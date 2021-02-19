 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports Shorts: North Platte Knights fall to Western Nebraska
0 comments

Sports Shorts: North Platte Knights fall to Western Nebraska

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sports Shorts

McCOOK — North Platte Community College lost in four sets, 18-25, 27-25, 17-25, 20-25 to Western Nebraska, the ninth-ranked team in NJCAA Division I on Friday.

The Knights fall to 6-9 on the season.

Alysen Daniels notched 13 kills to lead the Knights. Peyton Negley added 10 and Erica Hopping and Taylor Hansen each had six. Ruby Valle added 19 digs. Hopping finished with 16 digs.

“I saw some good things tonight,” said Alexa McCall, NPCC head volleyball coach. “I thought we pushed a good Western Nebraska team and got them out of system. We just have to be a little more consistent along the way. I thought our oustides played well, and defense stepped up, too.”

The Knights have a chance to make a comeback Saturday on their home court, hosting Trinidad State at noon in the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium.

The Knights will use the game to honor their sophomores. The livestream can be viewed at npccknights.com.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

St. Pat’s 58, Paxton 27

PAXTON — St. Pat’s downed Paxton 58-27 on Friday.

Both teams start subdistict play next week.

North Platte 71, Minden 56

North Platte downed Minden 71-56 on Friday.

North Platte starts district play.

Mullen 65, Wa.-Pa. 26

MULLEN — Mullen downed Wauneta-Palisade 65-26 on Friday.

Both teams start subdistict play next week.

Wallace 72, Creek Valley 51

WALLACE — Wallace defeated Creek Valley 72-51 on Friday.

Both teams start subdistict play next week.

Ogallala 80, Gothenburg 51

OGALLALA — Ogallala downed Gothenburg 80-51 on Friday.

Both teams start subdistict play next week.

MHC 77, Southwest 44

MAYWOOD — Maywood-Hayes Center defeated Southwest 77-44 on Friday.

Both teams start subdistict play next week.

Bridgeport 81, Perkins Co. 51

GRANT — Bridgeport downed Perkins County 81-51 on Friday.

Perkins county starts subdistict play next week.

Elm Creek 64, Hi-Line 28

EUSTIS — Elm Creek defeated Hi-Line 64-28 on Friday.

Hi-Line starts subdistict play next week.

Hitchcock Co. 63, South Platte 27

TRENTON — Hitchcock County downed South Platte 63-27 on Friday.

Both teams start subdistict play next week.

Sandhills Valley 77, Hyannis 55

HYANNIS — Sandhills Valley defeated Hyannis 77-55 on Friday.

Both teams start subdistict play next week.

Sandhills/Thedford 64, Brady 33

DUNNING — Sandhills/Thedford downed Brady 64-33 on Friday.

Both teams start subdistict play next week.

Amherst 51, Broken Bow 40

BROKEN BOW — Amherst defeated Broken Bow 51-40 on Friday.

Broken Bow starts subdistict play next week.

Loomis 57, Maxwell 45

LOOMIS — Loomis downed Maxwell 57-45 on Friday

Maxwell starts subdistict play next week.

Chase Co. 79, Sutherland 40

IMPERIAL — Chase County defeated Sutherland 79-40 on Friday.

Both teams start subdistict play next week.

DCS 70, Med. Valley 43

BENKELMAN — Dundy County-Stratton defeated Medicine Valley 70-43 on Friday.

Both teams start subdistict play next week.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Check out Scott Frost's full post-National Signing Day news conference

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jalen Johnson, Duke freshman and potential NBA lottery pick, ends his college career
College

Jalen Johnson, Duke freshman and potential NBA lottery pick, ends his college career

Jalen Johnson is ending his Duke career early. The freshman, named a preseason all-ACC selection back in November, met with coach Mike Krzyzewski and decided to declare for the NBA Draft and no longer play for the Blue Devils this season, the school confirmed Monday night. “I appreciate everything about my time at Duke,” Johnson said in a statement released by Duke. “Coach K, my teammates and ...

Mike Sielski: The real story and meaning behind John Chaney’s most unforgettable moment
College

Mike Sielski: The real story and meaning behind John Chaney’s most unforgettable moment

John Chaney and John Calipari were in each other’s face and at each other’s throat, and four years before the unforgettable press conference that remains the flashpoint in their relationship and rivalry, it was on George Watts to keep the two men from tearing each other to pieces. This wasn’t February 1994. This wasn’t Chaney storming into a room at the Mullins Center and screaming, “I’ll kill ...

College

Shawn Windsor: No, this isn't the beginning of the end for Michigan State's Tom Izzo. That's lunacy.

Tom Izzo hasn’t forgotten how to coach. Let’s stop that right here. Nor is he ready to retire. Or need to retire. Or want to retire. That we are here, having this conversation, is silly. And a sign of the times, I suppose, that the first bad season in more than two decades can spur this talk. True, such chatter remains in the minority of Michigan State's fan base. It's also a fragile fan base, ...

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News