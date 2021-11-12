 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports Shorts, Nov. 12
0 comments

Sports Shorts, Nov. 12

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sports Shorts

WOMENS COLLEGE BASKETBALL

CCC 62, NPCC 56

MCCOOK — Colby defeated North Platte 62-56 on Friday.

The Knights face Air Force Prep on Saturday afternoon.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

Cross County 56, Hitchcock County 20

TRENTON — Cross County defeated Hitchcock County 56-20 on the D1 semifinals on Friday.

Hitchcock County ends their season with a 8-2 season.

NSAA State Tournament

Class A

Semifinal

Gretna 34, Omaha North 0

Omaha Westside 41, Bellevue West 26

Class B

Semifinal

Aurora 21, Omaha Skutt Catholic 17

Bennington 28, Elkhorn 7

Class C1

Semifinal

Columbus Lakeview 31, Kearney Catholic 21

Pierce 21, Battle Creek 0

Class C2

Semifinal

Archbishop Bergan 20, Ord 0

Norfolk Catholic 35, Wilber-Clatonia 12

Class D1

Semifinal

Cross County 56, Hitchcock County 20

Howells/Dodge 56, Burwell 18

Class D2

Semifinal

Kenesaw 36, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 6

Sandhills/Thedford 52, Elgin Public/Pope John 8

Class D6

Semifinal

Cody-Kilgore 72, Wallace 28

Potter-Dix 39, Spalding Academy 38

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Vikings' Dozier hospitalized due to breakthrough COVID-19 infection

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News