 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports Shorts, Oct. 15
0 comments

Sports Shorts, Oct. 15

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sports Shorts

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Paxton 3, Minatare 0

MINATARE — Paxton swept Minatare 25-12, 25-17, 27-25 on Friday.

Paxton starts RPAC play on Monday

Hi-Line 3, HCC 2

EUSTIS — Hi-Line held off Hitchcock County 22-25, 25-21, 25-15, 18-25, 15-6 on Friday.

Hitchcock County travels to the RPAC Tourney on Monday and Hi-Line travels to Brady on Tuesday.

Wa.-Pa. 3, Wallace 2

WALLACE — Wauneta-Palisade outlasted Wallace 25-12, 22-25, 25-21, 16-25, 19-17 on Friday.

Wauneta-Palisade and Wallace start RPAC tourney on Monday.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Perkins County 64, Alma 44

ALMA — Perkins County defeated Alma 64-44 on Friday.

Perkins County starts playoffs next week.

Chadron 21, Gothenburg 3

GOTHENBURG — Chadron downed Gothenburg 21-3 on Friday.

Gothenburg travels to Holdrege on Friday.

Broken Bow 12, Cozad 6

BROKEN BOW — Broken Bow edged Cozad 12-6 on Friday.

Broken Bow travels to Minden and Cozad hosts Kearney Catholic on Friday.

Med. Valley 70, MHC 8

CURTIS — Medicine Valley defeated Maywood-Hayes Center 70-8 on Friday.

Medicine Valley and Maywood-Hayes Center start playoffs next week.

Paxton 48, Minatare 12

MINATARE — Paxton downed Minatare 48-12 on Friday.

Paxton hosts SEM on Thursday.

Anselmo-Merna 18, A/LC 13

MERNA — Anselmo-Merna held off Arcadia-Loup City 18-13 on Friday.

Anselmo-Merna start playoff next week.

HCC 46, Hi-Line 22

EUSTIS — Hitchcock County defeated Hi-Line 46-22 on Friday.

Hitchcock County and Hi-Line start playoffs next week.

Scottsbluff 21, McCook 14

SCOTTSBLUFF — Scottsbluff downed McCook 21-14 on Friday.

McCook hosts Alliance on Friday.

SEM 62, Southwest 6

SUMNER — SEM defeated Southwest 62-6 on Friday.

Southwest hosts Wallace on Friday.

Ogallala 48, Sidney 0

OGALLALA — Ogallala shut out Sidney 48-0 on Friday.

Ogallala travels to Chadron on Friday.

Chase County 36, Bridgeport 33

IMPERIAL — Chase County edged Bridgeport 36-33 on Friday.

Chase County hosts Gordon-Rushville on Friday.

Hyannis 56, Morrill 16

HYANNIS — Hyannis downed Morrill 56-16 on Friday.

Hyannis starts playoffs next week.

South Loup 46, Twin Loup 6

SARGENT — South Loup defeated Twin Loup 46-6 on Friday.

South Loup starts playoff next week.

Scores

Adams Central 24, St. Paul 0

Allen 50, Emerson-Hubbard 14

Anselmo-Merna 18, Arcadia-Loup City 13

Archbishop Bergan 56, Oakland-Craig 21

Ashland-Greenwood 51, Louisville 13

Auburn 67, Fairbury 12

Aurora 41, Grand Island Northwest 27

Battle Creek 24, Pierce 6

Bellevue West 62, Columbus 0

Bennington 56, Omaha Roncalli 38

Bertrand 43, Elm Creek 22

Blue Hill 56, Giltner 20

Boys Town 41, Arlington 15

Broken Bow 12, Cozad 6

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 44, Lawrence-Nelson 14

Central City 53, Fillmore Central 14

Chadron 21, Gothenburg 3

Chase County 36, Bridgeport 33

Cody-Kilgore 53, Crawford 6

Columbus Lakeview 52, Schuyler 0

Columbus Scotus 21, Boone Central 12

Conestoga def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, forfeit

Cross County 72, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 24

Deshler 31, Meridian 23

Douglas County West 22, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 6

Elgin Public/Pope John 67, Osmond 36

Elkhorn 35, Elkhorn North 12

Elkhorn South 21, Kearney 7

Elkhorn Valley 36, Plainview 26

Exeter-Milligan/Friend 64, Southern 14

Franklin 40, Silver Lake 36

Fullerton 48, Nebraska Lutheran 6

Grand Island 35, Norfolk 10

Grand Island Central Catholic 61, Twin River 0

Gretna 42, Lincoln Southeast 14

Hartington Cedar Catholic 48, Ponca 14

Hastings St. Cecilia 21, Sandy Creek 8

Heartland 46, Ravenna 14

Hemingford def. Kimball, forfeit

Hitchcock County 46, Hi-Line 22

Howells/Dodge 30, Clarkson/Leigh 0

Humphrey St. Francis 38, Central Valley 6

Kearney Catholic 46, Holdrege 0

Kenesaw 72, Palmer 20

Lincoln East 56, Lincoln Northeast 14

Lincoln High 34, Omaha Northwest 0

Lincoln Lutheran 28, Centennial 21

Lutheran High Northeast 46, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 14

