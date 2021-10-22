Sports Shorts, Oct. 22

BARTLEY — Wallace downed Southwest 78-42 on Friday.

Wallace and Southwest get ready for playoffs next week.

Chase Co. 47, Gordon-Rushville 7

IMPERIAL — Chase County defeated Gordon-Rushville 47-7 on Friday.

Chase County gets ready for playoffs next week.

Chadron 35, Ogallala 8

CHADRON — Chadron defeated Ogallala 35-8 on Friday.

Ogallala gets ready for playoffs next week.

York 14, Lexington 7

LEXINGTON — York held off Lexington 14-7 on Friday.

Lexington gets ready for playoffs next week.

McCook 34, Alliance 7

MCCOOK — McCook downed Alliance 34-7 on Friday.

McCook gets ready for playoffs next week.

Arthur Co. 52, South Platte 18

BIG SPRINGS — Arthur County defeated South Platte 52-18 on Friday.