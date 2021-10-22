Sports Shorts, Oct. 22

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Southwest 3, Wallace 0
BARTLEY — Southwest swept Wallace 25-11, 25-16, 25-18 on Friday.
Southwest and Wallace start subdistrict next week.
South Platte 3, Arthur County 1
BIG SPRINGS — South Platte defeated Arthur County 25-15, 25-22, 22-25, 25-15 on Friday.
South Platte and Arthur County start subdistricts next week.
SWC Tourney
Broken Bow def. Cozad, 25-7, 25-11
Gothenburg def. Valentine, 25-17, 25-10
Minden def. Ainsworth, 25-19, 25-23
Ogallala def. McCook, 25-16, 25-18
Consolation Semifinal
McCook def. Valentine, 25-7, 25-15
Semifinal
Gothenburg def. Ogallala, 25-23, 25-20
Minden def. Broken Bow, 25-17, 25-17
Fifth Place
McCook def. Ainsworth, 27-25, 25-21
Third Place
Ogallala def. Broken Bow, 18-25, 25-16, 25-22
Championship
Minden def. Gothenburg, 25-18, 19-25, 25-21
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
St. Pat’s 56, Valentine 6
VALENTINE — St. Pat’s downed Valentine 56-6 on Friday.
St. Pat’s gets ready for playoffs next week.
Bridgeport 38, Hershey 14
HERSHEY — Bridgeport defeated Hershey 38-14 on Friday.
Hershey gets ready for playoffs next week.
Broken Bow 18, Minden 0
MINDEN — Broken Bow shut out Minden 18-0 on Friday.
Broken Bow gets ready for playoffs next week.
Gothenburg 28, Holdrege 19
HOLDREGE — Gothenburg defeated Holdrege 28-19 on Friday.
Gothenburg gets ready for playoffs next week.
Wallace 78, Southwest 42
BARTLEY — Wallace downed Southwest 78-42 on Friday.
Wallace and Southwest get ready for playoffs next week.
Chase Co. 47, Gordon-Rushville 7
IMPERIAL — Chase County defeated Gordon-Rushville 47-7 on Friday.
Chase County gets ready for playoffs next week.
Chadron 35, Ogallala 8
CHADRON — Chadron defeated Ogallala 35-8 on Friday.
Ogallala gets ready for playoffs next week.
York 14, Lexington 7
LEXINGTON — York held off Lexington 14-7 on Friday.
Lexington gets ready for playoffs next week.
McCook 34, Alliance 7
MCCOOK — McCook downed Alliance 34-7 on Friday.
McCook gets ready for playoffs next week.
Arthur Co. 52, South Platte 18
BIG SPRINGS — Arthur County defeated South Platte 52-18 on Friday.
Arthur County and South Platte get ready for playoffs next week.