Malcolm 28, Platteview 12

McCool Junction 66, Hampton 14

Medicine Valley 70, Maywood-Hayes Center 8

Millard North def. Omaha Benson, forfeit

Millard South 50, Lincoln North Star 14

Minden 48, Wood River-Shelton Co-op 8

Mitchell 28, Gering 26, 2OT

Nebraska City 57, Falls City 28

Norfolk Catholic 41, Crofton 13

Norris 43, Lincoln Pius X 22

North Platte 27, Millard West 24

Omaha Burke 24, Lincoln Southwest 0

Omaha Central 47, Omaha South 14

Omaha Creighton Prep 30, Papillion-LaVista South 7

Omaha Gross Catholic 49, South Sioux City 7

Omaha North 35, Fremont 20

Omaha Skutt Catholic 38, Elkhorn Mount Michael 21

Omaha Westside def. Omaha Bryan, forfeit

Ord 56, Centura 0

Osceola 58, High Plains Community 20

Overton 30, Axtell 14

Parkview Christian 58, Dorchester 6

Paxton 48, Minatare 12

Perkins County 64, Alma 44

Plattsmouth 35, Beatrice 20

Scottsbluff 21, McCook 14

Seward 33, York 7

Spalding Academy 62, St. Edward 14

St. Mary’s 78, Boyd County 44

Sterling def. Lewiston, forfeit

Stuart 79, Heartland Lutheran 6

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 62, Southwest 6

Sutton 47, Gibbon 0

Tekamah-Herman 27, David City 0

Thayer Central 46, Tri County 8

Wahoo 31, Raymond Central 6

Wakefield 62, Hartington-Newcastle 52

Wallace 52, Wauneta-Palisade 6

Wausa 69, Randolph 6

Waverly 48, Crete 14

Wayne 49, O’Neill 14

West Point-Beemer 49, North Bend Central 28

Wilber-Clatonia 49, Syracuse 18

Wilcox-Hildreth 65, Harvard 21

Winnebago 58, Omaha Nation 6

Wisner-Pilger 74, Madison 8

Yutan 19, Bishop Neumann 14

BOYS STATE TENNIS

Class A

Team results

Lincoln East, 54. Creighton Prep, 42. Elkhorn South, 35. Omaha Westside, 34. Lincoln Southeast, 24.75. Bellevue West, 23.25. Kearney, 21.5. Papillion-La Vista South, 20.25. Millard North, 19 Lincoln Southwest, 18.625. Millard West, 18.125. Papillion-La Vista, 14.5. Norfolk, 14.25. Lincoln North Star, 11. Lincoln Pius X, 8. Omaha Central, 6. Bellevue East, 4. Gretna, 4. Lincoln High, 4. Lincoln Northeast, 4. Columbus, 0. Fremont, 0. Grand Island, 0. Millard South, 0. North Platte, 0. Omaha Benson, 0. Omaha Bryan, 0. Omaha Burke, 0. Omaha North, 0. Omaha Northwest, 0. Omaha South, 0.

First round

Individual results

No. 1 singles

Connor Staskiewicz, Millard West def. Joseph Stone, North Platte 6-3, 6-4

No. 2 singles

Reid Nelson, Lincoln Southwest def. Beckett Allen, North Platte 6-0, 6-1

No. 1 doubles

Jack Shaffer/Jack Felt, Lincoln Southwest def. Roy Wagner/Layton Moss, North Platte 6-0, 6-2

No. 2 doubles

Alex Bauer/Logan Bosh (11), Norfolk def. Adam Freeze/Marcus Trotta, North Platte 2-6, 6-1 (12-10)

Class B

Team results

Mount Michael Benedictine, 56. McCook, 42.5. Omaha Skutt Catholic, 38.25. Grand Island Central Catholic, 33.5. Elkhorn North, 21.5. Lexington, 20.5. Beatrice, 16.25. Kearney Catholic, 16.25. York, 15.25. Crete, 15. Hastings, 10.5. Nebraska City, 10. Scottsbluff, 10. Waverly, 8.5. Lincoln Christian, 8.25. South Sioux City, 8. Brownell-Talbot/Concordia, 6. Elkhorn, 6. Omaha Gross Catholic, 6. Ralston, 6. Alliance, 4. Holdrege, 4. Adams Central, 2. Gering, 2. Omaha Roncalli Catholic, 2.

