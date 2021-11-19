Sports Shorts, Nov. 19

In the premiere episode of Sip ‘N Sam Showdown, hosts Steve Sipple and Sam McKewon join forces to breakdown exactly how hot Huskers head coach Scott Frost’s seat really is, whether newly hired AD Trev Alberts is going to turn up the heat, and what needs to happen to keep the Husker faithful happy throughout the season. Plus, Sip and Sam discuss which side of the ball needs to improve the most to take the pressure off the coaching staff. 1:50 – Is Scott Frost on a hot seat? 4:50 – Why the hot seat discussion isn’t just about Frost 9:10 – Does Trev Alberts’ hiring turn up or turn off the heat? 14:45 – Weaknesses the Huskers need to overcome Support the show: https://huskerextra.com/ See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.