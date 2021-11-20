 Skip to main content
Sports Shorts, Nov. 20
Sports Shorts, Nov. 20

Sports Shorts

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Knights top Hastings JV

HASTINGS — German Plotnikov scored 10 of the Knights 14 points in an early second-half explosion as the the North Platte Community College men’s basketball team pulled away from the Hastings College JV for a 89-74 victory Saturday.

The Knights (3-4) led 38-37 at the break, before exploding out of the half. NPCC are back on the court Friday at Laramie County Community College for an 8:30 p.m. tip.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Knights close out Iowa Lakes on 2nd day of Emerson Classic

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — The North Platte Community College women’s basketball team closed out the Emerson Classic with its second victory of the weekend, a 70-59 victory over Iowa Lakes on Saturday.

The Knights did in the Lakers with a 12-3 fourth quarter run after taking a 47-46 lead into the frame. The Knights erased a three-point halftime deficit with a 7-0 run in the third quarter.

“I am proud of our fight and resiliency,” said head coach Jeff Thurman. “Iowa Lakes is a tough team that put a lot of pressure on our defense, but I am proud of how we responded.”