Individual results

No. 1 Singles

First round

Greysen Strauss, Lexington def. Mason Hein, Holdrege 6-0, 6-2

Isaac Hinze, McCook BYE

Second round

Brayden Schram, Hastings def. Greysen Strauss, Lexington 6-3, 6-3

Isaac Hinze, McCook def. Carver Hauptman, Alliance 6-0, 6-1

Third round

Isaac Hinze, McCook def. Andrew Hammer, York 6-2, 6-4

Semifinal

Isaac Hinze, McCook def. Robert Seaton, Omaha Skutt 6-3, 6-2

Championship

Gavin Forster, Mount Michael Benedictine def. Isaac Hinze, McCook 6-3, 6-4

No. 2 singles

First round

Lincoln Michaelis, McCook BYE

Morgan Bailey, Lexington def. Abraham Gomez, Alliance 6-0, 6-0

Second round

Lincoln Michaelis, McCook def. David Karpf, Gering 6-1, 6-0

Carson Vachal, Waverly def. Morgan Bailey, Lexington 6-2, 6-2

Third round

Lincoln Michaelis, McCook def. Ethan Phinney, York 6-0, 6-1

Semifinal

Avelino Hanmer, Omaha Skutt def. Lincoln Michaelis, McCook 6-0, 6-1

No. 1 doubles

First round

Evan Humphrey/Nathaniel Miller, McCook BYE

Ethan Mins/Agustin Lopez Ibarra, Lexington def. Josiah Montanez/Brandon Jensen, Gering 6-0, 6-0

Second round

Evan Humphrey/Nathaniel Miller, McCook def. Jacoby Hamm/Jordan Zhang, Beatrice 6-2, 6-2

Ethan Mins/Agustin Lopez Ibarra, Lexington def. Adam Haeffner/Jace Rice, Waverly 6-4, 6-0

Third round

Evan Humphrey/Nathaniel Miller, McCook def. Caleb Poggemeyer/Connor Causgrove, Nebraska City 6-0, 6-2

William Mallisee/Ethan Pentel, Mount Michael Benedictine def. Ethan Mins/Agustin Lopez Ibarra, Lexington 6-0, 6-1

Semifinal

Evan Humphrey/Nathaniel Miller, McCook def. Gavin Brummund/Alexander Churchill, Omaha Skutt 6-2, 6-4

Championship

William Mallisee/Ethan Pentel, Mount Michael Benedictine def. Evan Humphrey/Nathaniel Miller, McCook 6-3, 6-7 (3-7), 6-4

No. 2 doubles

First round

Dru Truax/Christopher Swartz, Lexington BYE

Payton Dellevoet/Joel Miller, McCook BYE

Second round

Dru Truax/Christopher Swartz, Lexington def. Jackson Graves/Benjamin Hafer, Hastings 6-1, 6-1

Payton Dellevoet/Joel Miller, McCook def. Elijah McNeely/Anthony Robinson, Nebraska City 6-4, 6-4

Third round

Dru Truax/Christopher Swartz, Lexington def. Payton Dellevoet/Joel Miller, McCook 6-1, 6-2

Semifinal

Colin Eich/Eric Kaps, Mount Michael Benedictine def. Dru Truax/Christopher Swartz, Lexington 6-3, 6-0

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Northeastern 3, NPCC 0

STERLING — The North Platte Community College Knights volleyball team sustained a three-set loss to Northeastern Junior College Friday night in Sterling, Colorado. The final scores were 16-25, 14-25 and 20-25.

“We just couldn’t find a way out of serve receive tonight and needed to find a way to get them more out of system,” said NPCC Head Volleyball Coach Alexa McCall. “We have to not make as many errors and find a way to execute. We have a big week next week and hope to work on some of those things.”

Kim Krise and Avery Johnson each scored seven kills in the game while Morgan Ramsey had six. Allie Schneider had 27 assists, and Katy Bartell added 16 digs.

The Knights host Hastings College JV on Tuesday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 6 Market: Will weather be a factor?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Luke DeCock: As 'titans' Roy Williams and Coach K retire, where does ACC basketball go from here?
College

Luke DeCock: As 'titans' Roy Williams and Coach K retire, where does ACC basketball go from here?

  • Updated

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is a great deal of existential hand-wringing over the future of ACC basketball without Roy Williams and, soon, Mike Krzyzewski, and understandably so. Except for the ACC's least hand-wringingest coach. "I couldn't wait to get them out of the league," Notre Dame's Mike Brey said. "I've been waiting, man. Get out! Get out!" Brey's joking aside — and as a former Krzyzewski ...

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News