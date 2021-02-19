Sports Shorts: North Platte Knights fall to Western Nebraska

McCOOK — North Platte Community College lost in four sets, 18-25, 27-25, 17-25, 20-25 to Western Nebraska, the ninth-ranked team in NJCAA Division I on Friday.
The Knights fall to 6-9 on the season.
Alysen Daniels notched 13 kills to lead the Knights. Peyton Negley added 10 and Erica Hopping and Taylor Hansen each had six. Ruby Valle added 19 digs. Hopping finished with 16 digs.
“I saw some good things tonight,” said Alexa McCall, NPCC head volleyball coach. “I thought we pushed a good Western Nebraska team and got them out of system. We just have to be a little more consistent along the way. I thought our oustides played well, and defense stepped up, too.”
The Knights have a chance to make a comeback Saturday on their home court, hosting Trinidad State at noon in the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium.
The Knights will use the game to honor their sophomores. The livestream can be viewed at npccknights.com.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
St. Pat’s 58, Paxton 27
PAXTON — St. Pat’s downed Paxton 58-27 on Friday.
Both teams start subdistict play next week.
North Platte 71, Minden 56
North Platte downed Minden 71-56 on Friday.
North Platte starts district play.
Mullen 65, Wa.-Pa. 26
MULLEN — Mullen downed Wauneta-Palisade 65-26 on Friday.
Both teams start subdistict play next week.
Wallace 72, Creek Valley 51
WALLACE — Wallace defeated Creek Valley 72-51 on Friday.
Both teams start subdistict play next week.
Ogallala 80, Gothenburg 51
OGALLALA — Ogallala downed Gothenburg 80-51 on Friday.
Both teams start subdistict play next week.
MHC 77, Southwest 44
MAYWOOD — Maywood-Hayes Center defeated Southwest 77-44 on Friday.
Both teams start subdistict play next week.
Bridgeport 81, Perkins Co. 51
GRANT — Bridgeport downed Perkins County 81-51 on Friday.
Perkins county starts subdistict play next week.
Elm Creek 64, Hi-Line 28
EUSTIS — Elm Creek defeated Hi-Line 64-28 on Friday.
Hi-Line starts subdistict play next week.
Hitchcock Co. 63, South Platte 27
TRENTON — Hitchcock County downed South Platte 63-27 on Friday.
Both teams start subdistict play next week.
Sandhills Valley 77, Hyannis 55
HYANNIS — Sandhills Valley defeated Hyannis 77-55 on Friday.
Both teams start subdistict play next week.
Sandhills/Thedford 64, Brady 33
DUNNING — Sandhills/Thedford downed Brady 64-33 on Friday.
Both teams start subdistict play next week.
Amherst 51, Broken Bow 40
BROKEN BOW — Amherst defeated Broken Bow 51-40 on Friday.
Broken Bow starts subdistict play next week.
Loomis 57, Maxwell 45
LOOMIS — Loomis downed Maxwell 57-45 on Friday
Maxwell starts subdistict play next week.