Sports Shorts, Oct. 15

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Paxton 3, Minatare 0
MINATARE — Paxton swept Minatare 25-12, 25-17, 27-25 on Friday.
Paxton starts RPAC play on Monday
Hi-Line 3, HCC 2
EUSTIS — Hi-Line held off Hitchcock County 22-25, 25-21, 25-15, 18-25, 15-6 on Friday.
Hitchcock County travels to the RPAC Tourney on Monday and Hi-Line travels to Brady on Tuesday.
Wa.-Pa. 3, Wallace 2
WALLACE — Wauneta-Palisade outlasted Wallace 25-12, 22-25, 25-21, 16-25, 19-17 on Friday.
Wauneta-Palisade and Wallace start RPAC tourney on Monday.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Perkins County 64, Alma 44
ALMA — Perkins County defeated Alma 64-44 on Friday.
Perkins County starts playoffs next week.
Chadron 21, Gothenburg 3
GOTHENBURG — Chadron downed Gothenburg 21-3 on Friday.
Gothenburg travels to Holdrege on Friday.
Broken Bow 12, Cozad 6
BROKEN BOW — Broken Bow edged Cozad 12-6 on Friday.
Broken Bow travels to Minden and Cozad hosts Kearney Catholic on Friday.
Med. Valley 70, MHC 8
CURTIS — Medicine Valley defeated Maywood-Hayes Center 70-8 on Friday.
Medicine Valley and Maywood-Hayes Center start playoffs next week.
Paxton 48, Minatare 12
MINATARE — Paxton downed Minatare 48-12 on Friday.
Paxton hosts SEM on Thursday.
Anselmo-Merna 18, A/LC 13
MERNA — Anselmo-Merna held off Arcadia-Loup City 18-13 on Friday.
Anselmo-Merna start playoff next week.
HCC 46, Hi-Line 22
EUSTIS — Hitchcock County defeated Hi-Line 46-22 on Friday.
Hitchcock County and Hi-Line start playoffs next week.
Scottsbluff 21, McCook 14
SCOTTSBLUFF — Scottsbluff downed McCook 21-14 on Friday.
McCook hosts Alliance on Friday.
SEM 62, Southwest 6
SUMNER — SEM defeated Southwest 62-6 on Friday.
Southwest hosts Wallace on Friday.
Ogallala 48, Sidney 0
OGALLALA — Ogallala shut out Sidney 48-0 on Friday.
Ogallala travels to Chadron on Friday.
Chase County 36, Bridgeport 33
IMPERIAL — Chase County edged Bridgeport 36-33 on Friday.
Chase County hosts Gordon-Rushville on Friday.
Hyannis 56, Morrill 16
HYANNIS — Hyannis downed Morrill 56-16 on Friday.
Hyannis starts playoffs next week.
South Loup 46, Twin Loup 6
SARGENT — South Loup defeated Twin Loup 46-6 on Friday.
South Loup starts playoff next week.
BOYS STATE TENNIS
Class A
Team results
Lincoln East, 54. Creighton Prep, 42. Elkhorn South, 35. Omaha Westside, 34. Lincoln Southeast, 24.75. Bellevue West, 23.25. Kearney, 21.5. Papillion-La Vista South, 20.25. Millard North, 19 Lincoln Southwest, 18.625. Millard West, 18.125. Papillion-La Vista, 14.5. Norfolk, 14.25. Lincoln North Star, 11. Lincoln Pius X, 8. Omaha Central, 6. Bellevue East, 4. Gretna, 4. Lincoln High, 4. Lincoln Northeast, 4. Columbus, 0. Fremont, 0. Grand Island, 0. Millard South, 0. North Platte, 0. Omaha Benson, 0. Omaha Bryan, 0. Omaha Burke, 0. Omaha North, 0. Omaha Northwest, 0. Omaha South, 0.
First round
Individual results
No. 1 singles
Connor Staskiewicz, Millard West def. Joseph Stone, North Platte 6-3, 6-4
No. 2 singles
Reid Nelson, Lincoln Southwest def. Beckett Allen, North Platte 6-0, 6-1
No. 1 doubles
Jack Shaffer/Jack Felt, Lincoln Southwest def. Roy Wagner/Layton Moss, North Platte 6-0, 6-2
No. 2 doubles
Alex Bauer/Logan Bosh (11), Norfolk def. Adam Freeze/Marcus Trotta, North Platte 2-6, 6-1 (12-10)
Class B
Team results
Mount Michael Benedictine, 56. McCook, 42.5. Omaha Skutt Catholic, 38.25. Grand Island Central Catholic, 33.5. Elkhorn North, 21.5. Lexington, 20.5. Beatrice, 16.25. Kearney Catholic, 16.25. York, 15.25. Crete, 15. Hastings, 10.5. Nebraska City, 10. Scottsbluff, 10. Waverly, 8.5. Lincoln Christian, 8.25. South Sioux City, 8. Brownell-Talbot/Concordia, 6. Elkhorn, 6. Omaha Gross Catholic, 6. Ralston, 6. Alliance, 4. Holdrege, 4. Adams Central, 2. Gering, 2. Omaha Roncalli Catholic, 2.
