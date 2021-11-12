Sports Shorts, Nov. 12

WOMENS COLLEGE BASKETBALL
CCC 62, NPCC 56
MCCOOK — Colby defeated North Platte 62-56 on Friday.
The Knights face Air Force Prep on Saturday afternoon.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
Cross County 56, Hitchcock County 20
TRENTON — Cross County defeated Hitchcock County 56-20 on the D1 semifinals on Friday.
Hitchcock County ends their season with a 8-2 season.
NSAA State Tournament
Class A
Semifinal
Gretna 34, Omaha North 0
Omaha Westside 41, Bellevue West 26
Class B
Semifinal
Aurora 21, Omaha Skutt Catholic 17
Bennington 28, Elkhorn 7
Class C1
Semifinal
Columbus Lakeview 31, Kearney Catholic 21
Pierce 21, Battle Creek 0
Class C2
Semifinal
Archbishop Bergan 20, Ord 0
Norfolk Catholic 35, Wilber-Clatonia 12
Class D1
Semifinal
Cross County 56, Hitchcock County 20
Howells/Dodge 56, Burwell 18
Class D2
Semifinal
Kenesaw 36, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 6
Sandhills/Thedford 52, Elgin Public/Pope John 8
Class D6
Semifinal
Cody-Kilgore 72, Wallace 28
Potter-Dix 39, Spalding Academy 38