Sports Shorts, Oct. 22
Sports Shorts

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Southwest 3, Wallace 0

BARTLEY — Southwest swept Wallace 25-11, 25-16, 25-18 on Friday.

Southwest and Wallace start subdistrict next week.

South Platte 3, Arthur County 1

BIG SPRINGS — South Platte defeated Arthur County 25-15, 25-22, 22-25, 25-15 on Friday.

South Platte and Arthur County start subdistricts next week.

SWC Tourney

Broken Bow def. Cozad, 25-7, 25-11

Gothenburg def. Valentine, 25-17, 25-10

Minden def. Ainsworth, 25-19, 25-23

Ogallala def. McCook, 25-16, 25-18

Consolation Semifinal

McCook def. Valentine, 25-7, 25-15

Semifinal

Gothenburg def. Ogallala, 25-23, 25-20

Minden def. Broken Bow, 25-17, 25-17

Fifth Place

McCook def. Ainsworth, 27-25, 25-21

Third Place

Ogallala def. Broken Bow, 18-25, 25-16, 25-22

Championship

Minden def. Gothenburg, 25-18, 19-25, 25-21

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

St. Pat’s 56, Valentine 6

VALENTINE — St. Pat’s downed Valentine 56-6 on Friday.

St. Pat’s gets ready for playoffs next week.

Bridgeport 38, Hershey 14

HERSHEY — Bridgeport defeated Hershey 38-14 on Friday.

Hershey gets ready for playoffs next week.

Broken Bow 18, Minden 0

MINDEN — Broken Bow shut out Minden 18-0 on Friday.

Broken Bow gets ready for playoffs next week.

Gothenburg 28, Holdrege 19

HOLDREGE — Gothenburg defeated Holdrege 28-19 on Friday.

Gothenburg gets ready for playoffs next week.

Wallace 78, Southwest 42

BARTLEY — Wallace downed Southwest 78-42 on Friday.

Wallace and Southwest get ready for playoffs next week.

Chase Co. 47, Gordon-Rushville 7

IMPERIAL — Chase County defeated Gordon-Rushville 47-7 on Friday.

Chase County gets ready for playoffs next week.

Chadron 35, Ogallala 8

CHADRON — Chadron defeated Ogallala 35-8 on Friday.

Ogallala gets ready for playoffs next week.

York 14, Lexington 7

LEXINGTON — York held off Lexington 14-7 on Friday.

Lexington gets ready for playoffs next week.

McCook 34, Alliance 7

MCCOOK — McCook downed Alliance 34-7 on Friday.

McCook gets ready for playoffs next week.

Arthur Co. 52, South Platte 18

BIG SPRINGS — Arthur County defeated South Platte 52-18 on Friday.

Arthur County and South Platte get ready for playoffs next week.

Potter-Dix 80, Creek Valley 16

POTTER — Potter-Dix downed Creek Valley 80-16 on Friday.

Creek Valley gets ready for playoffs next week.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

McCook 3, North Platte 2