Individual results
No. 1 Singles
First round
Greysen Strauss, Lexington def. Mason Hein, Holdrege 6-0, 6-2
Isaac Hinze, McCook BYE
Second round
Brayden Schram, Hastings def. Greysen Strauss, Lexington 6-3, 6-3
Isaac Hinze, McCook def. Carver Hauptman, Alliance 6-0, 6-1
Third round
Isaac Hinze, McCook def. Andrew Hammer, York 6-2, 6-4
Semifinal
Isaac Hinze, McCook def. Robert Seaton, Omaha Skutt 6-3, 6-2
Championship
Gavin Forster, Mount Michael Benedictine def. Isaac Hinze, McCook 6-3, 6-4
No. 2 singles
First round
Lincoln Michaelis, McCook BYE
Morgan Bailey, Lexington def. Abraham Gomez, Alliance 6-0, 6-0
Second round
Lincoln Michaelis, McCook def. David Karpf, Gering 6-1, 6-0
Carson Vachal, Waverly def. Morgan Bailey, Lexington 6-2, 6-2
Third round
Lincoln Michaelis, McCook def. Ethan Phinney, York 6-0, 6-1
Semifinal
Avelino Hanmer, Omaha Skutt def. Lincoln Michaelis, McCook 6-0, 6-1
No. 1 doubles
First round
Evan Humphrey/Nathaniel Miller, McCook BYE
Ethan Mins/Agustin Lopez Ibarra, Lexington def. Josiah Montanez/Brandon Jensen, Gering 6-0, 6-0
Second round
Evan Humphrey/Nathaniel Miller, McCook def. Jacoby Hamm/Jordan Zhang, Beatrice 6-2, 6-2
Ethan Mins/Agustin Lopez Ibarra, Lexington def. Adam Haeffner/Jace Rice, Waverly 6-4, 6-0
Third round
Evan Humphrey/Nathaniel Miller, McCook def. Caleb Poggemeyer/Connor Causgrove, Nebraska City 6-0, 6-2
William Mallisee/Ethan Pentel, Mount Michael Benedictine def. Ethan Mins/Agustin Lopez Ibarra, Lexington 6-0, 6-1
Semifinal
Evan Humphrey/Nathaniel Miller, McCook def. Gavin Brummund/Alexander Churchill, Omaha Skutt 6-2, 6-4
Championship
William Mallisee/Ethan Pentel, Mount Michael Benedictine def. Evan Humphrey/Nathaniel Miller, McCook 6-3, 6-7 (3-7), 6-4
No. 2 doubles
First round
Dru Truax/Christopher Swartz, Lexington BYE
Payton Dellevoet/Joel Miller, McCook BYE
Second round
Dru Truax/Christopher Swartz, Lexington def. Jackson Graves/Benjamin Hafer, Hastings 6-1, 6-1
Payton Dellevoet/Joel Miller, McCook def. Elijah McNeely/Anthony Robinson, Nebraska City 6-4, 6-4
Third round
Dru Truax/Christopher Swartz, Lexington def. Payton Dellevoet/Joel Miller, McCook 6-1, 6-2
Semifinal
Colin Eich/Eric Kaps, Mount Michael Benedictine def. Dru Truax/Christopher Swartz, Lexington 6-3, 6-0
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Northeastern 3, NPCC 0
STERLING — The North Platte Community College Knights volleyball team sustained a three-set loss to Northeastern Junior College Friday night in Sterling, Colorado. The final scores were 16-25, 14-25 and 20-25.
“We just couldn’t find a way out of serve receive tonight and needed to find a way to get them more out of system,” said NPCC Head Volleyball Coach Alexa McCall. “We have to not make as many errors and find a way to execute. We have a big week next week and hope to work on some of those things.”
Kim Krise and Avery Johnson each scored seven kills in the game while Morgan Ramsey had six. Allie Schneider had 27 assists, and Katy Bartell added 16 digs.
The Knights host Hastings College JV on Tuesday.