. 17, West Holt Girls, 8. 18, Lutheran High Northeast, 6. 19, Creighton, 3. 20, Quad County Northeast Girls, 0.
Hyannis individual results
138 — 6, Ezekiel Heaton, Hyannis
Central Conference Tourney
COLUMBUS — The Lexington boys finished sixth and the girls second at the Central Conference Tournament.
Boys team results
1, Columbus Lakeview, 245. 2, Aurora, 197. 3, Seward, 147. 4, Northwest, 141.5. 5, Schuyler, 133. 6, Lexington, 132.5. 7, York, 132. 8, Adams Central, 83. 9, Holdrege, 68.5. 10, Crete, 59.
Girls team results
1, Schuyler Girls, 190. 2, Lexington Girls, 136. 3, Aurora Girls, 123. 4, Lakeview Girls, 119. 5, Northwest Girls, 100. 6, Crete Girls, 67. 7, Adams Central Girls, 55.
Lexington boys & girls results
G100 — 2, Josalyn Hernandez-DeLeon, Lexington
106 — 1, Daylen Naylor, Lexington
G107 — 1, Fransisca Walsh, Lexington
113 — 4, Jaden Thorell, Lexington
G114 — 4, Ashley Leiva-Miranda, Lexington
120 — 2, Daven Naylor, Lexington
G120 — 4, Kytzia Hernandez, Lexington. 5, Valeria Perez, Lexington
G126 — 2, Karen Santoyo, Lexington. 6, Linda Campuzano, Lexington
132 — 1, Jackson Konrad, Lexington
G132 — 5, Jennifer Najera-Gonzalez, Lexington. 6, Yesenia Munoz, Lexington
138 — 5, Christian Rodriguez, Lexington
G138 — 6, Andrea Melendez, Lexington
G145 — 3, Sara Anaya, Lexington
G152 — 3, Elsa Garcia, Lexington
160 — 3, Landon Johnson, Lexington
G160 — 4, Chantal Hernandez, Lexington
195 — 2, Ismael Ayala, Lexington
220 — 6, Sebastian Dones, Lexington
Doniphan-Trumbull Invite
DONIPHAN — Several area teams participated at the Doniphan-Trumbull Invite on Saturday,
Team results
1, Minden, 268. 2, Tri County, 130. 3, Gibbon, 115. 4, Conestoga, 108. 5, Doniphan-Trumbull, 80. 6, Kearney Catholic, 77. 7, GISH JV, 65. 8, Cross County/Osceola, 59. 9, Hastings, 49. 10, Grand Island Central Catholic, 48. 11, Sandhills/Thedford, 27.5. 12, Perkins County, 24. 13, Hastings St. Cecilia, 17. 14, Dorchester, 0.
Perkins County & Sandhills/Thedford results
195 — 1, Reece Zutavern, Sandhills/Thedford
220 — 3, Austin Meyer, Perkins County
285 — 3, Juan Perez, Perkins County
Amherst Girls Invite
AMHERST — Sandhills Valley finished fifth at the Amherst Girls Invite on Saturday.
Team results
1, Grand Island, 143.5. 2, Amherst, 91. 3, West Point-Beemer, 85. 4, Minden, 58. 5, Sandhills Valley, 50. 6, Ord, 42. 7, South Loup, 38. 8, McCook, 32. 9, Weeping Water, 25. 10, Ainsworth, 24. 11, Arcadia/Loup City, 23. 12, Ansley, 18. 13, Overton, 15.5. 14, Gothenburg, 3.
Individual results
100 — 1, Aubree Stutzman, South Loup
114 — 4, Marianne Zuniga, Sandhills Valley
120 — 2, Saije Phelps, Sandhills Valley
132 — 4, Isabelle Zuniga, Sandhills Valley
138 — 3, Gwyneth Davis, McCook
165 — 1, Makayla Pate, McCook
185 — 1, Lila Bloomer, South Loup
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
North Platte 62, Alliance 32
ALLIANCE — North Platte defeated Alliance 62-32 on Saturday.
North Platte travels to Lincoln Pius X on Tuesday.
St. Pat’s 56, Kimball 17
St. Pat’s downed Kimball 56-17 on Saturday.
St. Pat’s hosts Paxton on Tuesday.
Chase County 49, Hershey 26
IMPERIAL — Chase County defeated Hershey 49-26 on Saturday.
Chase County travels to Yuma (Colo.) and Hershey travels to Mullen on Tuesday.
RPAC Tourney
Third place
Cambridge 39, Wallace 16
Championship
Maywood-Hayes Center 49, Alma 34
MNAC Tourney
Third place
Sandhills/Thedford 39, Mullen 31
Championship
South Loup 54, Anselmo-Merna 44
FKC Tourney
First round
Loomis 64, Hi-Line 25
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
St. Pat’s 60, Kimball 12
St. Pat’s topped Kimball 60-12 on Saturday.
St. Pat’s hosts Paxton on Tuesday.
North Platte 68, Alliance 38
ALLIANCE — North Platte defeated Alliance 68-38 on Saturday.
North Platte travels to Lincoln Pius X on Tuesday.
Hershey 59, Chase County 46
IMPERIAL — Hershey defeated Chase County 59-46 on Saturday.
Chase County travels to Yuma (Colo.) and Hershey travels to Mullen on Tuesday.
MNAC Tourney
Third place
Sandhills/Thedford 50, Anselmo-Merna 32
Championship
Mullen 43, Hyannis 32
RPAC Tourney
Third place
Medicine Valley 49, Hitchcock County 47
Championship
Dundy County-Stratton 42, Bertrand 30
FKC Tourney
First round
Hi-Line 54, Overton 38
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NCMC 94, NPCC 80
TRENTON, Mo. — Janay Brauer matched her career high with 24 on Saturday, but it was not enough against No. 17 North Central Missouri College in a 94-80 loss.
After cutting an early deficit to seven in the second quarter, the Knights saw the Pirates push their lead back to as much as 20. NCMC led 49-34 at the break.
North Platte was able to get within 11 in the third quarter, but it would not be enough.